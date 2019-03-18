Bank of America : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

This pricing supplement, which is not complete and may be changed, relates to an effective Registration Statement under the Securities Act of 1933. This pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these notes in any country or jurisdiction where such an offer would not be permitted.

BofA Finance LLC

Autocallable Notes Linked to the S&P 500® Low Volatility High Dividend Index, due March 24, 2026 Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by Bank of America Corporation

· The CUSIP number for the notes is 09709TPF2.

· The notes are senior unsecured obligations issued by BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance"), a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or the "Guarantor"), which are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Guarantor. Any payment due on the notes will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer of the notes, and the credit risk of BAC, as guarantor of the notes.

· The notes are expected to price on March 19, 2019 (the "pricing date").

· Unless called, the notes are expected to mature on March 24, 2026. The notes will not pay interest.

· The notes will be automatically called at the applicable call amount if the Observation Value of the S&P 500® Low Volatility High Dividend Index (the "SP5LVHD") (the "Underlying") is equal to or greater than the applicable Call Level on any Observation Date. The Observation Dates and each corresponding Call Level and Call Amount are indicated on Page PS-6 below.

· If the notes are not called, at maturity, the Redemption Amount will be determined as follows: a) If the Ending Value of the Underlying is greater than the Starting Value, the Redemption Amount per note will be the principal amount plus a return of at least 1% for each 1% that the Ending Value of the Underlying is greater than the Starting Value. The actual Upside Participation Rate will be determined on the pricing date. b) If the Ending Value of the Underlying is less than or equal to the Starting Value, the Redemption Amount per note will be the principal amount.

· The notes will not be listed on any securities exchange.

· The notes will be issued in denominations of $1,000 and whole multiples of $1,000.

· The initial estimated value of the notes will be less than the public offering price. The initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date is expected to be between $920.00 and $950.00 per $1,000 in principal amount. See "Summary" beginning on page PS-3 of this pricing supplement, "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-10 of this pricing supplement and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-23 of this pricing supplement for additional information. The actual value of your notes at any time will reflect many factors and cannot be predicted with accuracy.

· The notes and the related guarantee:

Per Note

Total

Public Offering Price(1) $1,000.00 $ Underwriting Discount(1) $37.50 $ Proceeds (before expenses) to BofA Finance $962.50 $

(1) Certain dealers who purchase the notes for sale to certain fee-based advisory accounts may forgo some or all of their selling concessions, fees or commissions. The public offering price for investors purchasing the notes in these fee-based advisory accounts will be $962.50 per note.

We will deliver the notes in book-entry form only through The Depository Trust Company on or about March 22, 2019 against payment in immediately available funds.

BofA Merrill Lynch

Selling Agent

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page SUMMARY PS-3 RISK FACTORS PS-10 DESCRIPTION OF THE NOTES PS-14 THE UNDERLYING PS-16 SUPPLEMENTAL PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION; ROLE OF MLPF&S AND CONFLICTS OF INTEREST PS-21 STRUCTURING THE NOTES PS-23 U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX SUMMARY PS-24

SUMMARY

The Autocallable Notes Linked to the S&P 500® Low Volatility High Dividend Index (the "notes") are our senior debt securities. Any payment on the notes is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BAC. The notes and the related guarantee are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or secured by collateral. The notes will rank equally with all of our other senior unsecured debt, and the related guarantee will rank equally with all of BAC's other senior unsecured debt. Any payment due on the notes will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer, and BAC, as guarantor. If not previously called, the notes will mature on March 24, 2026.

The notes will be automatically called at the applicable Call Amount if the Observation Value of the Underlying is equal to or greater than the applicable Call Level on any Observation Date. If your notes are not called and the Ending Value of the Underlying is greater than the Starting Value, the Redemption Amount per note will be the principal amount plus a return of at least 1% for each 1% that the Ending Value of the Underlying is greater than the Starting Value. If the Ending Value of the Underlying is equal to or less than the Starting Value, you will receive the principal amount. The actual Upside Participation Rate will be determined on the pricing date.

Any payment on the notes depends on the credit risk of BofA Finance and BAC and on the performance of the Underlying. The economic terms of the notes (including the Call Amounts) are based on BAC's internal funding rate, which is the rate it would pay to borrow funds through the issuance of market-linked notes and the economic terms of certain related hedging arrangements it enters into. BAC's internal funding rate is typically lower than the rate it would pay when it issues conventional fixed or floating rate debt securities. This difference in funding rate, as well as the underwriting discount and the hedging related charges described below, will reduce the economic terms of the notes to you and the initial estimated value of the notes. Due to these factors, the public offering price you pay to purchase the notes will be greater than the initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date.

On the cover page of this preliminary pricing supplement, we have provided the initial estimated value range for the notes. The final pricing supplement will set forth the initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date. For more information about the initial estimated value and the structuring of the notes, see "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-10 and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-23.

Issuer: BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") Guarantor: Bank of America Corporation ("BAC") Term: Approximately seven years, if not previously called Pricing Date: March 19, 2019 Issue Date: March 22, 2019 Calculation Day: March 19, 2026, subject to postponement as set forth in the section "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Calculation Days" of the accompanying product supplement. If the Calculation Day is not a business day, the Calculation Day will be postponed to the next business day. Maturity Date: March 24, 2026 Underlying: The S&P 500® Low Volatility High Dividend Index (Bloomberg ticker: "SP5LVHD") Automatic Call: All (but not less than all) of the notes will be automatically called at the applicable Call Amount if the Observation Value of the Underlying is greater than or equal to the applicable Call Level on any Observation Date. If the notes are automatically called, the applicable Call Amount will be paid on the applicable Call Settlement Date. Starting Value: The closing level of the Underlying on the pricing date. Ending Value: The closing level of the Underlying on the Calculation Day, as determined by the calculation agent. Observation The closing level of the Underlying on the applicable Observation Date. Value: PS-3

Observation Dates:

As set forth in "Observation Dates and Call Settlement Dates" on page PS-6 below. The Observation Dates are subject to postponement as set forth in "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Observation Dates" on page PS-19 of product supplement EQUITY-1. Additionally, if an Observation Date is not a business day, such Observation Date will be postponed to the next business day.

PS-4

Call Level:

The applicable Call Level with respect to each Observation Date is set forth in "Observation Dates and Call Settlement Dates" on page PS-6 below.

Call Amounts (per $1,000 in principal amount):

The applicable Call Amount with respect to each Observation Date is set forth in "Observation Dates and Call Settlement Dates" on page PS-6 below

The Call Amounts represent a return of 5.10% per annum.

Call Settlement Dates:

As set forth in "Observation Dates and Call Settlement Dates" on page PS-6 below. Postponement of an Observation Date will not cause the postponement of the Call Settlement Date relating to such Observation Date.

If the notes are not called, at maturity, you will receive the Redemption Amount per note as follows:

Redemption Amount:

· If the Ending Value is greater than the Starting Value, the Redemption Amount will equal:

· If the Ending Value is less than or equal to the Starting Value: $1,000.

Upside Participation Rate

At least 100%. The actual Upside Participation Rate will be determined on the pricing date

Calculation Agent:

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated ("MLPF&S"), an affiliate of BofA Finance. For further information, see "Supplemental Plan of Distribution; Role of MLPF&S and Conflicts of Interest" beginning on page on PS-21 of this pricing supplement.

Selling Agent:

MLPF&S. For further information, see "Supplemental Plan of Distribution; Role of MLPF&S and Conflicts of Interest" beginning on page on PS-21 of this pricing supplement

PS-5