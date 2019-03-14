Bank of America : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events covered in both forms 424B2, 424B3

Table of Contents

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)

Registration No. 333-224523

Pricing Supplement No. 55

(To Prospectus dated June 29, 2018 and

Prospectus Supplement dated June 29, 2018)

March 12, 2019

$5,000,000,000

Medium-Term Notes, Series N

$2,250,000,000 3.458% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes, due March 2025 $2,750,000,000 4.330% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes, due March 2050

This pricing supplement describes two series of our senior notes that will be issued under our Medium-Term Note Program, Series N. We refer to our 3.458% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes, due March 2025 as the "6-year fixed/floating rate notes," and to our 4.330% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes, due March 2050 as the "31-year fixed/floating rate notes." We refer to the 6-year fixed/floating rate notes and the 31-year fixed/floating rate notes collectively as the "notes."

The 6-year fixed/floating rate notes mature on March 15, 2025. We will pay interest on the 6-year fixed/floating rate notes (a) from, and including, March 15, 2019 to, but excluding, March 15, 2024, at a fixed rate of 3.458% per annum, payable semi-annually, and (b) from, and including, March 15, 2024 to, but excluding, the maturity date, at a floating rate per annum equal to three-month U.S. Dollar LIBOR plus a spread of 0.970%, payable quarterly.

The 31-year fixed/floating rate notes mature on March 15, 2050. We will pay interest on the 31-year fixed/floating rate notes (a) from, and including, March 15, 2019 to, but excluding, March 15, 2049, at a fixed rate of 4.330% per annum, payable semi-annually, and (b) from, and including, March 15, 2049 to, but excluding, the maturity date, at a floating rate per annum equal to three-month U.S. Dollar LIBOR plus a spread of 1.520%, payable quarterly.

We will have the option to redeem the notes prior to the stated maturity as described in this pricing supplement under the heading "Specific Terms of the Notes-Optional Redemption."

The notes are unsecured and rank equally with all of our other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness outstanding from time to time. We do not intend to list the notes on any securities exchange.

Investing in the notes involves risks. For an explanation of some of these risks, see "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-5 of the attached prospectus supplement, and "Risk Factors" beginning on page 9 of the attached prospectus.

None of the Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission, or any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of the notes or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this pricing supplement, the attached prospectus supplement, or the attached prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

6-Year Fixed/ Floating Rate Notes

31-Year Fixed/ Floating Rate Notes

Per Note Total Per Note Total Public Offering Price 100.000% $2,250,000,000 100.000% $2,750,000,000 Selling Agents' Commission 0.350% $ 7,875,000 0.875% $ 24,062,500 Proceeds (before expenses) 99.125% $2,725,937,500 99.650% $2,242,125,000

We expect to deliver the notes in book-entry only form through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company on March 15, 2019.

Sole Book-Runner

BofA Merrill Lynch

ABN AMRO BANKIA BB&T Capital Markets BBVA BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC Capital One Securities CIBC Capital Markets Credit Agricole CIB Danske Markets ICBC Standard Bank ING nabSecurities, LLC Natixis NatWest Markets Nordea Rabo Securities Santander Scotiabank SOCIETE GENERALE Standard Chartered Bank Huntington Capital Markets UniCredit Capital Markets Westpac Capital Markets LLC

CastleOak Securities, L.P.

Mischler Financial Group, Inc.

R. Seelaus & Co., LLC

Ramirez & Co., Inc.

SPECIFIC TERMS OF THE NOTES

The following descriptions of the specific terms of the notes supplement, and should be read together with, the description of our Medium-Term Notes, Series N included in the attached prospectus supplement dated June 29, 2018, and the general description of our debt securities included in "Description of Debt Securities" in the attached prospectus also dated June 29, 2018. If there is any inconsistency between the information in this pricing supplement and the attached prospectus supplement or the attached prospectus, you should rely on the information in this pricing supplement. Capitalized terms used, but not defined, in this pricing supplement have the same meanings as are given to them in the attached prospectus supplement or in the attached prospectus, as applicable.

Terms of the 6-Year Fixed/Floating Rate Notes

3.458% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes, due March 2025 • Aggregate Principal Amount Initially Being Issued: $2,250,000,000 • Issue Date: March 15, 2019 • CUSIP No.: 06051GHR3 • ISIN: US06051GHR39 • Maturity Date: March 15, 2025 • Minimum Denominations: $2,000 and multiples of $1,000 in excess of $2,000 • Ranking: Senior • Fixed Rate Coupon: 3.458% payable semi-annually in arrears from, and including, the Issue Date to, but excluding, March 15, 2024 (the "6-Year Fixed Rate Period"). • Floating Rate Coupon: Base Rate plus the Spread, payable quarterly in arrears from, and including, March 15, 2024 to, but excluding, the Maturity Date (the "6-Year Floating Rate Period"). • Base Rate: LIBOR • Index Maturity: Three months • Index Currency: U.S. dollars • Designated LIBOR Page: Reuters Page LIBOR01 • Spread: 97 basis points • Interest Payment Dates and Interest Reset Dates during the 6-Year During the 6-Year Fixed Rate Period, March 15 and September 15 of Floating Rate Period: each year, beginning September 15, 2019 and ending March 15, 2024, subject to the following unadjusted business day convention. During the 6-Year Floating Rate Period, each of June 15, 2024, September 15, 2024, December 15, 2024 and March 15, 2025, subject to adjustment in accordance with the modified following business day convention (adjusted). Each Interest Payment Date during the 6-Year Floating Rate Period also will be an Interest Reset Date. • Interest Determination Dates during the 6-Year Floating Rate Period: Second London banking day prior to the applicable Interest Reset Date. • Day Count Fraction: 30/360 during the 6-Year Fixed Rate Period, Actual/360 during the 6- Year Floating Rate Period

• Title of the Series:

• Optional Redemption:

• Title of the Series:

We will have the option to redeem the 6-year fixed/floating rate notes, in whole at any time or in part from time to time, on or after September 15, 2019 (or, if additional 6-year fixed/floating rate notes are issued after March 15, 2019, beginning six months after the issue date of such additional 6-year fixed/floating rate notes), and prior to March 15, 2024, at the applicable "make-whole" redemption price for the 6-year fixed/floating rate notes described below under the heading "-Optional Redemption." We also will have the option to redeem the 6-year fixed/floating rate notes: (a) in whole, but not in part, on March 15, 2024, or (b) in whole at any time or in part from time to time, on or after February 12, 2025 and prior to the Maturity Date, in each case at 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed. If we redeem any 6-year fixed/floating rate notes, we also will pay accrued and unpaid interest, if any, thereon, to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Terms of the 31-Year Fixed/Floating Rate Notes

4.330% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes, due March 2050

• Aggregate Principal Amount Initially Being Issued: $2,750,000,000 • Issue Date: March 15, 2019 • CUSIP No.: 06051GHS1 • ISIN: US06051GHS12 • Maturity Date: March 15, 2050 • Minimum Denominations: $2,000 and multiples of $1,000 in excess of $2,000 • Ranking: Senior • Fixed Rate Coupon: 4.330% payable semi-annually in arrears from, and including, the Issue Date to, but excluding, March 15, 2049 (the "31-Year Fixed Rate Period"). • Floating Rate Coupon: Base Rate plus the Spread, payable quarterly in arrears from, and including, March 15, 2049 to, but excluding, the Maturity Date (the "31-Year Floating Rate Period"). • Base Rate: LIBOR • Index Maturity: Three months • Index Currency: U.S. dollars • Designated LIBOR Page: Reuters Page LIBOR01 • Spread: 152 basis points • Interest Payment Dates and Interest Reset Dates during the 31-Year During the 31-Year Fixed Rate Period, March 15 and September 15 of Floating Rate Period: each year, beginning September 15, 2019 and ending

• Interest Determination Dates during the 31-Year Floating Rate Period:

• Day Count Fraction:

• Optional Redemption:

• Record Dates for Interest Payments:

• Repayment at Option of Holder:

• Listing:

• Further Issuances:

March 15, 2049, subject to the following unadjusted business day convention. During the 31-Year Floating Rate Period, each of June 15, 2049, September 15, 2049, December 15, 2049 and March 15, 2050, subject to adjustment in accordance with the modified following business day convention (adjusted). Each Interest Payment Date during the 31-Year Floating Rate Period also will be an Interest Reset Date.

Second London banking day prior to the applicable Interest Reset Date.

30/360 during the 31-Year Fixed Rate Period, Actual/360 during the 31-Year Floating Rate Period

We will have the option to redeem the 31-year fixed/floating rate notes, in whole at any time or in part from time to time, on or after September 15, 2019 (or, if additional 31-year fixed/floating rate notes are issued after March 15, 2019, beginning six months after the issue date of such additional 31-year fixed/floating rate notes), and prior to March 15, 2049, at the applicable "make-whole" redemption price for the 31-year fixed/floating rate notes described below under the heading "-Optional Redemption." We also will have the option to redeem the 31-year fixed/floating rate notes: (a) in whole, but not in part, on March 15, 2049, or (b) in whole at any time or in part from time to time, on or after February 12, 2050 and prior to the Maturity Date, in each case at 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed. If we redeem any 31-year fixed/floating rate notes, we also will pay accrued and unpaid interest, if any, thereon, to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Terms Applicable to Each Series of the Notes and Other Information

For book-entry only notes, one business day prior to the applicable Interest Payment Date. If the notes are not held in book-entry only form, the record dates will be the fifteenth calendar day preceding the applicable Interest Payment Date as originally scheduled to occur.

None

None

We have the ability to "reopen," or increase after the Issue Date, the aggregate principal amount of each series of notes initially being issued without notice to the holders of existing

notes of the relevant series by selling additional notes of that series having the same terms, provided that such additional notes of such series shall be fungible for U.S. federal income tax purposes. However, any new notes of this kind may have a different offering price and may begin to bear interest on a different date.

Optional Redemption

We may redeem the notes of either series, at our option: (i) in whole, but not in part, on the Interest Payment Date on (a) March 15, 2024, for the 6-year fixed/floating rate notes and (b) March 15, 2049, for the 31-year fixed/floating rate notes, and (ii) in whole at any time or in part from time to time, (a) for the 6-year fixed/floating rate notes, on or after February 12, 2025 and prior to the Maturity Date for such notes and (b) for the 31-year fixed/floating rate notes, on or after February 12, 2050 and prior to the Maturity Date for such notes, in each case upon at least 10 business days' but not more than 60 calendar days' prior written notice to holders of the notes being redeemed, and in each case at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of such notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, thereon, to, but excluding, the applicable redemption date.

In addition, we may redeem the notes of either series, at our option, in whole at any time or in part from time to time, on or after September 15, 2019 (or, if additional notes of either series are issued after March 15, 2019, then, for such series of notes, beginning six months after the issue date of such additional notes), and prior to (a) March 15, 2024, for the 6-year fixed/floating rate notes, and (b) March 15, 2049, for the 31-year fixed/floating rate notes, in each case upon at least 10 business days' but not more than 60 calendar days' prior written notice to the holders of the fixed/floating rate notes being redeemed, at a "make-whole" redemption price equal to the greater of:

(i) 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed; or

(ii) as determined by the quotation agent described below, the sum of the present values of the scheduled payments of principal and interest on the notes being redeemed, that would have been payable from the applicable redemption date to (A) March 15, 2024, for the 6-year fixed/floating rate notes and (B) March 15, 2049, for the 31-year fixed/floating rate notes (not including, for any such notes, interest accrued to, but excluding, the applicable redemption date), in each case, discounted to the applicable redemption date on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the treasury rate plus (a) for the 6-year fixed/floating rate notes, 20 basis points and (b) for the 31-year fixed/floating rate notes, 25 basis points,

plus, in either case of (i) or (ii) above, accrued and unpaid interest, if any, on the principal amount of the notes being redeemed to, but excluding, the applicable redemption date.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, any interest on the notes of the relevant series being redeemed that is due and payable on an Interest Payment Date falling on or prior to a redemption date for such notes will be payable on such Interest Payment Date to holders of such notes as of the close of business on the relevant record date according to the terms of such notes and the Senior Indenture.

For the notes of either series being redeemed, in each case, "treasury rate" means, with respect to the applicable redemption date, the rate per annum equal to: (1) the yield, under the heading that represents the average for the week immediately prior to the applicable calculation date, appearing in the most recently published statistical release appearing on the website of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or in another recognized electronic source, in each case, as determined by the quotation agent in its sole discretion, and that establishes yields on actively traded U.S. Treasury securities adjusted to constant maturity, for the maturity corresponding to the applicable comparable treasury issue; provided that, if no such maturity is within three months before or after (a) March 15, 2024, for the 6-year fixed/floating rate notes and (b) March 15, 2049, for the 31-year fixed/floating rate notes, yields for the two published

