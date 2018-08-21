Bank of America : Korea Exchange says it checking Merrill Lynch trades after media reports, petition

"The KRX is looking into Merrill Lynch (South Korea operations) over unfair stocks trading allegations," a KRX official told Reuters.Petitions on the website of the South Korean president's office have called for investigations into Merrill Lynch's KRX trades.

Merrill Lynch International Incorporated, Seoul Branch, is a subsidiary of Merrill Lynch International Inc.

Efforts to reach Merrill Lynch in Seoul, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo for comment were not successful.

