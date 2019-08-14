Bank of America : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)

$3,224,000

Digital S&P 500® Index-Linked Notes due October 12, 2021

Bank of America Corporation

The notes do not bear interest. The amount that you will be paid on your notes on the stated maturity date (October 12, 2021) is based on the performance

of the S&P 500® Index (which we refer to as the "underlier"), as measured from the trade date to and including the determination date (October 7, 2021). If the final underlier level on the determination date is greater than or equal to the threshold level of 85.00% of the initial underlier level (2,883.75, which was the closing level of the underlier on the trade date), you will receive the threshold settlement amount of $1,130.20 for each $1,000 face amount of your notes.

However, if the final underlier level declines by more than 15.00% from the initial underlier level, you will be exposed on a leveraged basis to any decrease in the final underlier level beyond 15.00%. In this case, the return on your notes will be negative. You may lose some or all of your investment in the notes.

To determine your payment at maturity, we will calculate the underlier return, which is the percentage increase or decrease in the final underlier level from the initial underlier level. On the stated maturity date, for each $1,000 face amount of your notes, you will receive an amount in cash equal to:

if the underlier return is greater than or equal to -15.00% (the final underlier level is greater than or equal to 85.00% of the initial underlier level), the threshold settlement amount; or

-15.00% (the final underlier level is 85.00% of the initial underlier level), the threshold settlement amount; or if the underlier return is negative and is below -15.00% (the final underlier level is less than the initial underlier level by more than 15.00%), the sum of (i) $1,000 plus (ii) the product of (a) approximately 1.17647 times (b) the sum of the underlier return plus 15.00% times (c) $1,000.

The notes will not be listed on any securities exchange. Investment in the notes involves certain risks, including the credit risk of BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance"), as issuer of the notes, and the credit risk of Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or the "Guarantor"), as guarantor of the notes. Potential purchasers of the notes should consider the information in "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-13 of this pricing supplement, page PS-5 of the accompanying product supplement, page S-4 of the accompanying prospectus supplement, and page 7 of the accompanying prospectus.

As of the trade date, the initial estimated value of the notes is $991.00 per $1,000 in face amount. See "Summary Information" beginning on page PS- 5 of this pricing supplement, "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS- 13 of this pricing supplement and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS- 23 of this pricing supplement for additional information. The actual value of your notes at any time will reflect many factors and cannot be predicted with accuracy.

Original issue date: August 19, 2019 Price to public: 100.00% of the face amount Underwriting discount(1: 0.00% of the face amount Net proceeds to the issuer: 100.00% of the face amount

BofA Securities, Inc. ("BofAS"), an affiliate of BofA Finance, will participate as selling agent in the distribution of the notes. See "Supplemental Plan of Distribution - Conflicts of Interest" on page PS-22 of this pricing supplement.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this pricing supplement or the accompanying prospectus, prospectus supplement or product supplement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The notes and the related guarantee of the notes by the Guarantor are unsecured and are not savings accounts, deposits, or other obligations of a bank. The notes are not guaranteed by Bank of America, N.A. or any other bank, and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency.

