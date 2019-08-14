Bank of America : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis
08/14/2019 | 01:47pm EDT
Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
Registration Statement No. 333-213265
Pricing Supplement dated August 12, 2019
BofA Finance LLC
$3,224,000
Digital S&P 500® Index-Linked Notes due October 12, 2021
Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by
Bank of America Corporation
The notes do not bear interest. The amount that you will be paid on your notes on the stated maturity date (October 12, 2021) is based on the performance
of the S&P 500® Index (which we refer to as the "underlier"), as measured from the trade date to and including the determination date (October 7, 2021). If the final underlier level on the determination date is greater than or equal to the threshold level of 85.00% of the initial underlier level (2,883.75, which was the closing level of the underlier on the trade date), you will receive the threshold settlement amount of $1,130.20 for each $1,000 face amount of your notes.
However, if the final underlier level declines by more than 15.00% from the initial underlier level, you will be exposed on a leveraged basis to any decrease in the final underlier level beyond 15.00%. In this case, the return on your notes will be negative. You may lose some or all of your investment in the notes.
To determine your payment at maturity, we will calculate the underlier return, which is the percentage increase or decrease in the final underlier level from the initial underlier level. On the stated maturity date, for each $1,000 face amount of your notes, you will receive an amount in cash equal to:
if the underlier return isgreater than or equal to -15.00% (the final underlier level is greater than or equal to 85.00% of the initial underlier level), the threshold settlement amount; or
if the underlier return isnegative and is below -15.00% (the final underlier level is less than the initial underlier level by more than 15.00%), the sum of (i) $1,000 plus (ii) the product of (a) approximately 1.17647 times (b) the sum of the underlier return plus 15.00% times (c) $1,000.
The notes will not be listed on any securities exchange. Investment in the notes involves certain risks, including the credit risk of BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance"), as issuer of the notes, and the credit risk of Bank of America Corporation ("BAC" or the "Guarantor"), as guarantor of the notes. Potential purchasers of the notes should consider the information in "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-13 of this pricing supplement, page PS-5 of the accompanying product supplement, page S-4 of the accompanying prospectus supplement, and page 7 of the accompanying prospectus.
As of the trade date, the initial estimated value of the notes is $991.00 per $1,000 in face amount. See "Summary Information" beginning on page PS- 5 of this pricing supplement, "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS- 13 of this pricing supplement and "Structuring the Notes" on page PS- 23 of this pricing supplement for additional information. The actual value of your notes at any time will reflect many factors and cannot be predicted with accuracy.
Original issue date:
August 19, 2019
Price to public:
100.00% of the face amount
Underwriting discount(1:
0.00% of the face amount
Net proceeds to the issuer:
100.00% of the face amount
BofA Securities, Inc. ("BofAS"), an affiliate of BofA Finance, will participate as selling agent in the distribution of the notes. See "Supplemental Plan of Distribution - Conflicts of Interest" on page PS-22 of this pricing supplement.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this pricing supplement or the accompanying prospectus, prospectus supplement or product supplement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The notes and the related guarantee of the notes by the Guarantor are unsecured and are not savings accounts, deposits, or other obligations of a bank. The notes are not guaranteed by Bank of America, N.A. or any other bank, and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency.
BofA Merrill Lynch
Selling Agent
The price to public and net proceeds listed above relate to the notes we sell initially. We may decide to sell additional notes after the date of this pricing supplement, at prices to public and with underwriting discounts and net proceeds that differ from the amounts set forth above. The return (whether positive or negative) on your investment in notes will depend in part on the price to public you pay for such notes.
BofAS and any of our otherbroker-dealeraffiliates may use this pricing supplement in the initial sale of the notes. In addition, BofAS and any of our otherbroker-dealeraffiliates may use this pricing supplement in amarket-makingtransaction in a note after its initial sale. Unless BofAS or any of our other broker-dealer affiliates informs the purchaser otherwise in the confirmation of sale, this pricing supplement is being used in a market-making transaction.
As a result of the completion of the reorganization of Bank of America's U.S. broker-dealer business, references to Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated ("MLPF&S") in the accompanying product supplement EQUITY-1, prospectus supplement and prospectus, as such references relate to MLPF&S's institutional services, should now be read as references to BofAS.
About Your Prospectus
The notes are unsecured senior notes issued by BofA Finance, a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of BAC. Payments on the notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Guarantor. This prospectus includes this pricing supplement and the accompanying documents listed below. This pricing supplement constitutes a supplement to the documents listed below and should be read in conjunction with those documents:
Product supplement EQUITY-1 dated January 24, 2017:
The information in this pricing supplement supersedes any conflicting information in the documents listed above. In addition, some of the terms or features described in the listed documents may not apply to your notes.
Digital S&P 500® Index-Linked Notes due October 12, 2021
INVESTMENT THESIS
You should be willing to:
forgo gains greater than a Threshold Settlement Amount that will be 113.02% of the face amount in exchange for a buffer against loss of principal in the event of a decline of up to 15.00% in the Final Underlier Level relative to the Initial Underlier Level.
forgo interest payments and accept the risk of losing your entire investment in exchange for the potential to receive the Threshold Settlement Amount that will be 113.02% of the face amount if the Final Underlier Level is not less than the Threshold Level.
Your maximum return on your notes will not be greater than the return represented by the Threshold Settlement Amount, which such return is 13.02% of the face amount. You could lose all or a substantial portion of your investment if the Underlier Return is less than -15.00%.
DETERMINING THE CASH SETTLEMENT AMOUNT
At maturity, for each $1,000 face amount, the investor will receive (in each case as a percentage of the face amount):
●
●
if the Final Underlier Level is greater than or equal to the Threshold Level, the Threshold Settlement Amount; or
if the Final Underlier Level is less than the Threshold Level, 100.00% minus approximately 1.17647% for every 1.00% that the Final Underlier Level is less than 85.00% of the Initial Underlier Level.
If the Final Underlier Level declines by more than 15.00% from the Initial Underlier Level, the return on the notes will be negative, and the investor could lose their entire investment in the notes.
KEY TERMS
Issuer:
BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance")
Guarantor:
Bank of America Corporation ("BAC")
Underlier:
The S&P 500® Index (Bloomberg symbol, "SPX Index")
Face Amount:
$3,224,000 in the aggregate; each note will have a face amount equal to $1,000
Trade Date:
August 12, 2019
Settlement Date:
August 19, 2019
Determination Date:
October 7, 2021
Stated Maturity Date:
October 12, 2021
Initial Underlier Level:
2,883.75
Final Underlier Level:
The closing level of the Underlier on the Determination Date
Underlier Return:
The quotient of (i) the Final Underlier Level minus the Initial Underlier Level divided by (ii) the
Initial Underlier Level, expressed as a positive or negative percentage
Threshold Level:
85.00% of the Initial Underlier Level (equal to a -15.00% Underlier Return)
Threshold Amount:
15.00%
Buffer Rate:
The quotient of the Initial Underlier Level divided by the Threshold Level, which equals
approximately 117.647%
Threshold Settlement Amount:
$1,130.20 per $1,000 face amount of the notes
CUSIP/ISIN:
09709TTU5 / US09709TTU50
HYPOTHETICAL PAYMENT AT MATURITY
Hypothetical Final Underlier
Hypothetical Cash Settlement
Level (as % of Initial
Amount (as % of Face Amount)
Underlier Level)
150.000%
113.020%
140.000%
113.020%
130.000%
113.020%
120.000%
113.020%
113.020%
113.020%
108.000%
113.020%
105.000%
113.020%
104.000%
113.020%
102.000%
113.020%
100.000%
113.020%
96.000%
113.020%
92.000%
113.020%
85.000%
113.020%
80.000%
94.118%
75.000%
88.235%
50.000%
58.824%
25.000%
29.412%
0.000%
0.000%
RISKS
Please read the section entitled "Risk Factors" of this pricing supplement as well as the risks and considerations described in "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-5 of the accompanying product supplement, page S-4 of the accompanying prospectus supplement, and page 7 of the accompanying prospectus.
SUMMARY INFORMATION
We refer to the notes we are offering by this pricing supplement as the "offered notes" or the "notes". Each of the offered notes has the terms described below. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this pricing supplement have the meanings set forth in the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this pricing supplement to "we," "us," "our," or similar references are to BofA Finance, and not to BAC (or any other affiliate of BofA Finance).
This section is meant as a summary and should be read in conjunction with the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. This pricing supplement supersedes any conflicting provisions of the documents listed above.
Key Terms
Issuer:
BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance")
Guarantor:
Bank of America Corporation ("BAC")
Underlier:
The S&P 500® Index (Bloomberg symbol, "SPX Index") as published by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI" or
the "Underlier Sponsor")
Specified Currency:
U.S. dollars ("$")
Face Amount:
Each note will have a face amount of $1,000; $3,224,000 in the aggregate for all the offered notes; the aggregate
face amount of the offered notes may be increased if we, at our sole option, decide to sell an additional amount of
the offered notes on a date subsequent to the date of this pricing supplement.
Purchase at Amount
The amount we will pay you at the stated maturity date for your notes will not be adjusted based on the price to
Other Than the Face
public you pay for your notes, so if you acquire notes at a premium (or discount) to face amount and hold them to the
Amount:
stated maturity date, it could affect your investment in a number of ways. The return on your investment in such
notes will be lower (or higher) than it would have been had you purchased the notes at face amount. Also, the stated
Threshold Level would not offer the same measure of protection to your investment as would be the case if you had
purchased the notes at face amount. Additionally, the Threshold Settlement Amount would be triggered at a lower (or
higher) percentage return than indicated below, relative to your initial investment. See "Risk Factors - If You
Purchase Your Notes at a Premium to Face Amount, the Return on Your Investment Will Be Lower Than the Return
on Notes Purchased at Face Amount and the Impact of Certain Key Terms of the Notes Will Be Negatively Affected"
on page PS-15 of this pricing supplement.
Cash Settlement
For each $1,000 face amount of your notes, we will pay you on the stated maturity date an amount in cash equal to:
Amount:
● if the Final Underlier Level is greater than or equal to the Threshold Level, the Threshold Settlement Amount; or
● if the Final Underlier Level is less than the Threshold Level, the sum of (1) $1,000 plus (2) the product of (i)
$1,000 times (ii) the Buffer Rate times (iii) the sum of the Underlier Return plus the Threshold Amount. In this
case, the cash settlement amount will be less than the face amount of the notes, and you will lose some or all of
the face amount.
Threshold Settlement
$1,130.20 per $1,000 face amount of the notes.
Amount:
