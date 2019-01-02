Bank of America : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis 0 01/02/2019 | 11:34pm CET Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Pricing Supplement (To Prospectus dated November 4, 2016, Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) Series A Prospectus Supplement dated November 4, 2016 and Product Supplement EQUITY-1 dated January 24, 2017) Dated December 28, 2018 Registration Statement No. 333-213265 $565,000 BofA Finance LLC Contingent Income Auto-Callable Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the Russell 2000® Index and the iShares® MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, due July 2, 2026 Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by Bank of America Corporation · The CUSIP number for the notes is 09709TKY6.

· The notes are senior unsecured obligations issued by BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance"), a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or the "Guarantor"), which are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Guarantor. Any payments due on the notes, including any repayment of principal, will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer of the notes, and the credit risk of BAC, as guarantor of the notes.

· The notes do not guarantee a full return of your principal at maturity, and you could lose up to 80% of the principal amount at maturity.

· The notes will mature on July 2, 2026, unless previously called.

· Payments on the notes will depend on the individual performance of the Russell 2000® Index (the "RTY") and the iShares® MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (the "EEM") (each, an "Underlying," and collectively, the "Underlyings").

· If, on any monthly Observation Date, the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value, we will pay a Contingent Coupon Payment of $9.1667 per $1,000 in principal amount (a rate of 0.91667% per month, or 11.00% per annum) on the applicable Contingent Payment Date (each as defined below).

· The Contingent Payment Dates will be monthly, as indicated on page PS-4, commencing on February 4, 2019 and ending on the maturity date (the last monthly Contingent Payment Date will be the maturity date).

· Prior to the maturity date, if the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Starting Value on any Observation Date occurring in March, June, September and December of each year, commencing on or after the December 2019 Observation Date but before the final Observation Date, the notes will be automatically redeemed, in whole but not in part, at 100% of the principal amount, together with the Contingent Coupon Payment with respect to that Observation Date. No further amounts will be payable following an early redemption.

· At maturity, the amount you will be entitled to receive per $1,000 in principal amount of the notes (the "Redemption Amount") will depend on the performance of the Least Performing Underlying (as defined below). If the notes are not automatically redeemed prior to maturity, the Redemption Amount will be determined as follows: a) If the Ending Value (as defined below) of the Least Performing Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value, the Redemption Amount will equal the principal amount plus the final Contingent Coupon Payment. b) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value, you will lose 1% of the principal amount for each 1% that the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value. In that case, the Redemption Amount will be less than the principal amount.

· The "Threshold Value" with respect to each Underlying is 80% of its Starting Value.

· The "Least Performing Underlying" will be the Underlying with the lowest Underlying Return (as defined below).

· The notes will not be listed on any securities exchange.

· The notes will be issued in denominations of $1,000 and whole multiples of $1,000.

· The initial estimated value of the notes is less than the public offering price. The initial estimated value of the notes as of December 28, 2018 (the "pricing date") is $956.50 per $1,000 in principal amount. See "Summary" beginning on page PS-3 of this pricing supplement, "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-10 of this pricing supplement and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-27 of this pricing supplement for additional information. The actual value of your notes at any time will reflect many factors and cannot be predicted with accuracy.

· The notes and the related guarantee: Are Not FDIC Insured Are Not Bank Guaranteed May Lose Value Per Note Total Public Offering Price(1) $1,000.00 $565,000 Underwriting Discount $ 10.00 $ 5,650 Proceeds (before expenses) to BofA Finance $ 990.00 $559,350 (1) The public offering price for investors purchasing the notes in fee-based advisory accounts is $990.00 per note. The notes and the related guarantee of the notes by the Guarantor are unsecured and are not savings accounts, deposits, or other obligations of a bank. The notes are not guaranteed by Bank of America, N.A. or any other bank, are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency and involve investment risks. Potential purchasers of the notes should consider the information in "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS- 10 of this pricing supplement, page PS-5 of the accompanying product supplement, page S-4 of the accompanying prospectus supplement, and page 7 of the accompanying prospectus. You may lose up to 80% of your principal amount in the notes. None of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), any state securities commission, or any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these notes or the guarantee, or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this pricing supplement, or the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement or prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. We will deliver the notes in book-entry form only through The Depository Trust Company on January 2, 2019 against payment in immediately available funds. BofA Merrill Lynch Selling Agent TABLE OF CONTENTS Page SUMMARY PS-3 RISK FACTORS PS-10 DESCRIPTION OF THE NOTES PS-15 THE UNDERLYINGS PS-17 SUPPLEMENTAL PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION; ROLE OF MLPF&S AND CONFLICTS OF INTEREST PS-25 STRUCTURING THE NOTES PS-27 VALIDITY OF THE NOTES PS-27 U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX SUMMARY PS-28 PS-2 SUMMARY The Contingent Income Auto-Callable Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the Russell 2000® Index and the iShares® MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, due July 2, 2026 (the "notes") are our senior debt securities. Any payments on the notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BAC. The notes and the related guarantee are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or secured by collateral. The notes will rank equally with all of our other senior unsecured debt, and the related guarantee will rank equally with all of BAC's other senior unsecured debt. Any payments due on the notes, including any repayment of the principal amount, will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer, and BAC, as guarantor. Unless earlier called, the notes will mature on July 2, 2026. If, on any monthly Observation Date, the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value, we will pay a Contingent Coupon Payment of $9.1667 per $1,000 in principal amount (a rate of 0.91667% per month, or 11.00% per annum) on the applicable Contingent Payment Date. Prior to the maturity date, if the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Starting Value on any Observation Date occurring in March, June, September and December of each year, commencing on or after the December 2019 Observation Date (other than the final Observation Date), the notes will be automatically redeemed, in whole but not in part, at 100% of the principal amount, together with the relevant Contingent Coupon Payment. No further amounts will be payable following an early redemption. If the notes are not called prior to maturity, and if the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value, at maturity you will receive the principal amount plus the final Contingent Coupon Payment. If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value, you will lose 1% of the principal amount for each 1% that the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value. In that case, the Redemption Amount will be less than the principal amount and you could lose up to 80% of your principal. The notes are not traditional debt securities and it is possible that the notes will not pay any Contingent Coupon Payments, and you may lose up to 80% of your principal amount at maturity. Any payments on the notes, including any Contingent Coupon Payments, depend on the credit risk of BofA Finance and BAC and on the performance of each of the Underlyings. The economic terms of the notes are based on BAC's internal funding rate, which is the rate it would pay to borrow funds through the issuance of market-linked notes, and the economic terms of certain related hedging arrangements it enters into. BAC's internal funding rate is typically lower than the rate it would pay when it issues conventional fixed or floating rate debt securities. This difference in funding rate, as well as the underwriting discount and the hedging related charges described below, reduced the economic terms of the notes to you and the initial estimated value of the notes. Due to these factors, the public offering price you pay to purchase the notes is greater than the initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date. On the cover page of this pricing supplement, we have provided the initial estimated value for the notes. For more information about the initial estimated value and the structuring of the notes, see "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-10 and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-27. Issuer: BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") Guarantor: Bank of America Corporation ("BAC") Term: Approximately 90 months, if not previously called. Pricing Date: December 28, 2018 Issue Date: January 2, 2019 Maturity Date: July 2, 2026 Underlyings: The Russell 2000® Index (Bloomberg ticker: "RTY") and the iShares® MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (Bloomberg ticker: "EEM"). Automatic Call: All (but not less than all) of the notes will be automatically called if the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Starting Value on any Observation occurring in March, June, September and December of each year, commencing on or after the December 2019 Observation Date (other than the final Observation Date). If the notes are automatically called, the Early Redemption Payment will be paid on the applicable PS-3 Contingent Payment Date. Observation Dates: Monthly, callable quarterly beginning December 27, 2019. See "Observation Dates and Contingent Payment Dates" on page PS-5 below for details. The monthly Observation Dates are subject to postponement as set forth in "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Observation Dates" on page PS-19 of product supplement EQUITY-1. Early Redemption Payment: The sum of the principal amount plus the Contingent Coupon Payment with respect to the applicable Observation Date. Contingent Coupon Payment: If, on any Observation Date, the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value, we will pay a Contingent Coupon Payment of $9.1667 per $1,000 in principal amount (a rate of 0.91667% per month or 11.00% per annum) on the applicable Contingent Payment Date. Contingent Payment Dates: As set forth in "Observation Dates and Contingent Payment Dates" on page PS-5 below. Postponement of a monthly Observation Date as set forth in "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Observation Dates" on page PS-19 of product supplement EQUITY-1, will not cause the postponement of the Contingent Payment Date relating to such Observation Date. Redemption Amount: If the notes have not been automatically called prior to maturity, the Redemption Amount per note will be: a) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value: $1,000 + the final Contingent Coupon Payment

b) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value: In that case, the Redemption Amount will be less than the principal amount and you could lose up to 80% of your principal. Starting Value: RTY: 1,337.923 EEM: $39.24 Threshold Value: RTY: 1,070.338, which is 80% of its Starting Value (rounded to three decimal places). EEM: $31.39, which is 80% of its Starting Value (rounded to two decimal places). Observation Value: With respect to the RTY, its closing level on the applicable Observation Date. With respect to the EEM, its Closing Market Price on the applicable Observation Date multiplied by its Price Multiplier on that day. Price Multiplier: One, subject to adjustment for certain events relating to the EEM as described in "Description of the Notes-Anti-Dilution and Discontinuance Adjustments Relating to ETFs" beginning on page PS-23 of product supplement EQUITY-1. Ending Value: With respect to each Underlying, its Observation Value on the final Observation Date. Least Performing Underlying: The Underlying with the lowest Underlying Return. Underlying Return: With respect to each Underlying, (Ending Value - Starting Value) Starting Value Calculation Agent: Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated ("MLPF&S"), an affiliate of BofA Finance. See "Supplemental Plan of Distribution; Role of MLPF&S and Conflicts of Interest" beginning on page PS-25. Selling Agent: MLPF&S, an affiliate of BofA Finance. See "Supplemental Plan of Distribution; Role of MLPF&S and Conflicts of Interest" beginning on page PS-25. PS-4 Observation Dates and Contingent Payment Dates Observation Dates Contingent Payment Dates Observation Dates Contingent Payment Dates January 30, 2019 February 4, 2019 October 28, 2022 November 2, 2022 February 27, 2019 March 4, 2019 November 29, 2022 December 2, 2022 March 28, 2019 April 2, 2019 December 28, 2022 January 3, 2023 April 29, 2019 May 2, 2019 January 30, 2023 February 2, 2023 May 29, 2019 June 3, 2019 February 27, 2023 March 2, 2023 June 27, 2019 July 2, 2019 March 29, 2023 April 3, 2023 July 30, 2019 August 2, 2019 April 27, 2023 May 2, 2023 August 28, 2019 September 3, 2019 May 30, 2023 June 2, 2023 September 27, 2019 October 2, 2019 June 28, 2023 July 3, 2023 October 30, 2019 November 4, 2019 July 28, 2023 August 2, 2023 November 26, 2019 December 2, 2019 August 30, 2023 September 5, 2023 December 27, 2019 January 2, 2020 September 27, 2023 October 2, 2023 January 29, 2020 February 3, 2020 October 30, 2023 November 2, 2023 February 26, 2020 March 2, 2020 November 29, 2023 December 4, 2023 March 30, 2020 April 2, 2020 December 27, 2023 January 2, 2024 April 29, 2020 May 4, 2020 January 30, 2024 February 2, 2024 May 28, 2020 June 2, 2020 February 28, 2024 March 4, 2024 June 29, 2020 July 2, 2020 March 27, 2024 April 2, 2024 July 29, 2020 August 3, 2020 April 29, 2024 May 2, 2024 August 28, 2020 September 2, 2020 May 29, 2024 June 3, 2024 September 29, 2020 October 2, 2020 June 27, 2024 July 2, 2024 October 28, 2020 November 2, 2020 July 30, 2024 August 2, 2024 November 27, 2020 December 2, 2020 August 28, 2024 September 3, 2024 December 29, 2020 January 4, 2021 September 27, 2024 October 2, 2024 January 28, 2021 February 2, 2021 October 30, 2024 November 4, 2024 February 25, 2021 March 2, 2021 November 26, 2024 December 2, 2024 March 30, 2021 April 2, 2021 December 27, 2024 January 2, 2025 April 28, 2021 May 3, 2021 January 29, 2025 February 3, 2025 May 27, 2021 June 2, 2021 February 26, 2025 March 3, 2025 June 29, 2021 July 2, 2021 March 28, 2025 April 2, 2025 July 28, 2021 August 2, 2021 April 29, 2025 May 2, 2025 August 30, 2021 September 2, 2021 May 28, 2025 June 2, 2025 September 29, 2021 October 4, 2021 June 27, 2025 July 2, 2025 October 28, 2021 November 2, 2021 July 30, 2025 August 4, 2025 November 29, 2021 December 2, 2021 August 27, 2025 September 2, 2025 December 29, 2021 January 3, 2022 September 29, 2025 October 2, 2025 January 28, 2022 February 2, 2022 October 29, 2025 November 3, 2025 February 25, 2022 March 2, 2022 November 26, 2025 December 2, 2025 PS-5 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Bank of America Corporation published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 22:33:04 UTC 0 Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA 01/02 BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o.. PU 01/02 BANK OF AMERICA : Names Raju Patel Denver Market President PU 01/02 BANK OF AMERICA : Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration of Warrants BU 2018 BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o.. PU 2018 BANK OF AMERICA : Check fraud leaves woman out $500 and behind on rent AQ 2018 Sears Chair Lampert makes $4.4 billion bid to keep retailer alive RE 2018 John Noh Joins Booz Allen as Corporate Development VP AQ 2018 BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o.. PU 2018 MORGAN STANLEY : Brokers Fight to Keep Pay Perks DJ 2018 MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Skids To End Down 2.9%; S&P 500 On Cusp Of Bear Market DJ