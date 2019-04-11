Bank of America : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

Pricing Supplement

(To Prospectus dated November 4, 2016,

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)

Series A Prospectus Supplement dated November 4, 2016 and Product Supplement EQUITY-1 dated January 24, 2017) Dated April 9, 2019

Registration Statement No. 333-213265

$3,500,000

BofA Finance LLC

Fixed Coupon Auto-Callable Notes Linked to the S&P 500® Index and the Russell 2000® Index, due July 10, 2020 Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by Bank of America Corporation

The CUSIP number for the notes is 09709TGW5.

The notes are senior unsecured obligations issued by BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance"), a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or the "Guarantor"), which are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Guarantor. Any payments due on the notes, including any repayment of principal, will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer of the notes, and the credit risk of BAC, as guarantor of the notes.

The notes do not guarantee a full return of your principal at maturity, and you could lose up to 100% of the principal amount at maturity. The notes priced on April 9, 2019 (the "pricing date"). The notes will mature on July 10, 2020, unless previously called.

Payments on the notes will depend on the individual performance of the S&P 500® Index (the "SPX") and the Russell 2000® Index (the "RTY") (each, an "Underlying," and collectively, the "Underlyings").

Unless the notes have been previously called, on each quarterly Coupon Payment Date, we will pay a Coupon Payment of $14.375 per $1,000 in principal amount (a rate of 1.4375% per quarter, or 5.75% per annum) on each Coupon Payment Date.

The Coupon Payment Dates will be quarterly, on the 10th day of each January, April, July and October during the term of the notes, commencing on July 10, 2019 and ending on the maturity date (the last quarterly Coupon Payment Date will be the maturity date).

Prior to the maturity date, if on any Observation Date (other than the final Observation Date) the Observation Value of each Underlying is less than or equal to its Starting Value , the notes will be automatically called, in whole but not in part, for 100% of the principal amount, together a Coupon Payment. No further amounts will be payable following an early redemption.

At maturity, the amount you will be entitled to receive per $1,000 in principal amount of the notes (the "Redemption Amount") will depend on the performance of the Relevant Underlying (as defined below). If the notes are not automatically called prior to maturity, the Redemption Amount will be determined as follows:

a) If the Ending Value (as defined below) of each Underlying is less than or equal to its Threshold Value, the Redemption Amount will equal the principal amount

b) If the Ending Value of any Underlying is greater than its Threshold Value, you will lose 1% of the principal amount for each 1% that the Ending Value of the Relevant Underlying is greater than its Starting Value. In that case, the Redemption Amount will be less than 80% of the principal amount and could be zero. In no case will the Redemption Amount be less than zero.

In each case described above you will also receive the final Coupon Payment.

The "Threshold Value" with respect to each Underlying is 120% of its Starting Value.

The "Relevant Underlying" will be the Underlying with the largest Underlying Return (as defined below). The notes will not be listed on any securities exchange.

The notes will be issued in denominations of $1,000 and whole multiples of $1,000.

The initial estimated value of the notes is less than the public offering price. The initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date is $993.95 per $1,000 in principal amount. See "Summary" beginning on page PS-3 of this pricing supplement, "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-7 of this pricing supplement and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-23 of this pricing supplement for additional information. The actual value of your notes at any time will reflect many factors and cannot be predicted with accuracy.

The notes and the related guarantee:

Are Not FDIC Insured Are Not Bank Guaranteed May Lose Value

Per Note Total Public Offering Price $1,000.00 $3,500,000 Underwriting Discount $0.00 $0 Proceeds (before expenses) to BofA Finance $1,000.00 $3,500,000

The notes and the related guarantee of the notes by the Guarantor are unsecured and are not savings accounts, deposits, or other obligations of a bank. The notes are not guaranteed by Bank of America, N.A. or any other bank, are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency and involve investment risks. Potential purchasers of the notes should consider the information in "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS- 7 of this pricing supplement, page PS-5 of the accompanying product supplement, page S-4 of the accompanying prospectus supplement, and page 7 of the accompanying prospectus. You may lose some or all of your principal amount in the notes.

None of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), any state securities commission, or any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these notes or the guarantee, or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this pricing supplement, or the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement or prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

We will deliver the notes in book-entry form only through The Depository Trust Company on or about April 11, 2019 against payment in immediately available funds.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page SUMMARY PS-3 RISK FACTORS PS- 7 DESCRIPTION OF THE NOTES PS- 11 THE UNDERLYINGS PS- 13 SUPPLEMENTAL PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION; ROLE OF MLPF&S AND CONFLICTS OF INTEREST PS- 21 STRUCTURING THE NOTES PS- 23 VALIDITY OF THE NOTES PS- 23 U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX SUMMARY PS- 24

SUMMARY

The Fixed Coupon Auto-Callable Notes Linked to the S&P 500® Index and the Russell 2000® Index, due July 10, 2020 (the "notes") are our senior debt securities. Any payments on the notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BAC. The notes and the related guarantee are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or secured by collateral. The notes will rank equally with all of our other senior unsecured debt, and the related guarantee will rank equally with all of BAC's other senior unsecured debt. Any payments due on the notes, including any repayment of the principal amount, will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer, and BAC, as guarantor. Unless earlier called, the notes will mature on July 10, 2020.

Unless the notes have been previously called, we will pay a Coupon Payment of $14.375 per $1,000 in principal amount (a rate of 1.4375% per quarter, or 5.75% per annum) on each Coupon Payment Date. Prior to the maturity date, if on any Observation Date (other than the final Observation Date) the Observation Value of each Underlying is less than or equal to its Starting Value, the notes will be automatically called, in whole but not in part, for 100% of the principal amount, together with a Coupon Payment. No further amounts will be payable following an early redemption.

If the notes are not called prior to maturity, and if the Ending Value of each Underlying is less than or equal to its Threshold Value, at maturity you will receive the principal amount. If the Ending Value of any Underlying is greater than its Threshold Value, you will lose 1% of the principal amount for each 1% that the Ending Value of the Relevant Underlying is greater than its Starting Value. In that case, the Redemption Amount will be less than 80% of the principal amount and could be zero. In no case will the Redemption Amount be less than zero. In each case described above you will also receive the final Coupon Payment. The notes are not traditional debt securities and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your principal amount at maturity.

Any payments on the notes, including any Coupon Payments, depend on the credit risk of BofA Finance and BAC and on the performance of each of the Underlyings. The economic terms of the notes are based on BAC's internal funding rate, which is the rate it would pay to borrow funds through the issuance of market-linked notes, and the economic terms of certain related hedging arrangements it enters into. BAC's internal funding rate is typically lower than the rate it would pay when it issues conventional fixed or floating rate debt securities. This difference in funding rate, as well as the underwriting discount and the hedging related charges described below, reduced the economic terms of the notes to you and the initial estimated value of the notes. Due to these factors, the public offering price you pay to purchase the notes is greater than the initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date.

On the cover page of this pricing supplement, we have provided the initial estimated value for the notes. For more information about the initial estimated value and the structuring of the notes, see "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-7 and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-23.

Issuer: BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") Guarantor: Bank of America Corporation ("BAC") Term: Approximately 15 months, if not previously called. Pricing Date: April 9, 2019 Issue Date: April 11, 2019 Maturity Date: July 10, 2020 Underlyings: The S&P 500® Index (Bloomberg ticker: "SPX") and the Russell 2000® Index (Bloomberg ticker: "RTY") Automatic Call: All (but not less than all) of the notes will be automatically called if on any Observation Date (other than the final Observation Date) the Observation Value of each Underlying is less than or equal to its Starting Value. If the notes are automatically called, the Early Redemption Payment will be paid on the applicable Coupon Payment Date. Observation Dates: The most proximate day to the relevant quarterly Coupon Payment Date that is at least three scheduled trading days prior to such quarterly Coupon Payment Date for each Underlying. PS-3

The quarterly Observation Dates are subject to postponement as set forth in "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Observation Dates" on page PS-19 of product supplement EQUITY-1.

Early Redemption Payment:

The sum of the principal amount plus the applicable Coupon Payment.

Coupon Payment:

Unless the notes are automatically called, we will pay a quarterly Coupon Payment of $14.375 per $1,000 in principal amount (a rate of 1.4375% per quarter or 5.75% per annum) on each Coupon Payment Date.

Coupon Payment Dates:

Quarterly, on the 10th day of each January, April, July and October during the term of the notes, commencing on July 10, 2019 and ending on the maturity date (the last quarterly Coupon Payment Date will be the maturity date). Postponement of a quarterly Observation Date as set forth in "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Observation Dates" on page PS-19 of product supplement EQUITY-1, will not cause the postponement of the Coupon Payment Date relating to such Observation Date.

Redemption Amount:

If the notes have not been automatically called prior to maturity, the Redemption Amount per $1,000 in principal amount of the notes will be:

a) If the Ending Value of each Underlying is less than or equal to its Threshold Value: $1,000

b)If the Ending Value of any Underlying is greater than its Threshold Value: $1,000 - ($1,000 x Underlying Return of the Relevant Underlying).

In that case, the Redemption Amount will be less than 80% of the principal amount and could be zero. In no case will the Redemption Amount be less than zero.

In each case described above you will also receive the final Coupon Payment.

Starting Value:

SPX: 2,878.20

RTY: 1,559.684

Threshold Value:

SPX: 3,453.84, which is 120% of its Starting Value.

RTY: 1,871.621, which is 120% of its Starting Value (rounded to three decimal places).

Observation Value: Ending Value:

With respect to each Underlying, its closing level on the applicable Observation Date.

With respect to each Underlying, its Observation Value on the final Observation Date.

Underlying Return:

With respect to each Underlying, (Ending Value - Starting Value)

Starting Value

Relevant Underlying:

The Underlying with the largest Underlying Return.

Calculation Agent:

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated ("MLPF&S"), an affiliate of BofA Finance. For further information, see "Supplemental Plan of Distribution; Role of MLPF&S and Conflicts of Interest" beginning on page on PS-21 of this pricing supplement.

Selling Agent:

MLPF&S. For further information, see "Supplemental Plan of Distribution; Role of MLPF&S and Conflicts of Interest" beginning on page on PS-21 of this pricing supplement.

You should read carefully this entire pricing supplement, and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement, and prospectus to understand fully the terms of the notes, as well as the tax and other considerations important to you in making a decision about whether to invest in the notes. In particular, you should review carefully the section in this pricing supplement entitled "Risk Factors," which highlights a number of risks of an investment in the notes, to determine whether an investment in the notes is appropriate for you. If information in this pricing supplement is inconsistent with the product supplement, prospectus supplement or prospectus, this pricing supplement will supersede those documents. You are urged to consult with your own attorneys and business and tax advisors before making a decision to purchase any of the notes.

The information in this "Summary" section is qualified in its entirety by the more detailed explanation set forth elsewhere in this pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. You should rely only on the information contained in this pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus.

We have not authorized any other person to provide you with different information. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. None of us, the Guarantor or MLPF&S is making an offer to sell these notes in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. You should assume that the information in this pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement, and prospectus is accurate only as of the date on their respective front covers.

Capitalized terms used but not defined in this pricing supplement have the meanings set forth in the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this pricing supplement to "we," "us," "our," or similar references are to BofA Finance, and not to BAC (or any other affiliate of BofA Finance).

The above documents may be accessed at the following links:

· Product supplement EQUITY-1 dated January 24, 2017: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000119312517016445/d331325d424b5.htm

· Series A MTN prospectus supplement dated November 4, 2016 and prospectus dated November 4, 2016: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000119312516760144/d266649d424b3.htm

