Bank of America : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

01/02/2019 | 11:34pm CET

Pricing Supplement

(To Prospectus dated November 4, 2016,

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)

Series A Prospectus Supplement dated November 4, 2016 and Product Supplement EQUITY-1 dated January 24, 2017) Dated December 28, 2018

Registration Statement No. 333-213265

$565,000

BofA Finance LLC

Contingent Income Auto-Callable Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the Russell 2000® Index and the iShares® MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, due July 2, 2026

Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by Bank of America Corporation

  • · The CUSIP number for the notes is 09709TKY6.

  • · The notes are senior unsecured obligations issued by BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance"), a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or the "Guarantor"), which are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Guarantor. Any payments due on the notes, including any repayment of principal, will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer of the notes, and the credit risk of BAC, as guarantor of the notes.

  • · The notes do not guarantee a full return of your principal at maturity, and you could lose up to 80% of the principal amount at maturity.

  • · The notes will mature on July 2, 2026, unless previously called.

  • · Payments on the notes will depend on the individual performance of the Russell 2000® Index (the "RTY") and the iShares® MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (the "EEM") (each, an "Underlying," and collectively, the "Underlyings").

  • · If, on any monthly Observation Date, the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value, we will pay a Contingent Coupon Payment of $9.1667 per $1,000 in principal amount (a rate of 0.91667% per month, or 11.00% per annum) on the applicable Contingent Payment Date (each as defined below).

  • · The Contingent Payment Dates will be monthly, as indicated on page PS-4, commencing on February 4, 2019 and ending on the maturity date (the last monthly Contingent Payment Date will be the maturity date).

  • · Prior to the maturity date, if the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Starting Value on any Observation Date occurring in March, June, September and December of each year, commencing on or after the December 2019 Observation Date but before the final Observation Date, the notes will be automatically redeemed, in whole but not in part, at 100% of the principal amount, together with the Contingent Coupon Payment with respect to that Observation Date. No further amounts will be payable following an early redemption.

  • · At maturity, the amount you will be entitled to receive per $1,000 in principal amount of the notes (the "Redemption Amount") will depend on the performance of the Least Performing Underlying (as defined below). If the notes are not automatically redeemed prior to maturity, the Redemption Amount will be determined as follows:

    • a) If the Ending Value (as defined below) of the Least Performing Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value, the Redemption Amount will equal the principal amount plus the final Contingent Coupon Payment.

    • b) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value, you will lose 1% of the principal amount for each 1% that the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value. In that case, the Redemption Amount will be less than the principal amount.

  • · The "Threshold Value" with respect to each Underlying is 80% of its Starting Value.

  • · The "Least Performing Underlying" will be the Underlying with the lowest Underlying Return (as defined below).

  • · The notes will not be listed on any securities exchange.

  • · The notes will be issued in denominations of $1,000 and whole multiples of $1,000.

  • · The initial estimated value of the notes is less than the public offering price. The initial estimated value of the notes as of December 28, 2018 (the "pricing date") is $956.50 per $1,000 in principal amount. See "Summary" beginning on page PS-3 of this pricing supplement, "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-10 of this pricing supplement and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-27 of this pricing supplement for additional information. The actual value of your notes at any time will reflect many factors and cannot be predicted with accuracy.

  • · The notes and the related guarantee:

Are Not FDIC Insured

Are Not Bank Guaranteed

May Lose Value

Per Note

Total

Public Offering Price(1)

$1,000.00

$565,000

Underwriting Discount

$ 10.00

$ 5,650

Proceeds (before expenses) to BofA Finance

$ 990.00

$559,350

(1)

The public offering price for investors purchasing the notes in fee-based advisory accounts is $990.00 per note.

The notes and the related guarantee of the notes by the Guarantor are unsecured and are not savings accounts, deposits, or other obligations of a bank. The notes are not guaranteed by Bank of America, N.A. or any other bank, are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency and involve investment risks. Potential purchasers of the notes should consider the information in "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS- 10 of this pricing supplement, page PS-5 of the accompanying product supplement, page S-4 of the accompanying prospectus supplement, and page 7 of the accompanying prospectus. You may lose up to 80% of your principal amount in the notes.

None of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), any state securities commission, or any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these notes or the guarantee, or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this pricing supplement, or the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement or prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

We will deliver the notes in book-entry form only through The Depository Trust Company on January 2, 2019 against payment in immediately available funds.

BofA Merrill Lynch

Selling Agent

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

SUMMARY

PS-3

RISK FACTORS

PS-10

DESCRIPTION OF THE NOTES

PS-15

THE UNDERLYINGS

PS-17

SUPPLEMENTAL PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION; ROLE OF MLPF&S AND CONFLICTS OF INTEREST

PS-25

STRUCTURING THE NOTES

PS-27

VALIDITY OF THE NOTES

PS-27

U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX SUMMARY

PS-28

PS-2

SUMMARY

The Contingent Income Auto-Callable Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the Russell 2000® Index and the iShares® MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, due July 2, 2026 (the "notes") are our senior debt securities. Any payments on the notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BAC. The notes and the related guarantee are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or secured by collateral. The notes will rank equally with all of our other senior unsecured debt, and the related guarantee will rank equally with all of BAC's other senior unsecured debt. Any payments due on the notes, including any repayment of the principal amount, will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer, and BAC, as guarantor. Unless earlier called, the notes will mature on July 2, 2026.

If, on any monthly Observation Date, the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value, we will pay a Contingent Coupon Payment of $9.1667 per $1,000 in principal amount (a rate of 0.91667% per month, or 11.00% per annum) on the applicable Contingent Payment Date. Prior to the maturity date, if the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Starting Value on any Observation Date occurring in March, June, September and December of each year, commencing on or after the December 2019 Observation Date (other than the final Observation Date), the notes will be automatically redeemed, in whole but not in part, at 100% of the principal amount, together with the relevant Contingent Coupon Payment. No further amounts will be payable following an early redemption. If the notes are not called prior to maturity, and if the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value, at maturity you will receive the principal amount plus the final Contingent Coupon Payment. If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value, you will lose 1% of the principal amount for each 1% that the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value. In that case, the Redemption Amount will be less than the principal amount and you could lose up to 80% of your principal. The notes are not traditional debt securities and it is possible that the notes will not pay any Contingent Coupon Payments, and you may lose up to 80% of your principal amount at maturity.

Any payments on the notes, including any Contingent Coupon Payments, depend on the credit risk of BofA Finance and BAC and on the performance of each of the Underlyings. The economic terms of the notes are based on BAC's internal funding rate, which is the rate it would pay to borrow funds through the issuance of market-linked notes, and the economic terms of certain related hedging arrangements it enters into. BAC's internal funding rate is typically lower than the rate it would pay when it issues conventional fixed or floating rate debt securities. This difference in funding rate, as well as the underwriting discount and the hedging related charges described below, reduced the economic terms of the notes to you and the initial estimated value of the notes. Due to these factors, the public offering price you pay to purchase the notes is greater than the initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date.

On the cover page of this pricing supplement, we have provided the initial estimated value for the notes. For more information about the initial estimated value and the structuring of the notes, see "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-10 and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-27.

Issuer:

BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance")

Guarantor:

Bank of America Corporation ("BAC")

Term:

Approximately 90 months, if not previously called.

Pricing Date:

December 28, 2018

Issue Date:

January 2, 2019

Maturity Date:

July 2, 2026

Underlyings:

The Russell 2000® Index (Bloomberg ticker: "RTY") and the iShares® MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (Bloomberg ticker:

"EEM").

Automatic Call:

All (but not less than all) of the notes will be automatically called if the Observation Value of each Underlying is

greater than or equal to its Starting Value on any Observation occurring in March, June, September and December of

each year, commencing on or after the December 2019 Observation Date (other than the final Observation Date). If

the notes are automatically called, the Early Redemption Payment will be paid on the applicable

PS-3

Contingent Payment Date.

Observation Dates:

Monthly, callable quarterly beginning December 27, 2019. See "Observation Dates and Contingent Payment Dates" on page PS-5 below for details. The monthly Observation Dates are subject to postponement as set forth in "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Observation Dates" on page PS-19 of product supplement EQUITY-1.

Early Redemption Payment:

The sum of the principal amount plus the Contingent Coupon Payment with respect to the applicable Observation Date.

Contingent Coupon Payment:

If, on any Observation Date, the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value, we will pay a Contingent Coupon Payment of $9.1667 per $1,000 in principal amount (a rate of 0.91667% per month or 11.00% per annum) on the applicable Contingent Payment Date.

Contingent Payment Dates:

As set forth in "Observation Dates and Contingent Payment Dates" on page PS-5 below. Postponement of a monthly Observation Date as set forth in "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Observation Dates" on page PS-19 of product supplement EQUITY-1, will not cause the postponement of the Contingent Payment Date relating to such Observation Date.

Redemption Amount:

If the notes have not been automatically called prior to maturity, the Redemption Amount per note will be:

  • a) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value: $1,000 + the final Contingent Coupon Payment

  • b) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value:

In that case, the Redemption Amount will be less than the principal amount and you could lose up to 80% of your principal.

Starting Value:

RTY: 1,337.923

EEM: $39.24

Threshold Value:

RTY: 1,070.338, which is 80% of its Starting Value (rounded to three decimal places).

EEM: $31.39, which is 80% of its Starting Value (rounded to two decimal places).

Observation Value:

With respect to the RTY, its closing level on the applicable Observation Date. With respect to the EEM, its Closing Market Price on the applicable Observation Date multiplied by its Price Multiplier on that day.

Price Multiplier:

One, subject to adjustment for certain events relating to the EEM as described in "Description of the Notes-Anti-Dilution and Discontinuance Adjustments Relating to ETFs" beginning on page PS-23 of product supplement EQUITY-1.

Ending Value:

With respect to each Underlying, its Observation Value on the final Observation Date.

Least Performing Underlying:

The Underlying with the lowest Underlying Return.

Underlying Return:

With respect to each Underlying, (Ending Value - Starting Value)

Starting Value

Calculation Agent:

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated ("MLPF&S"), an affiliate of BofA Finance. See "Supplemental Plan of Distribution; Role of MLPF&S and Conflicts of Interest" beginning on page PS-25.

Selling Agent:

MLPF&S, an affiliate of BofA Finance. See "Supplemental Plan of Distribution; Role of MLPF&S and Conflicts of Interest" beginning on page PS-25.

PS-4

Observation Dates and Contingent Payment Dates

Observation Dates

Contingent Payment Dates

Observation Dates

Contingent Payment Dates

January 30, 2019

February 4, 2019

October 28, 2022

November 2, 2022

February 27, 2019

March 4, 2019

November 29, 2022

December 2, 2022

March 28, 2019

April 2, 2019

December 28, 2022

January 3, 2023

April 29, 2019

May 2, 2019

January 30, 2023

February 2, 2023

May 29, 2019

June 3, 2019

February 27, 2023

March 2, 2023

June 27, 2019

July 2, 2019

March 29, 2023

April 3, 2023

July 30, 2019

August 2, 2019

April 27, 2023

May 2, 2023

August 28, 2019

September 3, 2019

May 30, 2023

June 2, 2023

September 27, 2019

October 2, 2019

June 28, 2023

July 3, 2023

October 30, 2019

November 4, 2019

July 28, 2023

August 2, 2023

November 26, 2019

December 2, 2019

August 30, 2023

September 5, 2023

December 27, 2019

January 2, 2020

September 27, 2023

October 2, 2023

January 29, 2020

February 3, 2020

October 30, 2023

November 2, 2023

February 26, 2020

March 2, 2020

November 29, 2023

December 4, 2023

March 30, 2020

April 2, 2020

December 27, 2023

January 2, 2024

April 29, 2020

May 4, 2020

January 30, 2024

February 2, 2024

May 28, 2020

June 2, 2020

February 28, 2024

March 4, 2024

June 29, 2020

July 2, 2020

March 27, 2024

April 2, 2024

July 29, 2020

August 3, 2020

April 29, 2024

May 2, 2024

August 28, 2020

September 2, 2020

May 29, 2024

June 3, 2024

September 29, 2020

October 2, 2020

June 27, 2024

July 2, 2024

October 28, 2020

November 2, 2020

July 30, 2024

August 2, 2024

November 27, 2020

December 2, 2020

August 28, 2024

September 3, 2024

December 29, 2020

January 4, 2021

September 27, 2024

October 2, 2024

January 28, 2021

February 2, 2021

October 30, 2024

November 4, 2024

February 25, 2021

March 2, 2021

November 26, 2024

December 2, 2024

March 30, 2021

April 2, 2021

December 27, 2024

January 2, 2025

April 28, 2021

May 3, 2021

January 29, 2025

February 3, 2025

May 27, 2021

June 2, 2021

February 26, 2025

March 3, 2025

June 29, 2021

July 2, 2021

March 28, 2025

April 2, 2025

July 28, 2021

August 2, 2021

April 29, 2025

May 2, 2025

August 30, 2021

September 2, 2021

May 28, 2025

June 2, 2025

September 29, 2021

October 4, 2021

June 27, 2025

July 2, 2025

October 28, 2021

November 2, 2021

July 30, 2025

August 4, 2025

November 29, 2021

December 2, 2021

August 27, 2025

September 2, 2025

December 29, 2021

January 3, 2022

September 29, 2025

October 2, 2025

January 28, 2022

February 2, 2022

October 29, 2025

November 3, 2025

February 25, 2022

March 2, 2022

November 26, 2025

December 2, 2025

PS-5

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 22:33:04 UTC
