Bank of America : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

For any purchase of 500,000 units or more in a single transaction by an individual investor or in combined transactions with the investor's household in this offering, the public offering price and the underwriting discount will be $9.95 per unit and $0.15 per unit, respectively. See "Supplement to the Plan of Distribution; Conflicts of Interest" below.

None of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), any state securities commission, or any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this Note Prospectus (as defined below) is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date is expected to be between $9.39 and $9.82 per unit, which is less than the public offering price listed below. See "Summary" on the following page, "Risk Factors" beginning on page TS-7of this term sheet and "Structuring the Notes" on page TS-13of this term sheet for additional information. The actual value of your notes at any time will reflect many factors and cannot be predicted with accuracy.

The notes are being issued by BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") and are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Bank of America Corporation ("BAC"). There are important differences between the notes and a conventional debt security, including different investment risks and certain additional costs. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page TS-7 of this term sheet, page PS-6 of product supplement EQUITY INDICES ARN-1, page S-4 of the accompanying Series A MTN prospectus supplement and page 7 of the accompanying prospectus.

In addition to the underwriting discount set forth below, the notes include a

All payments occur at maturity and are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance LLC, as issuer of the notes, and the credit risk of Bank of America Corporation, as guarantor of the notes

*Subject to change based on the actual date the notes are priced for initial sale to the public (the "pricing date")

Accelerated Return Notes®

Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due July , 2020

Summary

The Accelerated Return Notes® Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due July , 2020 (the "notes") are our senior unsecured debt securities. Payments on the notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BAC. The notes and the related guarantee are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or secured by collateral. The notes will rank equally with all of BofA Finance's other unsecured and unsubordinated debt, and the related guarantee will rank equally with all of BAC's other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Any payments due on the notes, including any repayment of principal, will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer, and BAC, as guarantor. The notes provide you a leveraged return, subject to a cap, if the

Ending Value of the Market Measure, which is the S&P 500® Index (the "Index"), is greater than its Starting Value. If the Ending Value is less than the Starting Value, you will lose all or a portion of the principal amount of your notes. Any payments on the notes will be calculated based on the $10 principal amount per unit and will depend on the performance of the Index, subject to our and BAC's credit risk. See "Terms of the Notes" below.

The economic terms of the notes (including the Capped Value) are based on BAC's internal funding rate, which is the rate it would pay to borrow funds through the issuance of market-linked notes and the economic terms of certain related hedging arrangements. BAC's internal funding rate is typically lower than the rate it would pay when it issues conventional fixed or floating rate debt securities. This difference in funding rate, as well as the underwriting discount and the hedging related charge described below, will reduce the economic terms of the notes to you and the initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date. Due to these factors, the public offering price you pay to purchase the notes will be greater than the initial estimated value of the notes.

On the cover page of this term sheet, we have provided the initial estimated value range for the notes. This initial estimated value range was determined based on our, BAC's and our other affiliates' pricing models, which take into consideration BAC's internal funding rate and the market prices for the hedging arrangements related to the notes. The initial estimated value of the notes calculated on the pricing date will be set forth in the final term sheet made available to investors in the notes. For more information about the initial estimated value and the structuring of the notes, see "Structuring the Notes" on page TS-13.