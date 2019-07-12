Bank of America : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

Linked to the Least Performing of the Common Stock of The Boeing Company and the Common Stock of Southwest Airlines Co. Approximate 3 year term if not called prior to maturity.

Payments on the Notes will depend on the individual performance of the Common Stock of The Boeing Company and the Common Stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (each an "Underlying Stock").

Con ngent coupon rate of 10.25% per annum (2.5625% per quarter) payable quarterly if the Closing Market Price of each Underlying Stock on the applicable Observation Date is greater than or equal to 70% of its Starting Value.

Beginning in October 2019, automa cally callable quarterly for an amount equal to the principal amount plus the relevant con ngent coupon if the Closing Market Price of each Underlying Stock is greater than or equal to 95% of its Star ng Value on any Observa on Date (other than the ﬁnal Observation Date).

Assuming the Notes are not called prior to maturity, if any Underlying Stock declines by more than 30% from its Star ng Value, at maturity the investor will receive a 1:1 downside, with up to 100% of the principal at risk; otherwise, investors will receive the principal amount and, if payable, the applicable contingent coupon.

All payments on the Notes are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") and Bank of America Corpora on ("BAC" or the "Guarantor").

The Notes priced on July 10, 2019, will issue on July 12, 2019 and will mature on July 14, 2022. The Notes will not be listed on any securi es exchange.

CUSIP No. 09709TUN9 The initial estimated value of the Notes as of the pricing date is $956.70 per Note, which is less than the public offering price listed below. The actual value of your Notes at any time will reflect many factors and cannot be predicted with accuracy. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-8of this pricing supplement and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-17of this pricing supplement for additional information. Potential purchasers of the Notes should consider the information in "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-8of this pricing supplement, page PS-5of the accompanying product supplement, page S-4of the accompanying prospectus supplement, and page 7 of the accompanying prospectus. Public offering price (1) Underwriting discount (1) Proceeds, before expenses, to BofA Finance Per Note $1,000 $31.25 $968.75 Total $1,335,000 $41,718.75 $1,293,281.25 Certain dealers who purchase the Notes for sale to certain fee-based advisory accounts may forgo some or all of their selling concessions, fees or commissions. The public offering price for investors purchasing the Notes in these fee-based advisory accounts may be as low as $968.75 per Note.

Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the Common Stock of The Boeing Company and the Common Stock of Southwest Airlines Co. Terms of the Notes The Con ngent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the Common Stock of The Boeing Company and the Common Stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (the "Notes") provide a quarterly Con ngent Coupon Payment of $25.625 on the applicable Con ngent Payment Date if, on any quarterly Observa on Date, the Observa on Value of each Underlying Stock is greater than or equal to its Coupon Barrier. Beginning in October 2019, if the Observa on Value of each Underlying Stock is greater than or equal to 95% of its Star ng Value on any Observa on Date (other than the ﬁnal Observa on Date), the Notes will be automa cally called, in whole but not in part, at 100% of the principal amount, together with the relevant Con ngent Coupon Payment. No further amounts will be payable following an Automa c Call. If the Notes are not automa cally called and the Least Performing Underlying Stock declines by more than 30.00% from its Star ng Value, there is full exposure to declines in the Least Performing Underlying Stock, and you will lose a signiﬁcant por on or all of your investment in the Notes. Otherwise, at maturity you will receive the principal amount and, if payable, the ﬁnal Con ngent Coupon Payment. The Notes are not tradi onal debt securi es and it is possible that the Notes will not pay any Con ngent Coupon Payments, and you may lose a signiﬁcant por on or all of your principal amount at maturity. Any payments on the Notes will be calculated based on the $1,000 principal amount per Note and will depend on the performance of the Underlying Stocks, subject to our and BAC's credit risk. Issuer: BofA Finance Guarantor: BAC Denominations: The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $1,000 and whole multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof. Term: Approximately three years, unless previously automatically called. Underlying Stocks: The Common Stock of The Boeing Company (New York Stock Exchange symbol: "BA") and the Common Stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (New York Stock Exchange symbol: "LUV"). Pricing Date: July 10, 2019 Issue Date: July 12, 2019 Valuation Date: July 11, 2022, subject to postponement as described under "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Observation Dates" of the accompanying product supplement STOCK-1. If the Valuation Date is not a business day, the Valuation Date will be postponed to the next business day. Maturity Date: July 14, 2022 Starting Value: BA: $352.30 LUV: $51.86 Observation Value: With respect to each Underlying Stock, its Closing Market Price on the applicable Observation Date, multiplied by its Price Multiplier as of that day. Ending Value: With respect to each Underlying Stock, its Closing Market Price on the Valuation Date, multiplied by its Price Multiplier as of that day, as determined by the Calculation Agent. Coupon Barrier: BA: $246.61, which is 70% of its Starting Value. LUV: $36.30, which is 70% of its Starting Value (rounded to two decimal places). Threshold Value: BA: $246.61, which is 70% of its Starting Value. LUV: $36.30, which is 70% of its Starting Value (rounded to two decimal places). Price Multiplier: With respect to each Underlying Stock, 1, subject to adjustment for certain corporate events relating to that Underlying Stock described in the product supplement under "Description of the Notes-Anti-Dilution Adjustments." Contingent Coupon Payment: If, on any quarterly Observation Date, the Observation Value of each Underlying Stock is greater than or equal to its Coupon Barrier, we will pay a Contingent Coupon Payment of $25.625 per $1,000 in principal amount (equal to a rate of 2.5625% per quarter or 10.25% per annum) on the applicable Contingent Payment Date. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-2

Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the Common Stock of The Boeing Company and the Common Stock of Southwest Airlines Co. Automatic Call: Beginning in October 2019, all (but not less than all) of the Notes will be automatically called if the Observation Value of each Underlying Stock is greater than or equal to 95% of its Starting Value on any Observation Date, (other than the final Observation Date). If the Notes are automatically called, the Early Redemption Amount will be paid on the applicable Contingent Payment Date. No further amounts will be payable following an Automatic Call. Early Redemption Amount: For each $1,000 principal amount of Notes, $1,000 plus the applicable Contingent Coupon Payment. Redemption Amount: If the Notes have not been automatically called prior to maturity, the Redemption Amount per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes will be: a) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying Stock is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value: $1,000; plus, if the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying Stock is greater than or equal to its Coupon Barrier, the final Contingent Coupon Payment. b) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying Stock is less than its Threshold Value: $1,000 + ($1,000 x the Underlying Stock Return of the Least Performing Underlying Stock) In this case, the Redemption Amount will be less than 70% of the principal amount and could be zero. Observation Dates: As set forth on page PS-4. Contingent Payment Dates: As set forth on page PS-4. Calculation Agent: BofA Securities, Inc. ("BofAS"), an affiliate of BofA Finance. Selling Agent: BofAS CUSIP: 09709TUN9 Underlying Stock Return: With respect to each Underlying Stock, Events of Default and If an Event of Default, as defined in the senior indenture and in the section entitled "Events of Default and Rights of Acceleration" Acceleration: beginning on page 35 of the accompanying prospectus, with respect to the Notes occurs and is continuing, the amount payable to a holder of the Notes upon any acceleration permitted under the senior indenture will be equal to the amount described under the caption "-Redemption Amount," calculated as though the date of acceleration were the Maturity Date of the Notes and as though the final Observation Date were the third trading day prior to the date of acceleration. We will also determine whether the final Contingent Coupon Payment is payable based upon the prices of the Underlying Stocks on the deemed final Observation Date; any such final Contingent Coupon Payment will be prorated by the Calculation Agent to reflect the length of the final contingent payment period. In case of a default in the payment of the Notes, whether at their maturity or upon acceleration, the Notes will not bear a default interest rate. Least Performing Underlying The Underlying Stock with the lowest Underlying Stock Return. Stock: CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-3

Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the Common Stock of The Boeing Company and the Common Stock of Southwest Airlines Co. Observation Dates and Contingent Payment Dates Observation Dates* Contingent Payment Dates** October 10, 2019 October 15, 2019 January 10, 2020 January 15, 2020 April 13, 2020 April 16, 2020 July 10, 2020 July 15, 2020 October 12, 2020 October 15, 2020 January 11, 2021 January 14, 2021 April 12, 2021 April 15, 2021 July 12, 2021 July 15, 2021 October 11, 2021 October 14, 2021 January 10, 2022 January 13, 2022 April 11, 2022 April 14, 2022 July 11, 2022 ( the "Valuation Date") July 14, 2022 ( the "Maturity Date") The Observa on Dates are subject to postponement as set forth in "Descrip on of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Rela ng to Observa on Dates" on page PS-19 of the accompanying product supplement. If an Observation Date is not a business day, such Observation Date will be postponed to the next business day. ** Postponement of a quarterly Observation Date will not cause the postponement of the Contingent Payment Date relating to such Observation Date. Any payments on the Notes depend on the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer, and BAC, as guarantor, and on the performance of the Underlying Stocks. The economic terms of the Notes are based on BAC's internal funding rate, which is the rate it would pay to borrow funds through the issuance of market-linked notes, and the economic terms of certain related hedging arrangements BAC's aﬃliates enter into. BAC's internal funding rate is typically lower than the rate it would pay when it issues conven onal ﬁxed or ﬂoa ng rate debt securi es. This diﬀerence in funding rate, as well as the underwri ng discount and the hedging related charges described below (see "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-8), reduced the economic terms of the Notes to you and the ini al es mated value of the Notes. Due to these factors, the public offering price you are paying to purchase the Notes is greater than the initial estimated value of the Notes as of the pricing date. The ini al es mated value of the Notes as of the pricing date is set forth on the cover page of this pricing supplement. For more informa on about the ini al es mated value and the structuring of the Notes, see "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-8 and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-17. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-4

Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the Common Stock of The Boeing Company and the Common Stock of Southwest Airlines Co. Contingent Coupon Payment and Redemption Amount Determination On each Contingent Payment Date, you may receive a Contingent Coupon Payment determined as follows: Assuming the Notes have not been automatically called, on the Maturity Date, you will receive a cash payment per Note determined as follows: CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-5

