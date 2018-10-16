Bank of America : Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration of Warrants

Bank of America Corporation today reminded holders of warrants issued
October 28, 2008 to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock (CUSIP
No. 060505 15 3) (the “Warrants”), that the Warrants will expire on
Monday, October 29, 2018.
The Warrants were originally issued to the United States Department of
the Treasury on October 28, 2008, and were offered to the public on
March 9, 2010. The Warrants trade on the New York Stock Exchange
(“NYSE”) under the symbol BAC WS B. The NYSE has notified the Company
that it will suspend trading in the Warrants after the close of trading
on October 24, 2018 so that trades can be settled by October 29, 2018.
As of September 30, 2018, there were 121,584,090 Warrants outstanding.
Each Warrant represents the right to purchase one share of the Company’s
common stock at an exercise price of $30.79 per share.
A holder of Warrants can obtain further information on exercising the
Warrants by contacting their broker. Brokers are encouraged to contact
Computershare, the Company’s warrant agent, or The Depository Trust &
Clearing Corporation in advance of the expiration date to confirm
procedures for exercising Warrants and payment of the exercise price.
Any Warrants not exercised prior to the expiration time on October 29,
2018 will expire and be canceled, and the holder will not receive any
shares of the Company’s common stock for its unexercised Warrants.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading
financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and
middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of
banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk
management products and services. The company provides unmatched
convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million
consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,400 retail
financial centers, approximately 16,100 ATMs, and award-winning digital
banking with more than 36 million active users, including nearly 26
million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth
management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad
range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions
and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers
industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business
owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and
services. The company serves clients through operations across the
United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of
America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock
Exchange.
