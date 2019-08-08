Bank of America : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

For any purchase of 500,000 units or more in a single transaction by an individual investor or in combined transactions with the investor's household in this offering, the public offering price and the underwriting discount will be $9.95 per unit and $0.15 per unit, respectively. See "Supplement to the Plan of Distribution; Conflicts of Interest" below.

None of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), any state securities commission, or any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this Note Prospectus (as defined below) is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The initial estimated value of the notes as of the pricing date is expected to be between $9.36 and $9.82 per unit, which is less than the public offering price listed below. See "Summary" on the following page, "Risk Factors" beginning on page TS-6of this term sheet and "Structuring the Notes" on page TS-11of this term sheet for additional information. The actual value of your notes at any time will reflect many factors and cannot be predicted with accuracy.

The notes are being issued by BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance") and are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Bank of America Corporation ("BAC"). There are important differences between the notes and a conventional debt security, including different investment risks and certain additional costs. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page TS-6 of this term sheet and "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-7 of the accompanying product supplement EQUITY LIRN-1, page S-4 of the accompanying Series A MTN prospectus supplement and page 7 of the accompanying prospectus.

All payments occur at maturity and are subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance LLC, as issuer of the notes, and the credit risk of Bank of America Corporation, as guarantor of the notes

*Subject to change based on the actual date the notes are priced for initial sale to the public (the "pricing date")

On the maturity date, you will receive a cash payment per unit determined as follows:

On the cover page of this term sheet, we have provided the initial estimated value range for the notes. This initial estimated value range was determined based on our, BAC's and our other affiliates' pricing models, which take into consideration BAC's internal funding rate and the market prices for the hedging arrangements related to the notes. The initial estimated value of the notes calculated on the pricing date will be set forth in the final term sheet made available to investors in the notes. For more information about the initial estimated value and the structuring of the notes, see "Structuring the Notes" on page TS-11.

The economic terms of the notes (including the Participation Rate) are based on BAC's internal funding rate, which is the rate it would pay to borrow funds through the issuance of market-linked notes and the economic terms of certain related hedging arrangements. BAC's internal funding rate is typically lower than the rate it would pay when it issues conventional fixed or floating rate debt securities. This difference in funding rate, as well as the underwriting discount and the hedging related charge described below, will reduce the economic terms of the notes to you and the initial estimated value of the notes on the pricing date. Due to these factors, the public offering price you pay to purchase the notes will be greater than the initial estimated value of the notes.

the Ending Value of the Market Measure, which is the EURO STOXX 50® Index (the "Index"), is greater than its Starting Value. If the Ending Value is less than the Threshold Value, you will lose a portion, which could be significant, of the principal amount of your notes. Any payments on the notes will be calculated based on the $10 principal amount per unit and will depend on the performance of the Index, subject to our and BAC's credit risk. See "Terms of the

The Leveraged Index Return Notes® Linked to the EURO STOXX 50® Index, due August , 2021 (the "notes") are our senior unsecured debt securities. Payments on the notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BAC. The notes and the related guarantee are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or secured by collateral. The notes will rank equally with all of BofA Finance's other unsecured and unsubordinated debt, and the related guarantee will rank equally with all of BAC's other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Any payments due on the notes, including any repayment of principal, will be subject to the credit risk of BofA Finance, as issuer, and BAC, as guarantor. The notes provide you a leveraged return if

■ You are willing to assume our credit risk, as issuer of the notes, and BAC's credit risk, as guarantor of the notes, for all payments under the notes, including the Redemption Amount.

We urge you to consult your investment, legal, tax, accounting, and other advisors before you invest in the notes.

You are unwilling or are unable to take market risk on the notes, to take our credit risk, as issuer of the notes, or to take BAC's credit risk, as guarantor of the notes.

■ You are willing to accept a limited or no market for sales prior to maturity, and understand that the market prices for the notes, if any, ■ will be affected by various factors, including our and BAC's actual and perceived creditworthiness, BAC's internal funding rate and fees and charges on the notes.

■ You seek an investment for which there will be a liquid secondary market.

■ You are willing to forgo dividends or other benefits of owning the stocks included in the Index.

■ You want to receive dividends or other distributions paid on the stocks included in the Index.

■ You are willing to forgo the interest payments that are paid on conventional interest bearing debt securities.

■ You seek interest payments or other current income on your investment.

You seek 100% principal repayment or preservation of capital.

■ You are willing to risk a loss of principal and return if the Index decreases from the Starting Value to an Ending Value that is below ■ the Threshold Value.

You believe that the Index will decrease from the Starting Value to the Ending Value or that it will not increase sufficiently over the term of the notes to provide you with your desired return.

■ You anticipate that the Index will increase from the Starting Value to the Ending Value.

You may wish to consider an investment in the notes if:

The notes may not be an appropriate investment for you if:

As a result of the completion of the reorganization of Bank of America's U.S. broker-dealer business, references to Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated ("MLPF&S") in the accompanying product supplement EQUITY LIRN-1, prospectus supplement and prospectus, as such references relate to MLPF&S's institutional services, should be read as references to BofAS.

These documents (together, the "Note Prospectus") have been filed as part of a registration statement with the SEC, which may, without cost, be accessed on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or obtained from MLPF&S or BofAS by calling 1-800-294-1322. Before you invest, you should read the Note Prospectus, including this term sheet, for information about us, BAC and this offering. Any prior or contemporaneous oral statements and any other written materials you may have received are superseded by the Note Prospectus. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this term sheet have the meanings set forth in product supplement EQUITY LIRN-1, the accompanying prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this document to "we," "us," "our," or similar references are to BofA Finance, and not to BAC.

Investor Considerations

Linked to the EURO STOXX 50 ® Index , due August , 2021