Bank of America : Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration of Warrants

Bank of America Corporation today reminded holders of warrants issued October 28, 2008 to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock (CUSIP No. 060505 15 3) (the “Warrants”), that the Warrants will expire on Monday, October 29, 2018.

The Warrants were originally issued to the United States Department of the Treasury on October 28, 2008, and were offered to the public on March 9, 2010. The Warrants trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol BAC WS B. The NYSE has notified the Company that it will suspend trading in the Warrants after the close of trading on October 24, 2018 so that trades can be settled by October 29, 2018.

As of September 30, 2018, there were 121,584,090 Warrants outstanding. Each Warrant represents the right to purchase one share of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $30.79 per share.

A holder of Warrants can obtain further information on exercising the Warrants by contacting their broker. Brokers are encouraged to contact Computershare, the Company’s warrant agent, or The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation in advance of the expiration date to confirm procedures for exercising Warrants and payment of the exercise price.

Any Warrants not exercised prior to the expiration time on October 29, 2018 will expire and be canceled, and the holder will not receive any shares of the Company’s common stock for its unexercised Warrants.

