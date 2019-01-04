Bank of America : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

This pricing supplement, which is not complete and may be changed, relates to an effective Registration Statement under the Securities Act of 1933. This pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these notes in any country or jurisdiction where such an offer would not be permitted.

BofA Finance LLC

Contingent Income Auto-Callable Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the VanEck Vectors® Gold Miners ETF and the SPDR® S&P® Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, due July 28, 2026

Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by Bank of America Corporation

· The notes are senior unsecured obligations issued by BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance"), a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or the "Guarantor"), which are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Guarantor. Any payments due on the notes, including any repayment of principal, will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer of the notes, and the credit risk of BAC, as guarantor of the notes.

· The notes do not guarantee a full return of your principal at maturity, and you could lose up to 80% of the principal amount at maturity.

· The notes are expected to price on January 28, 2019 (the "pricing date"). The notes are expected to mature on July 28, 2026, unless previously called.

· Payments on the notes will depend on the individual performance of the VanEck Vectors® Gold Miners ETF (the "GDX") and the SPDR® S&P® Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the "XOP") (each, an "Underlying," and collectively, the "Underlyings").

· If, on any monthly Observation Date, the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value, we will pay a Contingent Coupon Payment of $9.875 per $1,000 in principal amount (a rate of 0.9875% per month, or 11.85% per annum) on the applicable Contingent Payment Date (each as defined below).

· The Contingent Payment Dates will be monthly, on the 28th of each month during the term of the notes, commencing on February 28, 2019 and ending on the maturity date (the last monthly Contingent Payment Date will be the maturity date).

· Prior to the maturity date, if the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Starting Value on any Observation Date commencing on or after the Observation Date corresponding to the January 28, 2020 Contingent Payment Date but before the final Observation Date, the notes will be automatically redeemed, in whole but not in part, at 100% of the principal amount, together with the Contingent Coupon Payment with respect to that Observation Date. No further amounts will be payable following an early redemption.

· At maturity, the amount you will be entitled to receive per $1,000 in principal amount of the notes (the "Redemption Amount") will depend on the performance of the Least Performing Underlying (as defined below). If the notes are not automatically redeemed prior to maturity, the Redemption Amount will be determined as follows: a) If the Ending Value (as defined below) of the Least Performing Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value, the Redemption Amount will equal the principal amount plus the final Contingent Coupon Payment. b) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value, you will lose 1% of the principal amount for each 1% that the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value. In that case, the Redemption Amount will be less than the principal amount and you could lose up to 80% of your principal.

· The "Threshold Value" with respect to each Underlying will be 80% of its Starting Value.

· The "Least Performing Underlying" will be the Underlying with the lowest Underlying Return (as defined below).

· The initial estimated value of the notes will be less than the public offering price. The initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date is expected to be between $900.00 and $930.00 per $1,000 in principal amount. See "Summary" beginning on page PS-3 of this pricing supplement, "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-8 of this pricing supplement and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-27 of this pricing supplement for additional information. The actual value of your notes at any time will reflect many factors and cannot be predicted with accuracy.

Public Offering Price(1) $1,000.00 $ Underwriting Discount $42.50 $ Proceeds (before expenses) to BofA Finance $957.50 $ (1)

The public offering price for investors purchasing the notes in fee-based advisory accounts will be $957.50 per note.

The notes and the related guarantee of the notes by the Guarantor are unsecured and are not savings accounts, deposits, or other obligations of a bank. The notes are not guaranteed by Bank of America, N.A. or any other bank, are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency and involve investment risks. Potential purchasers of the notes should consider the information in "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS- 8 of this pricing supplement, page PS-5 of the accompanying product supplement, page S-4 of the accompanying prospectus supplement, and page 7 of the accompanying prospectus. You may lose up to 80% of your principal amount in the notes.

None of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), any state securities commission, or any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these notes or the guarantee, or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this pricing supplement, or the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement or prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

SUMMARY

The Contingent Income Auto-Callable Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the VanEck Vectors® Gold Miners ETF and the SPDR® S&P® Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, due July 28, 2026 (the "notes") are our senior debt securities. Any payments on the notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BAC. The notes and the related guarantee are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or secured by collateral. The notes will rank equally with all of our other senior unsecured debt, and the related guarantee will rank equally with all of BAC's other senior unsecured debt. Any payments due on the notes, including any repayment of the principal amount, will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer, and BAC, as guarantor. Unless earlier called, the notes will mature on July 28, 2026.

If, on any monthly Observation Date, the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value, we will pay a Contingent Coupon Payment of $9.875 per $1,000 in principal amount (a rate of 0.9875% per month, or 11.85% per annum) on the applicable Contingent Payment Date. Prior to the maturity date, if the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Starting Value on any Observation Date commencing on or after the Observation Date corresponding to the January 28, 2020 Contingent Payment Date (other than the final Observation Date), the notes will be automatically redeemed, in whole but not in part, at 100% of the principal amount, together with the relevant Contingent Coupon Payment. No further amounts will be payable following an early redemption. If the notes are not called prior to maturity, and if the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value, at maturity you will receive the principal amount plus the final Contingent Coupon Payment. If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value, you will lose 1% of the principal amount for each 1% that the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value. In that case, the Redemption Amount will be less than the principal amount and you could lose up to 80% of your principal. The notes are not traditional debt securities and it is possible that the notes will not pay any Contingent Coupon Payments, and you may lose up to 80% of your principal amount at maturity.

Any payments on the notes, including any Contingent Coupon Payments, depend on the credit risk of BofA Finance and BAC and on the performance of each of the Underlyings. The economic terms of the notes are based on BAC's internal funding rate, which is the rate it would pay to borrow funds through the issuance of market-linked notes, and the economic terms of certain related hedging arrangements it enters into. BAC's internal funding rate is typically lower than the rate it would pay when it issues conventional fixed or floating rate debt securities. This difference in funding rate, as well as the underwriting discount and the hedging related charges described below, will reduce the economic terms of the notes to you and the initial estimated value of the notes. Due to these factors, the public offering price you pay to purchase the notes will be greater than the initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date.

On the cover page of this preliminary pricing supplement, we have provided the initial estimated value range for the notes. The final pricing supplement will set forth the initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date. For more information about the initial estimated value and the structuring of the notes, see "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-8 and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-27.

Issuer: BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") Guarantor: Bank of America Corporation ("BAC") Term: Approximately 90 months, if not previously called. Pricing Date: January 28, 2019 Issue Date: January 31, 2019 Maturity Date: July 28, 2026 Underlyings: The VanEck Vectors® Gold Miners ETF (Bloomberg ticker: "GDX") and the SPDR® S&P® Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (Bloomberg ticker: "XOP"). Automatic Call: All (but not less than all) of the notes will be automatically called if the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Starting Value on any Observation Date commencing on or after the Observation Date corresponding to the January 28, 2020 Contingent Payment Date (other than the final Observation Date). If the notes are

automatically called, the Early Redemption Payment will be paid on the applicable Contingent Payment Date.

Observation Dates:

The most proximate day to the relevant Contingent Payment Date that is at least three scheduled Trading Days prior to such monthly Contingent Payment Date for each Underlying. The monthly Observation Dates are subject to postponement as set forth in "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Observation Dates" on page PS-19 of product supplement EQUITY-1.

Early Redemption Payment:

The sum of the principal amount plus the Contingent Coupon Payment with respect to the applicable Observation Date.

Contingent Coupon Payment:

If, on any Observation Date, the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value, we will pay a Contingent Coupon Payment of $9.875 per $1,000 in principal amount (a rate of 0.9875% per month or 11.85% per annum) on the applicable Contingent Payment Date.

Contingent Payment Dates:

Monthly, on the 28th of each month during the term of the notes, commencing on February 28, 2019 and ending on the maturity date (the last monthly Contingent Payment Date will be the maturity date). Postponement of a monthly Observation Date as set forth in "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Observation Dates" on page PS-19 of product supplement EQUITY-1, will not cause the postponement of the Contingent Payment Date relating to such Observation Date.

Redemption Amount:

If the notes have not been automatically called prior to maturity, the Redemption Amount per note will be:

a) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value: $1,000 + the final Contingent Coupon Payment

b) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value:

In that case, the Redemption Amount will be less than the principal amount and you could lose up to 80% of your principal.

Starting Value: Threshold Value:

With respect to each Underlying, its Closing Market Price on the pricing date.

With respect to each Underlying, 80% of its Starting Value.

Observation Value:

With respect to each Underlying, its Closing Market Price on the applicable Observation Date multiplied by its Price Multiplier on that day.

Price Multiplier:

With respect to each Underlying, one, subject to adjustment for certain events as described in "Description of the Notes-Anti-Dilution and Discontinuance Adjustments Relating to ETFs" beginning on page PS-23 of product supplement EQUITY-1.

Ending Value:

With respect to each Underlying, its Observation Value on the final Observation Date.

Least Performing Underlying:

The Underlying with the lowest Underlying Return.

Underlying Return:

With respect to each Underlying, (Ending Value - Starting Value)

Starting Value

Calculation Agent:

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated ("MLPF&S"), an affiliate of BofA Finance. See "Supplemental Plan of Distribution; Role of MLPF&S and Conflicts of Interest" beginning on page PS-25.

Selling Agent:

MLPF&S, an affiliate of BofA. See "Supplemental Plan of Distribution; Role of MLPF&S and Conflicts of Interest" beginning on page PS-25.

The pricing date, issue date and other dates set forth above are subject to change, and will be set forth in the final pricing supplement relating to the notes.

