Bank of America : Jeweler Alex & Ani Fights $50 Million Bank of America Default

07/25/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

By Alexander Gladstone

Alex & Ani LLC is fighting Bank of America's claim that the jewelry retailer defaulted on a $50 million credit facility, filing a lawsuit accusing the lender of gender discrimination.

The Rhode Island company said Thursday that Bank of America has been driving Alex & Ani toward bankruptcy after the company replaced a male chief financial officer with a female successor in 2017. Bank of America raised the company's interest rates and forced it to pay for outside consultants from turnaround firm Berkeley Research Group, according to the complaint.

A spokesman for Bank of America said it is the administrative agent for a syndicate of seven bank lenders and that the decision to declare a default wasn't made by Bank of America alone.

"As the complaint itself notes, the company has faced serious financial challenges for nearly two years," the spokesman said. "The banks have worked closely with the company during this time. Bank of America's demonstrated record of support for diverse businesses is well-noted and widely recognized."

Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Carolyn Rafaelian, Alex & Ani is a producer and retailer of necklaces, bracelets and other jewelry.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in New York, said Bank of America took action against Alex & Ani after the company acquired a supplier, asserting that an $8.73 million fee related to the deal paid in November 2018 wasn't permitted under the loan terms. After that, Alex & Ani was cut off from a critical source of liquidity, the company said.

Alex & Ani said it didn't default and that the payment was allowed under the terms of the loan. The complaint argued that gender discrimination was behind Bank of America's decision to declare a default.

"The endgame is clear: Bank of America wants the women out of power at Alex and Ani," the lawsuit said.

Alex & Ani said the bank's actions cost it more than $1.1 billion in "direct expenses, lost revenues, and diminished market value."

Write to Alexander Gladstone at alexander.gladstone@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 91 951 M
EBIT 2019 38 550 M
Net income 2019 26 833 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,19%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 9,84x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,08x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,05x
Capitalization 283 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 32,82  $
Last Close Price 30,34  $
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA22.77%286 538
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.20%378 938
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%284 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.14%214 129
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.44%200 138
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC1.47%165 877
