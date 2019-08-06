Bank of America : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis 0 08/06/2019 | 08:25pm EDT Send by mail :

Payments on the Notes will depend on the individual performance of the Common Stock of Interna onal Business Machines Corpora on, the Common Stock of United Technologies Corporation and the Common Stock of Microsoft Corporation (each an "Underlying Stock").

Con ngent coupon rate of between [6.50% and 8.50%] per annum (between [0.54167% and 0.70834%] per month) payable monthly if the Closing Market Price of each Underlying Stock on the applicable Observa on Date is greater than or equal to 60% of its Star ng Value. The actual coupon will be determined on the pricing date.

Underlying Stock on the applicable Observa on Date is greater than or equal to 60% of its Star ng Value. The actual coupon will be determined on the pricing date. Beginning in February 2020, automa cally callable quarterly for an amount equal to the principal amount plus the relevant con ngent coupon if the Closing Market Price of each Underlying Stock is greater than or equal to its Star ng Value on any Observa on Date occurring in February, May, August and November of each year (other than the final Observation Date).

Underlying Stock is greater than or equal to its Star ng Value on any Observa on Date occurring in February, May, August and November of each year (other than the final Observation Date). Assuming the Notes are not called prior to maturity, if any Underlying Stock declines by more than 40% from its Star ng Value, at maturity the investor will receive a 1:1 downside, with up to 100% of the principal at risk; otherwise, investors will receive the principal amount and, if payable, the applicable contingent coupon.

Underlying Stock declines by more than 40% from its Star ng Value, at maturity the investor will receive a 1:1 downside, with up to 100% of the principal at risk; otherwise, investors will receive the principal amount and, if payable, the applicable contingent coupon. All payments on the Notes are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") and Bank of America Corpora on ("BAC" or the "Guarantor").

The Notes are expected to price on August 27, 2019, expected to issue on August 30, 2019 and expected to mature on September 1, 2021. The Notes will not be listed on any securities exchange.

CUSIP No. 09709TTL5 The initial estimated value of the Notes as of the pricing date is expected to be between $930 and $970 per Note, which is less than the public offering price listed below. The actual value of your Notes at any time will reflect many factors and cannot be predicted with accuracy. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-9of this pricing supplement and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-20of this pricing supplement for additional information. Potential purchasers of the Notes should consider the information in "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-9of this pricing supplement, page PS-5of the accompanying product supplement, page S-4of the accompanying prospectus supplement, and page 7 of the accompanying prospectus. None of the Securi es and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), any state securi es commission, or any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this Note Prospectus (as defined on page PS-25) is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Public offering price (1) Underwriting discount (1) Proceeds, before expenses, to BofA Finance Per Note $1,000 $27.50 $972.50 Total Certain dealers who purchase the Notes for sale to certain fee-based advisory accounts may forgo some or all of their selling concessions, fees or commissions. The public offering price for investors purchasing the Notes in these fee-based advisory accounts may be as low as $972.50 per note. The Notes and the related guarantee: Are Not FDIC Insured Are Not Bank Guaranteed May Lose Value Selling Agent Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the Common Stock of International Business Machines Corporation, the Common Stock of United Technologies Corporation and the Common Stock of Microsoft Corporation Terms of the Notes The Con ngent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the Common Stock of Interna onal Business Machines Corpora on, the Common Stock of United Technologies Corpora on and the Common Stock of Microso Corpora on (the "Notes") provide a monthly Con ngent Coupon Payment of between [$5.4167 and $7.0834] on the applicable Con ngent Payment Date if, on any monthly Observa on Date, the Observa on Value of each Underlying Stock is greater than or equal to its Coupon Barrier. The actual Con ngent Coupon Payment will be determined on the pricing date. Beginning in February 2020, if the Observa on Value of each Underlying Stock is greater than or equal to its Star ng Value on any Observa on Date occurring in February, May, August and November of each year (other than the ﬁnal Observa on Date), the Notes will be automa cally called, in whole but not in part, at 100% of the principal amount, together with the relevant Con ngent Coupon Payment. No further amounts will be payable following an Automa c Call. If the Notes are not automa cally called and the Least Performing Underlying Stock declines by more than 40% from its Star ng Value, there is full exposure to declines in the Least Performing Underlying Stock, and you will lose a signiﬁcant por on or all of your investment in the Notes. Otherwise, at maturity you will receive the principal amount and, if payable, the ﬁnal Con ngent Coupon Payment. The Notes are not tradi onal debt securi es and it is possible that the Notes will not pay any Con ngent Coupon Payments, and you may lose a signiﬁcant por on or all of your principal amount at maturity. Any payments on the Notes will be calculated based on the $1,000 principal amount per Note and will depend on the performance of the Underlying Stocks, subject to our and BAC's credit risk. Issuer: BofA Finance Guarantor: BAC Denominations: The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $1,000 and whole multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof. Term: Approximately two years, unless previously automatically called. Underlying Stocks: The Common Stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE symbol: "IBM"), the Common Stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE symbol: "UTX") and the Common Stock of Microsoft Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select Market symbol: "MSFT"). Pricing Date*: August 27, 2019 Issue Date*: August 30, 2019 Valuation Date*: August 27, 2021, subject to postponement as described under "Description of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Relating to Observation Dates" of the accompanying product supplement STOCK-1. If the Valuation Date is not a business day, the Valuation Date will be postponed to the next business day. Maturity Date*: September 1, 2021 Starting Value: With respect to each Underlying Stock, its Closing Market Price on the pricing date. Observation Value: With respect to each Underlying Stock, its Closing Market Price on the applicable Observation Date, multiplied by its Price Multiplier as of that day. Ending Value: With respect to each Underlying Stock, its Closing Market Price on the Valuation Date, multiplied by its Price Multiplier as of that day, as determined by the Calculation Agent. Coupon Barrier: With respect to each Underlying Stock, 60% of its Starting Value. Threshold Value: With respect to each Underlying Stock, 60% of its Starting Value. Price Multiplier: With respect to each Underlying Stock, 1, subject to adjustment for certain corporate events relating to that Underlying Stock described in the product supplement under "Description of the Notes-Anti-Dilution Adjustments." Contingent Coupon Payment: If, on any monthly Observation Date, the Observation Value of each Underlying Stock is greater than or equal to its Coupon Barrier, we will pay a Contingent Coupon Payment of between [$5.4167 and $7.0834] per $1,000 in principal amount (equal to a rate of between [0.54167% and 0.70834%] per month or between [6.50% and 8.50%] per annum) on the applicable Contingent Payment Date. The actual Contingent Coupon Payment will be determined on the pricing date. Automatic Call: Beginning in February 2020, all (but not less than all) of the Notes will be automatically called if the Observation Value of each Underlying Stock is greater than or equal to its Starting Value on any Observation Date occurring in February, May, August and November of each year (other than the final Observation Date). If the Notes are automatically called, the Early Redemption Amount will be paid on the applicable Contingent Payment Date. No further amounts will be payable following an Automatic Call. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-2 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the Common Stock of International Business Machines Corporation, the Common Stock of United Technologies Corporation and the Common Stock of Microsoft Corporation Early Redemption Amount: For each $1,000 principal amount of Notes, $1,000 plus the applicable Contingent Coupon Payment. Redemption Amount: If the Notes have not been automatically called prior to maturity, the Redemption Amount per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes will be: a) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying Stock is greater than or equal to its Threshold Value: $1,000; plus, if the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying Stock is greater than or equal to its Coupon Barrier, the final Contingent Coupon Payment. b) If the Ending Value of the Least Performing Underlying Stock is less than its Threshold Value: $1,000 + ($1,000 x the Underlying Stock Return of the Least Performing Underlying Stock) In this case, the Redemption Amount will be less than 60% of the principal amount and could be zero. Observation Dates*: As set forth on page PS-4. Contingent Payment Dates*: As set forth on page PS-4. Calculation Agent: BofA Securities, Inc. ("BofAS"), an affiliate of BofA Finance. Selling Agent: BofAS CUSIP: 09709TTL5 Underlying Stock Return: With respect to each Underlying Stock, Events of Default and If an Event of Default, as defined in the senior indenture and in the section entitled "Events of Default and Rights of Acceleration" Acceleration: beginning on page 35 of the accompanying prospectus, with respect to the Notes occurs and is continuing, the amount payable to a holder of the Notes upon any acceleration permitted under the senior indenture will be equal to the amount described under the caption "-Redemption Amount," calculated as though the date of acceleration were the Maturity Date of the Notes and as though the Valuation Date were the third trading day prior to the date of acceleration. We will also determine whether the final Contingent Coupon Payment is payable based upon the prices of the Underlying Stocks on the deemed Valuation Date; any such final Contingent Coupon Payment will be prorated by the Calculation Agent to reflect the length of the final contingent payment period. In case of a default in the payment of the Notes, whether at their maturity or upon acceleration, the Notes will not bear a default interest rate. Least Performing Underlying The Underlying Stock with the lowest Underlying Stock Return. Stock: *Subject to change. CONTINGENT INCOME AUTO-CALLABLE YIELD NOTES | PS-3 Contingent Income Auto-Callable Yield Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the Common Stock of International Business Machines Corporation, the Common Stock of United Technologies Corporation and the Common Stock of Microsoft Corporation Observation Dates and Contingent Payment Dates Observation Dates* September 27, 2019 October 28, 2019 November 27, 2019 December 27, 2019 January 27, 2020 February 27, 2020*** March 27, 2020 April 27, 2020 May 27, 2020*** June 29, 2020 July 27, 2020 August 27, 2020*** September 28, 2020 October 27, 2020 November 27, 2020*** December 28, 2020 January 27, 2021 March 1, 2021*** March 29, 2021 April 27, 2021 May 27, 2021*** June 28, 2021 July 27, 2021 August 27, 2021 (the "Valuation Date") Contingent Payment Dates** October 2, 2019 October 31, 2019 December 3, 2019 January 2, 2020 January 30, 2020 March 3, 2020 April 1, 2020 April 30, 2020 June 1, 2020 July 2, 2020 July 30, 2020 September 1, 2020 October 1, 2020 October 30, 2020 December 2, 2020 December 31, 2020 February 1, 2021 March 4, 2021 April 1, 2021 April 30, 2021 June 2, 2021 July 1, 2021 July 30, 2021 September 1, 2021 (the "Maturity Date") The Observa on Dates are subject to postponement as set forth in "Descrip on of the Notes-Certain Terms of the Notes-Events Rela ng to Observa on Dates" on page PS-19 of the accompanying product supplement. If an Observation Date is not a business day, such Observation Date will be postponed to the next business day. Postponement of a monthly Observation Date will not cause the postponement of the Contingent Payment Date relating to such Observation Date.

Any payments on the Notes depend on the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer, and BAC, as guarantor, and on the performance of the Underlying Stocks. The economic terms of the Notes are based on BAC's internal funding rate, which is the rate it would pay to borrow funds through the issuance of market-linked notes, and the economic terms of certain related hedging arrangements BAC's aﬃliates enter into. BAC's internal funding rate is typically lower than the rate it would pay when it issues conven onal ﬁxed or ﬂoa ng rate debt securi es. This diﬀerence in funding rate, as well as the underwri ng discount and the hedging related charges described below (see "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-9) , will reduce the economic terms of the Notes to you and the ini al es mated value of the Notes. Due to these factors, the public offering price you pay to purchase the Notes will be greater than the initial estimated value of the Notes as of the pricing date. The ini al es mated value range of the Notes as of the date of this pricing supplement is set forth on the cover page of this pricing supplement. The ﬁnal pricing supplement will set forth the ini al es mated value of the Notes as of the pricing date. For more informa on about the ini al es mated value and the structuring of the Notes, see "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-9 and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS-20.

