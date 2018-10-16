Log in
News Summary

Bank of America : Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration of Warrants

10/16/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

Bank of America Corporation today reminded holders of warrants issued October 28, 2008 to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock (CUSIP No. 060505 15 3) (the “Warrants”), that the Warrants will expire on Monday, October 29, 2018.

The Warrants were originally issued to the United States Department of the Treasury on October 28, 2008, and were offered to the public on March 9, 2010. The Warrants trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol BAC WS B. The NYSE has notified the Company that it will suspend trading in the Warrants after the close of trading on October 24, 2018 so that trades can be settled by October 29, 2018.

As of September 30, 2018, there were 121,584,090 Warrants outstanding. Each Warrant represents the right to purchase one share of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $30.79 per share.

A holder of Warrants can obtain further information on exercising the Warrants by contacting their broker. Brokers are encouraged to contact Computershare, the Company’s warrant agent, or The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation in advance of the expiration date to confirm procedures for exercising Warrants and payment of the exercise price.

Any Warrants not exercised prior to the expiration time on October 29, 2018 will expire and be canceled, and the holder will not receive any shares of the Company’s common stock for its unexercised Warrants.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,400 retail financial centers, approximately 16,100 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with more than 36 million active users, including nearly 26 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com


© Business Wire 2018
