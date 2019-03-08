Bank of America : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events covered in both forms 424B2, 424B3

Table of Contents

BofA Finance LLC

Leveraged Index Return Notes® "LIRNs®" Linked to One or More Equity Indices or Exchange Traded Funds

Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by Bank of America Corporation

• LIRNs are unsecured senior notes issued by BofA Finance LLC, a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation (the "Guarantor"). Any payment due on LIRNs is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Guarantor. Any payments due on LIRNs, including any repayment of principal, will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance LLC, as issuer of LIRNs, and the credit risk of Bank of America Corporation, as guarantor of LIRNs.

• LIRNs do not guarantee the return of principal at maturity, and we will not pay interest on LIRNs. Instead, the return on LIRNs will be based on the performance of an underlying "Market Measure," which will be an equity index (an "Index"), an exchange traded fund (an "Underlying Fund") or a basket of the foregoing.

• LIRNs provide an opportunity to earn a multiple of the positive performance of the Market Measure, and may provide limited protection against the risk of losses. You will be exposed to any negative performance of the Market Measure below the Threshold Value (as defined below) on a 1-to-1 basis. If specified in the applicable term sheet, your LIRNs may be "Capped LIRNs." In the case of Capped LIRNs, the Redemption Amount will not exceed a specified cap (the "Capped Value").

• If the value of the Market Measure increases from its Starting Value to its Ending Value (each as defined below), you will receive at maturity a cash payment per unit (the "Redemption Amount") that equals the principal amount plus a multiple of that increase, and in the case of Capped LIRNs, up to the Capped Value.

• If the value of the Market Measure does not change or decreases from its Starting Value to its Ending Value but not below the Threshold Value, then the Redemption Amount will equal the principal amount. However, if the Ending Value is less than the Threshold Value, you will be subject to 1-to-1 downside exposure to the decrease of the Market Measure below the Threshold Value. In such a case, you may lose all or a significant portion of the principal amount of your LIRNs.

• This product supplement describes the general terms of LIRNs, the risk factors to consider before investing, the general manner in which they may be offered and sold, and other relevant information.

• For each offering of LIRNs, we will provide you with a pricing supplement (which we refer to as a "term sheet") that will describe the specific terms of that offering, including the specific Market Measure, the Capped Value if applicable, the Threshold Value and certain risk factors. The term sheet will identify, if applicable, any additions or changes to the terms specified in this product supplement.

• LIRNs will be issued in denominations of whole units. Unless otherwise set forth in the applicable term sheet, each unit will have a principal amount of $10. The term sheet may also set forth a minimum number of units that you must purchase.

• Unless otherwise specified in the applicable term sheet, LIRNs will not be listed on a securities exchange or quotation system.

• One or more of our affiliates, including Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated ("MLPF&S"), may act as our selling agents to offer LIRNs and will act in a principal capacity in such role.

LIRNs and the related guarantee of the LIRNs by the Guarantor are unsecured and are not savings accounts, deposits, or other obligations of a bank. LIRNs are not guaranteed by Bank of America, N.A. or any other bank, are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC") or any other governmental agency and involve investment risks. Potential purchasers of LIRNs should consider the information in "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-6 of this product supplement, page S-4 of the accompanying Series A prospectus supplement, and page 7 of the accompanying prospectus. You may lose all or a significant portion of your investment in LIRNs.

None of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), any state securities commission, or any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this product supplement, the prospectus supplement, or the prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The information in this "Summary" section is qualified in its entirety by the more detailed explanation set forth elsewhere in this product supplement, the prospectus supplement and the prospectus, as well as the applicable term sheet. None of us, the Guarantor or MLPF&S have authorized any other person to provide you with any information different from the information set forth in these documents. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information about the LIRNs, you should not rely on it.

Key Terms:

General:

LIRNs are senior debt securities issued by BofA Finance LLC, and are not guaranteed or insured by the FDIC or secured by collateral. LIRNs are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Bank of America Corporation. LIRNs will rank equally with all other unsecured senior debt of BofA Finance LLC from time to time outstanding. The guarantee of LIRNs will rank equally with all other unsecured senior obligations of Bank of America Corporation.

Any payments due on LIRNs, including any repayment of principal, are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance LLC, as issuer of LIRNs, and the credit risk of Bank of America Corporation, as guarantor of LIRNs.

The return on LIRNs will be based on the performance of a Market Measure and there is no guaranteed return of principal at maturity. Therefore, you may lose all or a significant portion of your investment if the value of the Market Measure decreases from the Starting Value to an Ending Value that is less than the Threshold Value.

Each issue of LIRNs will mature on the date set forth in the applicable term sheet. We cannot redeem LIRNs at any earlier date. There will be no payments made on LIRNs until maturity, and you will not receive interest payments.

Market Measure:

The Market Measure may consist of one or more of the following:

• U.S. broad-based Indices;

• U.S. sector or style-based Indices;

• non-U.S. or global Indices;

• Underlying Funds; or

• any combination of the above.

The Market Measure may consist of a group, or "Basket," of the foregoing. We refer to each Index or Underlying Fund included in any Basket as a "Basket Component." If the Market Measure to which your LIRNs are linked is a Basket, the Basket Components will be set forth in the applicable term sheet.

Market Measure Performance:

The performance of the Market Measure will be measured according to the percentage change of the Market Measure from its Starting Value to its Ending Value.

Unless otherwise specified in the applicable term sheet:

In the case of an Index, the "Starting Value" will be the closing level of the Index on the date when the LIRNs are priced for initial sale to the public (the "pricing date").

In the case of an Underlying Fund, the "Starting Value" will be the Closing Market Price, as defined under "Description of the LIRNs- The Starting Value and the

Ending Value", of the Underlying Fund on the pricing date. If the Market Measure consists of a Basket, the Starting Value will be equal to 100. See "Description of LIRNs-Basket Market Measures."

The "Threshold Value" will be a value of the Market Measure that equals a specified percentage (100% or less) of the Starting Value. The Threshold Value will be determined on the pricing date and set forth in the term sheet. If the Threshold Value is equal to 100% of the Starting Value, you will be exposed to any decrease in the value of the Market Measure from the Starting Value to the Ending Value on a 1-to-1 basis, and you may lose all of your investment in LIRNs.

In the case of an Index, the "Ending Value" will equal the average of the closing levels of the Index on each calculation day during the Maturity Valuation Period (each as defined below).

In the case of an Underlying Fund, the "Ending Value" will equal the average of the Closing Market Prices of the Underlying Fund times the Price Multiplier on each calculation day during the Maturity Valuation Period.

If a Market Disruption Event (as defined below) occurs and is continuing on a calculation day, or if certain other events occur, the calculation agent will determine the Ending Value as set forth in the section "Description of LIRNs-The Starting Value and the Ending Value-Ending Value."

If the Market Measure consists of a Basket, the Ending Value will be determined as described in "Description of LIRNs-Basket Market Measures-Ending Value of the Basket."

Participation Rate:

The rate at which investors participate in the increase in the value of the Market Measure, as calculated below. The Participation Rate will be equal to or greater than 100%, and will be set forth in the term sheet. If the Participation Rate is 100%, your participation in any upside performance of the Market Measure will not be leveraged.

Capped Value:

For Capped LIRNs, the maximum Redemption Amount. Your investment return in Capped LIRNs is limited to the amount represented by the Capped Value specified in the applicable term sheet. We will determine the applicable Capped Value on the pricing date of each issue of Capped LIRNs.

Price Multiplier:

Unless otherwise set forth in the term sheet, the "Price Multiplier" for each Underlying Fund will be 1, and will be subject to adjustment for certain events relating to an Underlying Fund described below under "Description of the Notes-Anti-Dilution and Discontinuance Adjustments Relating to Underlying Funds."

Redemption Amount at Maturity:

At maturity, you will receive a Redemption Amount that is greater than the principal amount if the value of the Market Measure increases from the Starting Value to the Ending Value. In the case of Capped LIRNs, the Redemption Amount will not exceed the Capped Value. If the value of the Market Measure does not change or decreases from the Starting Value to the Ending Value but not below the Threshold Value, then the Redemption Amount will equal the principal amount. If the Ending Value is less than the Threshold Value, you will be subject to 1-to-1 downside exposure to the decrease of the Market Measure below the Threshold Value, and will receive a Redemption Amount that is less than the principal amount.

Any payments due on the LIRNs, including repayment of principal, are subject to our credit risk as issuer of LIRNs and the credit risk of Bank of America Corporation, as guarantor.

The Redemption Amount, denominated in U.S. dollars, will be calculated as follows:

Principal at Risk:

You may lose all or a significant portion of the principal amount of the LIRNs. Further, if you sell your LIRNs prior to maturity, you may find that the market value per LIRN is less than the price that you paid for the LIRNs.

Calculation Agent:

The calculation agent will make all determinations associated with the LIRNs. Unless otherwise set forth in the applicable term sheet, we will appoint our affiliate, MLPF&S, or one of our other affiliates, to act as calculation agent for the LIRNs. See the section entitled "Description of LIRNs-Role of the Calculation Agent."

Selling Agents:

One or more of our affiliates, including MLPF&S, will act as our selling agents in connection with each offering of LIRNs and will receive a commission or an underwriting discount based on the number of units of LIRNs sold. None of the selling agents is your fiduciary or advisor solely as a result of the making of any offering of LIRNs, and you should not rely upon this product supplement, the term sheet, or the accompanying prospectus or prospectus supplement as investment advice or a recommendation to purchase LIRNs.

