Bank of America : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

This pricing supplement, which is not complete and may be changed, relates to an effective Registration Statement under the Securities Act of 1933. This pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these notes in any country or jurisdiction where such an offer would not be permitted. Preliminary Pricing Supplement - Subject to Completion (To Prospectus dated November 4, 2016, Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) Series A Prospectus Supplement dated November 4, 2016 and Product Supplement EQUITY-1 dated January 24, 2017) Dated March 1, 2019 Registration Statement No. 333-213265 BofA Finance LLC Contingent Income Auto-Callable Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the S&P 500® Index, the Russell 2000® Index and the EURO STOXX 50® Index, due March 29, 2029 Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by Bank of America Corporation · The CUSIP number for the notes is 09709TNW7.

· The notes are senior unsecured obligations issued by BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance"), a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or the "Guarantor"), which are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Guarantor. Any payments due on the notes, including any repayment of principal, will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer of the notes, and the credit risk of BAC, as guarantor of the notes.

· The notes do not guarantee a full return of your principal at maturity, and you could lose up to 100% of the principal amount at maturity.

· The notes are expected to price on March 26, 2019 (the "pricing date"). The notes are expected to mature on March 29, 2029, unless previously called.

· Payments on the notes will depend on the individual performance of the S&P 500® Index (the "SPX"), the Russell 2000® Index (the "RTY") and the EURO STOXX 50® Index (the "SX5E") (each, an "Underlying," and collectively, the "Underlyings").

· If, on any quarterly Observation Date, the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Coupon Barrier, we will pay a Contingent Coupon Payment of $17.625 per $1,000 in principal amount (a rate of 1.7625% per quarter, or 7.05% per annum) on the applicable Contingent Payment Date (each as defined below).

· The Contingent Payment Dates will be quarterly, on the 29th day of each March, June, September and December during the term of the notes, commencing on June 1, 2019 and ending on the maturity date (the last quarterly Contingent Payment Date will be the maturity date).

· Prior to the maturity date, if the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Starting Value on any Observation Date commencing on or after the Observation Date corresponding to the March 29, 2020 Contingent Payment Date but before the final Observation Date, the notes will be automatically redeemed, in whole but not in part, at 100% of the principal amount, together with the Contingent Coupon Payment with respect to that Observation Date. No further amounts will be payable following an early redemption.

· At maturity, the amount you will be entitled to receive per $1,000 in principal amount of the notes (the "Redemption Amount") will depend on the performance of the Least Performing Underlying (as defined below). If the notes are not automatically redeemed prior to maturity, the Redemption Amount will be determined as follows: a) If the Ending Value (as defined below) of the Least Performing Underlying is greater than or equal to its Coupon Barrier, the Redemption Amount will equal the principal amount plus the final Contingent Coupon Payment. b) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Coupon Barrier but greater than or equal to its Threshold Value, the Redemption Amount will equal the principal amount. c) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value, you will be subject to 1-1 downside exposure to any decrease in the level of the Least Performing Underlying from its Starting Value. In that case, the Redemption Amount will be less than 50% of the principal amount and could be zero.

· The "Coupon Barrier" with respect to each Underlying will be 70% of its Starting Value and the "Threshold Value" with respect to each Underlying will be 50% of its Starting Value.

· The "Least Performing Underlying" will be the Underlying with the lowest Underlying Return (as defined below).

· The notes will not be listed on any securities exchange.

· The notes will be issued in denominations of $1,000 and whole multiples of $1,000.

· The initial estimated value of the notes will be less than the public offering price. The initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date is expected to be between $920.00 and $950.00 per $1,000 in principal amount. See "Summary" beginning on page PS-3 of this pricing supplement, "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-8 of this pricing supplement and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-29 of this pricing supplement for additional information. The actual value of your notes at any time will reflect many factors and cannot be predicted with accuracy.

· The notes and the related guarantee: Are Not FDIC Insured Are Not Bank Guaranteed May Lose Value Per Note Total Public Offering Price(1) $1,000.00 $ Underwriting Discount $40.00 $ Proceeds (before expenses) to BofA Finance $960.00 $ (1) The public offering price for investors purchasing the notes in fee-based advisory accounts will be $960.00 per note. The notes and the related guarantee of the notes by the Guarantor are unsecured and are not savings accounts, deposits, or other obligations of a bank. The notes are not guaranteed by Bank of America, N.A. or any other bank, are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency and involve investment risks. Potential purchasers of the notes should consider the information in "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-8 of this pricing supplement, page PS-5 of the accompanying product supplement, page S-4 of the accompanying prospectus supplement, and page 7 of the accompanying prospectus. You may lose some or all of your principal amount in the notes. None of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), any state securities commission, or any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these notes or the guarantee, or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this pricing supplement, or the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement or prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. We will deliver the notes in book-entry form only through The Depository Trust Company on or about March 29, 2019 against payment in immediately available funds. BofA Merrill Lynch Selling Agent TABLE OF CONTENTS Page SUMMARY PS-3 RISK FACTORS PS-8 DESCRIPTION OF THE NOTES PS-13 THE UNDERLYINGS PS-15 SUPPLEMENTAL PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION; ROLE OF MLPF&S AND CONFLICTS OF INTEREST PS-27 STRUCTURING THE NOTES PS-29 U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX SUMMARY PS-30 PS-2 SUMMARY The Contingent Income Auto-Callable Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the S&P 500® Index, the Russell 2000® Index and the EURO STOXX 50® Index, due March 29, 2029 (the "notes") are our senior debt securities. Any payments on the notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BAC. The notes and the related guarantee are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or secured by collateral. The notes will rank equally with all of our other senior unsecured debt, and the related guarantee will rank equally with all of BAC's other senior unsecured debt. Any payments due on the notes, including any repayment of the principal amount, will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer, and BAC, as guarantor. Unless earlier called, the notes will mature on March 29, 2029. If, on any quarterly Observation Date, the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Coupon Barrier, we will pay a Contingent Coupon Payment of $17.625 per $1,000 in principal amount (a rate of 1.7625% per quarter, or 7.05% per annum) on the applicable Contingent Payment Date. Prior to the maturity date, if the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Starting Value on any Observation Date commencing on or after the Observation Date corresponding to the March 29, 2020 Contingent Payment Date (other than the final Observation Date), the notes will be automatically redeemed, in whole but not in part, at 100% of the principal amount, together with the relevant Contingent Coupon Payment. No further amounts will be payable following an early redemption. If the notes are not called prior to maturity, and if the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is greater than or equal to its Coupon Barrier, at maturity you will receive the principal amount plus the final Contingent Coupon Payment. If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Coupon Barrier but greater than or equal to its Threshold Value, at maturity you will receive the principal amount but will not receive the final Contingent Coupon Payment. If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value you will be subject to 1-1 downside exposure to any decrease in the level of the Least Performing Underlying from its Starting Value. In that case, the Redemption Amount will be less than 50% of the principal amount and could be zero. The notes are not traditional debt securities and it is possible that the notes will not pay any Contingent Coupon Payments, and you may lose some or all of your principal amount at maturity. Any payments on the notes, including any Contingent Coupon Payments, depend on the credit risk of BofA Finance and BAC and on the performance of each of the Underlyings. The economic terms of the notes are based on BAC's internal funding rate, which is the rate it would pay to borrow funds through the issuance of market-linked notes, and the economic terms of certain related hedging arrangements it enters into. BAC's internal funding rate is typically lower than the rate it would pay when it issues conventional fixed or floating rate debt securities. This difference in funding rate, as well as the underwriting discount and the hedging related charges described below, will reduce the economic terms of the notes to you and the initial estimated value of the notes. Due to these factors, the public offering price you pay to purchase the notes will be greater than the initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date. On the cover page of this preliminary pricing supplement, we have provided the initial estimated value range for the notes. The final pricing supplement will set forth the initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date. For more information about the initial estimated value and the structuring of the notes, see "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-8 and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-29. Issuer: BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") Guarantor: Bank of America Corporation ("BAC") Term: Approximately 10 years, if not previously called. Pricing Date: March 26, 2019 Issue Date: March 29, 2019 Maturity Date: March 29, 2029 PS-3 Underlyings: The S&P 500® Index (Bloomberg ticker: "SPX"), the Russell 2000® Index (Bloomberg ticker: "RTY") and the EURO STOXX 50® Index (Bloomberg ticker: "SX5E") Automatic Call: All (but not less than all) of the notes will be automatically called if the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Starting Value on any Observation Date commencing on or after the Observation Date corresponding to the March 29, 2020 Contingent Payment Date (other than the final Observation Date). If the notes are automatically called, the Early Redemption Payment will be paid on the applicable Contingent Payment Date. Observation Dates: The most proximate day to the relevant Contingent Payment Date that is at least three scheduled trading days prior to such quarterly Contingent Payment Date for each Underlying. The quarterly Observation Dates are subject to postponement as set forth in "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Observation Dates" on page PS-19 of product supplement EQUITY-1. Early Redemption Payment: The sum of the principal amount plus the Contingent Coupon Payment with respect to the applicable Observation Date. Contingent Coupon Payment: If, on any quarterly Observation Date, the Observation Value of each Underlying is greater than or equal to its Coupon Barrier, we will pay a Contingent Coupon Payment of $17.625 per $1,000 in principal amount (a rate of 1.7625% per quarter or 7.05% per annum) on the applicable Contingent Payment Date. Contingent Payment Dates: Quarterly, on the 29th day of each March, June, September and December during the term of the notes, commencing on June 29, 2019 and ending on the maturity date (the last quarterly Contingent Payment Date will be the maturity date). Postponement of a quarterly Observation Date as set forth in "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Observation Dates" on page PS-19 of product supplement EQUITY-1, will not cause the postponement of the Contingent Payment Date relating to such Observation Date. Redemption Amount: If the notes have not been automatically called prior to maturity, the Redemption Amount per $1,000 in principal amount of the notes will be: a) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is greater than or equal to its Coupon Barrier: $1,000 + the final Contingent Coupon Payment

b) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Coupon Barrier but greater than or equal to its Threshold Value: $1,000. You will not receive the final Contingent Coupon Payment.

c) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying is less than its Threshold Value: $1,000 + ($1,000 x Underlying Return of the Least Performing Underlying) In that case, the Redemption Amount will be less than 50% of the principal amount and could be zero. Starting Value: With respect to each Underlying, its closing level on the pricing date. Coupon Barrier: With respect to each Underlying, 70% of its Starting Value. Threshold Value: With respect to each Underlying, 50% of its Starting Value. Observation Value: With respect to each Underlying, its closing level on the applicable Observation Date. Ending Value: With respect to each Underlying, its Observation Value on the final Observation Date. Least Performing Underlying: The Underlying with the lowest Underlying Return. PS-4 Underlying With respect to each Underlying, (Ending Value - Starting Value) Return: Calculation Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated ("MLPF&S"), an affiliate of BofA Finance. For further information, Agent: see "Supplemental Plan of Distribution; Role of MLPF&S and Conflicts of Interest" beginning on page on PS-27 of this pricing supplement. Selling Agent: MLPF&S. For further information, see "Supplemental Plan of Distribution; Role of MLPF&S and Conflicts of Interest" beginning on page on PS-27 of this pricing supplement. Starting Value The pricing date, issue date and other dates set forth above are subject to change, and will be set forth in the final pricing supplement relating to the notes. You should read carefully this entire pricing supplement, and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement, and prospectus to understand fully the terms of the notes, as well as the tax and other considerations important to you in making a decision about whether to invest in the notes. In particular, you should review carefully the section in this pricing supplement entitled "Risk Factors," which highlights a number of risks of an investment in the notes, to determine whether an investment in the notes is appropriate for you. If information in this pricing supplement is inconsistent with the product supplement, prospectus supplement or prospectus, this pricing supplement will supersede those documents. You are urged to consult with your own attorneys and business and tax advisors before making a decision to purchase any of the notes. The information in this "Summary" section is qualified in its entirety by the more detailed explanation set forth elsewhere in this pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. You should rely only on the information contained in this pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. We have not authorized any other person to provide you with different information. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. None of us, the Guarantor or MLPF&S is making an offer to sell these notes in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. You should assume that the information in this pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement, and prospectus is accurate only as of the date on their respective front covers. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this pricing supplement have the meanings set forth in the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this pricing supplement to "we," "us," "our," or similar references are to BofA Finance, and not to BAC (or any other affiliate of BofA Finance). The above documents may be accessed at the following links: · Product supplement EQUITY-1 dated January 24, 2017: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000119312517016445/d331325d424b5.htm

· Series A MTN prospectus supplement dated November 4, 2016 and prospectus dated November 4, 2016: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000119312516760144/d266649d424b3.htm PS-5 Attachments Original document

