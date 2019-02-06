Bank of America : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

This pricing supplement, which is not complete and may be changed, relates to an effective Registration Statement under the Securities Act of 1933. This pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these notes in any country or jurisdiction where such an offer would not be permitted.

Preliminary Pricing Supplement - Subject to Completion (To Prospectus dated November 4, 2016, Series A Prospectus Supplement dated November 4, 2016 and Product Supplement EQUITY-1 dated January 24, 2017) Dated February 5, 2019

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)

Registration Statement No. 333-213265

BofA Finance LLC

Dual Directional Conditional Participation Daily Trigger Observation Notes Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due March 4, 2021

Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by Bank of America Corporation

· The CUSIP number for the notes is 09709TMY4.

· The notes are unsecured senior notes issued by BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance"), a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or the "Guarantor"), which are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Guarantor. Any payment due on the notes, including any repayment of principal, will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer of the notes, and the credit risk of BAC, as guarantor of the notes.

· The notes are expected to price on February 27, 2019 (the "pricing date").

· The notes are expected to mature on March 4, 2021. The notes will not pay interest.

· At maturity, the amount you will be entitled to receive per $1,000 in principal amount of the notes (the "Redemption Amount") will depend on the performance of the S&P 500® Index (the "SPX" or the "Underlying"). The Redemption Amount will be determined as follows: a) If a Trigger Event does not occur during the Observation Period (as defined below) and the Ending Value of the Underlying is greater than or equal to the Starting Value, the Redemption Amount per note will be the principal amount plus a return of 1.00% for each 1% that the Ending Value of the Underlying is greater than the Starting Value. b) If a Trigger Event does not occur during the Observation Period and the Ending Value of the Underlying is less than the Starting Value, the Redemption Amount per note will be the principal amount plus a positive return equal to the Absolute Underlying Return (as defined below). c) If a Trigger Event occurs during the Observation Period, the Redemption Amount per note will be the principal amount plus the Supplemental Amount (as defined below).

· The "Absolute Underlying Return" is the absolute value of the Underlying Return. For example, if the Underlying Return is -5%, the Absolute Underlying Return will equal 5%.

· A "Trigger Event" will occur if the closing level of the Underlying either increases above the Upper Trigger Level or falls below the Lower Trigger Level on any trading day during the Observation Period.

· The "Upper Trigger Level" will be 120.00% of the Starting Value.

· The "Lower Trigger Level" will be 80.00% of the Starting Value.

· The "Observation Period" will be the period from but excluding the pricing date to and including the Calculation Day.

· The "Calculation Day" is expected to be March 1, 2021.

· The "Supplemental Amount" will be at least $20 per $1,000 in principal amount of the notes. The actual Supplement Amount will be determined on the pricing date.

· The notes will not be listed on any securities exchange.

· The notes will be issued in denominations of $1,000 and whole multiples of $1,000.

· The initial estimated value of the notes will be less than the public offering price. The initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date is expected to be between $950.00 and $980.00 per $1,000 in principal amount. See "Summary" beginning on page PS-3 of this pricing supplement, "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-7 of this pricing supplement and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-20 of this pricing supplement for additional information. The actual value of your notes at any time will reflect many factors and cannot be predicted with accuracy.

· The notes and the related guarantee:

Are Not FDIC Insured Are Not Bank Guaranteed May Lose Value Per Note

Total

Public Offering Price (1) $1,000.00 $ Underwriting Discount $5.00 $ Proceeds (before expenses) to BofA Finance $995.00 $

(1) The public offering price for investors purchasing the notes in fee-based advisory accounts will be $995.00 per note.

The notes and the related guarantee of the notes by the Guarantor are unsecured and are not savings accounts, deposits, or other obligations of a bank. The notes are not guaranteed by Bank of America, N.A. or any other bank, are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency and involve investment risks. Potential purchasers of the notes should consider the information in "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-7 of this pricing supplement, page PS-5 of the accompanying product supplement, page S-4 of the accompanying prospectus supplement, and page 7 of the accompanying prospectus.

None of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), any state securities commission, or any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these notes or the guarantee, or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this pricing supplement, or the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement or prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

We will deliver the notes in book-entry form only through The Depository Trust Company on or about March 4, 2019 against payment in immediately available funds.

BofA Merrill Lynch

Selling Agent

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page SUMMARY PS-3 RISK FACTORS PS-7 DESCRIPTION OF THE NOTES PS-11 THE UNDERLYING PS-13 SUPPLEMENTAL PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION; ROLE OF MLPF&S AND CONFLICTS OF INTEREST PS-18 STRUCTURING THE NOTES PS-20 U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX SUMMARY PS-21

SUMMARY

The Dual Directional Conditional Participation Daily Trigger Observation Notes Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due March 4, 2021 (the "notes") are our senior debt securities. Any payment on the notes is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BAC. The notes and the related guarantee are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or secured by collateral. The notes will rank equally with all of our other unsecured senior debt, and the related guarantee will rank equally with all of BAC's other unsecured and unsubordinated debt. Any payment due on the notes, including any repayment of the principal amount, will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer, and BAC, as guarantor. The notes will mature on March 4, 2021.

If a Trigger Event does not occur during the Observation Period and the Ending Value of the Underlying is greater than or equal to the Starting Value, the Redemption Amount per note will be the principal amount plus a return of 1.00% for each 1% that the Ending Value of the Underlying is greater than the Starting Value. If a Trigger Event does not occur during the Observation Period and the Ending Value of the Underlying is less than the Starting Value, the Redemption Amount per note will be the principal amount plus a positive return equal to the Absolute Underlying Return. If a Trigger Event occurs during the Observation Period, the Redemption Amount per note will be the principal amount plus the Supplemental Amount.

Any payment on the notes depends on the credit risk of BofA Finance and BAC and on the performance of the Underlying. The economic terms of the notes are based on BAC's internal funding rate, which is the rate it would pay to borrow funds through the issuance of market-linked notes, and the economic terms of certain related hedging arrangements it enters into. BAC's internal funding rate is typically lower than the rate it would pay when it issues conventional fixed or floating rate debt securities. This difference in funding rate, as well as the underwriting discount and the hedging related charges described below, will reduce the economic terms of the notes to you and the initial estimated value of the notes. Due to these factors, the public offering price you pay to purchase the notes will be greater than the initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date.

On the cover page of this preliminary pricing supplement, we have provided the initial estimated value range for the notes. The final pricing supplement will set forth the initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date. For more information about the initial estimated value and the structuring of the notes, see "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-7 and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-20.

Issuer: BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") Guarantor: Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or the "Guarantor") Term: Approximately twenty-four months Pricing Date: February 27, 2019 Issue Date: March 4, 2019 Calculation Day: March 1, 2021, subject to postponement as set forth in the section "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Calculation Days" of the accompanying product supplement. If the Calculation Day is not a business day, the Calculation Day will be postponed to the next business day. Maturity Date: March 4, 2021 Underlying: The S&P 500® Index (Bloomberg ticker: "SPX"). Starting Value: The closing level of the Underlying on the Pricing Date, as determined by the calculation agent. Ending Value: The closing level of the Underlying on the Calculation Day, as determined by the calculation agent. Trigger Event: The closing level of the Underlying either increases above the Upper Trigger Level or falls below the Lower Trigger Level on any trading day during the Observation Period. PS-3

Underlying Return:

Absolute Underlying Return:

The absolute value of the Underlying Return. For example, if the Underlying Return is -5%, the Absolute Underlying Return will equal 5%.

Upper Trigger Level:

120.00% of the Starting Value.

Lower Trigger Level:

80.00% of the Starting Value.

Observation Period:

The period from but excluding the pricing date to and including the Calculation Day.

Supplemental Amount:

At least $20 per $1,000 in principal amount of the notes. The actual Supplement Amount will be determined on the pricing date.

Redemption

Amount:

At maturity, you will receive the Redemption Amount per $1,000 principal amount of notes, denominated in U.S. dollars, calculated as follows:

· If a Trigger Event does not occur during the Observation Period and the Ending Value of the Underlying is greater than or equal to the Starting Value, the Redemption Amount will equal:

· If a Trigger Event does not occur during the Observation Period and the Ending Value of the Underlying is less than the Starting Value, the Redemption Amount will equal:

· If a Trigger Event occurs during the Observation Period, the Redemption Amount will equal:

Calculation Agent:

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated ("MLPF&S"), an affiliate of BofA Finance. See "Supplemental Plan of Distribution; Role of MLPF&S and Conflicts of Interest" beginning on page PS-18.

Selling Agent:

MLPF&S. See "Supplemental Plan of Distribution; Role of MLPF&S and Conflicts of Interest" beginning on page PS-18.

The pricing date, issue date and other dates set forth above are subject to change, and will be set forth in the final pricing supplement relating to the notes.

You should read carefully this entire pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement, and prospectus to understand fully the terms of the notes, as well as the tax and other considerations important to you in making a decision about whether to invest in the notes. In particular, you should review carefully the section in this pricing supplement entitled "Risk Factors," which highlights a number of risks of an investment in the notes, to determine whether an investment in the notes is appropriate for you. If information in this pricing supplement is inconsistent with the product supplement, prospectus supplement or prospectus, this pricing supplement will supersede those documents. You are urged to consult with your own attorneys and business and tax advisors before making a decision to purchase any of the notes.

The information in this "Summary" section is qualified in its entirety by the more detailed explanation set forth elsewhere in this pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. You should rely only on the information contained in this pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. We have not authorized any other person to provide you with different information. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. None of us, the Guarantor or MLPF&S is making an offer to sell these notes in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. You should assume that the information in this pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement, and prospectus is accurate only as of the date on their respective front covers.

PS-4

Capitalized terms used but not defined in this pricing supplement have the meanings set forth in the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this pricing supplement to "we," "us," "our," or similar references are to BofA Finance, and not to BAC (or any other affiliate of BofA Finance).

The accompanying documents referenced above may be accessed at the following links:

· Product supplement EQUITY-1 dated January 24, 2017: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000119312517016445/d331325d424b5.htm

· Series A MTN prospectus supplement dated November 4, 2016 and prospectus dated November 4, 2016: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000119312516760144/d266649d424b3.htm

PS-5