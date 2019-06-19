Bank of America : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell nor does it seek an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) Registration Statement No. 333-213265 Subject to Completion. Dated June 19, 2019 BofA Finance LLC $ Leveraged Buffered S&P 500® Index-Linked Notes due Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by Bank of America Corporation The notes do not bear interest. The amount that you will be paid on your notes on the stated maturity date (expected to be the second scheduled business day after the determination date) is based on the performance of the S&P 500® Index (which we refer to as the "underlier"), as measured from the trade date to and including the determination date (expected to be between 13 and 15 months after the trade date). If the final underlier level on the determination date is greater than the initial underlier level (set on the trade date and may be higher or lower than the actual closing level of the underlier on the trade date), the return on your notes will be positive, subject to the maximum settlement amount (expected to be between $1,119.70 and $1,140.40 for each $1,000 face amount of your notes). If the final underlier level declines by up to 10.00% from the initial underlier level, you will receive the face amount of your notes. If the final underlier level declines by more than 10.00% from the initial underlier level, you will be exposed on a leveraged basis to any decrease in the final underlier level beyond 10.00%. In this case, the return on your notes will be negative. You may lose some or all of your investment in the notes. To determine your payment at maturity, we will calculate the underlier return, which is the percentage increase or decrease in the final underlier level from the initial underlier level. On the stated maturity date, for each $1,000 face amount of your notes, you will receive an amount in cash equal to: if the underlier return is positive (the final underlier level is greater than the initial underlier level), the sum of (i) $1,000 plus (ii) the product of (a) $1,000 times (b) 1.5 times (c) the underlier return, subject to the maximum settlement amount;

The price to public and net proceeds listed above relate to the notes we sell initially. We may decide to sell additional notes after the date of this pricing supplement, at prices to public and with underwriting discounts and net proceeds that differ from the amounts set forth above. The return (whether positive or negative) on your investment in notes will depend in part on the price to public you pay for such notes. BofAS and any of our other broker-dealeraffiliates may use this pricing supplement in the initial sale of the notes. In addition, BofAS and any of our other broker-dealeraffiliates may use this pricing supplement in a market-makingtransaction in a note after its initial sale. Unless BofAS or any of our other broker-dealer affiliates informs the purchaser otherwise in the confirmation of sale, this pricing supplement is being used in a market-making transaction. As a result of the completion of the reorganization of Bank of America's U.S. broker-dealer business, references to Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated ("MLPF&S") in the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus, as such references relate to MLPF&S's institutional services, should now be read as references to BofAS. About Your Prospectus The notes are unsecured senior notes issued by BofA Finance, a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of BAC. Payments on the notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Guarantor. This prospectus includes this pricing supplement and the accompanying documents listed below. This pricing supplement constitutes a supplement to the documents listed below and should be read in conjunction with those documents: Product supplement EQUITY-1 dated January 24, 2017: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000119312517016445/d331325d424b5.htm Series A MTN prospectus supplement dated November 4, 2016 and prospectus dated November 4, 2016: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000119312516760144/d266649d424b3.htm The information in this pricing supplement supersedes any conflicting information in the documents listed above. In addition, some of the terms or features described in the listed documents may not apply to your notes. PS-2

Leveraged Buffered S&P 500® Index-Linked Notes due INVESTMENT THESIS You should be willing to: forgo gains greater than a Maximum Settlement Amount of between 111.97% and 114.04% of the face amount in exchange for (i) 1.5x leveraged upside participation if the Underlier Return is positive and (ii) a buffer against loss of principal in the event of a decline of up to 10.00% in the Final Underlier Level relative to the Initial Underlier Level.

forgo interest payments and accept the risk of losing your entire investment in exchange for the potential to earn 150.00% of any positive Underlier Return up to a Maximum Settlement Amount of between 111.97% and 114.04% of the face amount. Your maximum return on your notes will not be greater than the return represented by the Maximum Settlement Amount, which such return is between 11.97% and 14.04%. You could lose all or a substantial portion of your investment if the Underlier Return is less than -10.00%. DETERMINING THE CASH SETTLEMENT AMOUNT At maturity, for each $1,000 face amount, the investor will receive (in each case as a percentage of the face amount): if the Final Underlier Level is greater than 100.00% of the Initial Underlier Level, 100.00% plus 150.00% times the Underlier Return, subject to a Maximum Settlement Amount of between 111.97% and 114.04%;

HYPOTHETICAL PAYMENT AT MATURITY* Hypothetical Final Underlier Hypothetical Cash Settlement Level (as % of Initial Amount (as % of Face Amount) Underlier Level) 150.000% 111.970% 140.000% 111.970% 130.000% 111.970% 120.000% 111.970% 110.000% 111.970% 107.980% 111.970% 105.000% 107.500% 102.000% 103.000% 100.000% 100.000% 96.000% 100.000% 92.000% 100.000% 90.000% 100.000% 85.000% 94.444% 80.000% 88.889% 75.000% 83.333% 50.000% 55.556% 25.000% 27.778% 0.000% 0.000% *Assumes a Cap Level set at the bottom of the Cap Level range (expected to be between 107.98% and 109.36% of the Initial Underlier Level) and a Maximum Settlement Amount set at the bottom of the Maximum Settlement Amount range (expected to be between 111.97% and 114.04% of the face amount). RISKS Please read the section entitled "Risk Factors" of this pricing supplement as well as the risks and considerations described in "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-5 of the accompanying product supplement, page S-4 of the accompanying prospectus supplement, and page 7 of the accompanying prospectus. PS-4

SUMMARY INFORMATION We refer to the notes we are offering by this pricing supplement as the "offered notes" or the "notes". Each of the offered notes has the terms described below. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this pricing supplement have the meanings set forth in the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this pricing supplement to "we," "us," "our," or similar references are to BofA Finance, and not to BAC (or any other affiliate of BofA Finance). This section is meant as a summary and should be read in conjunction with the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. This pricing supplement supersedes any conflicting provisions of the documents listed above. Key Terms Issuer: BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") Guarantor: Bank of America Corporation ("BAC") Underlier: The S&P 500® Index (Bloomberg symbol, "SPX Index"), as published by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI" or the "Underlier Sponsor") Specified Currency: U.S. dollars ("$") Face Amount: Each note will have a face amount of $1,000; $ in the aggregate for all the offered notes; the aggregate face amount of the offered notes may be increased if we, at our sole option, decide to sell an additional amount of the offered notes on a date subsequent to the date of this pricing supplement. Purchase at Amount The amount we will pay you at the stated maturity date for your notes will not be adjusted based on the price to Other Than the Face public you pay for your notes, so if you acquire notes at a premium (or discount) to face amount and hold them to the Amount: stated maturity date, it could affect your investment in a number of ways. The return on your investment in such notes will be lower (or higher) than it would have been had you purchased the notes at face amount. Also, the stated Buffer Level would not offer the same measure of protection to your investment as would be the case if you had purchased the notes at face amount. Additionally, the Cap Level would be triggered at a lower (or higher) percentage return than indicated below, relative to your initial investment. See "Risk Factors - If You Purchase Your Notes at a Premium to Face Amount, the Return on Your Investment Will Be Lower Than the Return on Notes Purchased at Face Amount and the Impact of Certain Key Terms of the Notes Will Be Negatively Affected" on page PS-15 of this pricing supplement. Cash Settlement For each $1,000 face amount of your notes, we will pay you on the stated maturity date an amount in cash equal to: Amount: ● if the Final Underlier Level is greater than or equal to the Cap Level, the Maximum Settlement Amount; ● if the Final Underlier Level is greater than the Initial Underlier Level but less than the Cap Level, the sum of (1) $1,000 plus (2) the product of (i) $1,000 times (ii) the Upside Participation Rate times (iii) the Underlier Return; ● if the Final Underlier Level is equal to or less than the Initial Underlier Level but greater than or equal to the Buffer Level, $1,000; or ● if the Final Underlier Level is less than the Buffer Level, the sum of (1) $1,000 plus (2) the product of (i) $1,000 times (ii) the Buffer Rate times (iii) the sum of the Underlier Return plus the Buffer Amount. In this case, the cash settlement PS-5

