Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bank of America : Korea Exchange says it checking Merrill Lynch trades after media reports, petition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 03:33am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A journalist walks past electronic board of KOSPI at the Korea Exchange in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - The Korea Exchange (KRX) said on Tuesday it was looking into Merrill Lynch's Seoul operation over alleged unfair stock trades.

"The KRX is looking into Merrill Lynch (South Korea operations) over unfair stocks trading allegations," a KRX official told Reuters.Petitions on the website of the South Korean president's office have called for investigations into Merrill Lynch's KRX trades.

Merrill Lynch International Incorporated, Seoul Branch, is a subsidiary of Merrill Lynch International Inc.

Efforts to reach Merrill Lynch in Seoul, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo for comment were not successful.

(Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
03:33aBANK OF AMERICA : Korea Exchange says it checking Merrill Lynch trades after med..
RE
03:04aBANK OF AMERICA : Accused elderly robber of Clay County bank formally charged
AQ
08/20BANK OF AMERICA : Named Top Global Bank on Fortune Magazine’s 2018 Change ..
PU
08/20BRIAN MOYNIHAN : CEO Leads Recovery At Bank of America -- WSJ
DJ
08/20BANK OF AMERICA : Distribution challenges for Middle East banks
AQ
08/19BANK OF AMERICA : Challenger takes aim at Carper over PAC money
AQ
08/18BANK OF AMERICA : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in South Carolina (Aug. 18)
AQ
08/18BANK OF AMERICA : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Virginia (Aug. 18)
AQ
08/18BANK OF AMERICA : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Florida (Aug. 18)
AQ
08/18BANK OF AMERICA : Orioles Team Up With Local Nonprofits to Host 'OriolesREACH We..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Bank of America's Merrill Lynch to pay $8.9M in SEC settlement 
08/19HIGH YIELD RETIREMENT INCOME STRATEG : Quality Over Quantity 
08/17Louisiana bans Citi, Bofa from bond sale because of their gun policies 
08/16Banks find marketing treasure in credit-card data 
08/16Tracking Glenn Greenberg's Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 92 003 M
EBIT 2018 38 654 M
Net income 2018 26 185 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,75%
P/E ratio 2018 12,07
P/E ratio 2019 10,62
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,34x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,19x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 34,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA4.13%307 039
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.32%385 729
WELLS FARGO-2.98%283 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.16%268 501
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.10%232 379
BANK OF CHINA LTD-13.10%184 447
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.