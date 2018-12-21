Log in
News

Bank of America : Liberty Global to sell Eastern Europe DTH operations to M7

12/21/2018 | 09:39am CET

(Reuters) - Broadband provider Liberty Global plc said on Friday that it would sell its DTH satellite TV operations to M7 Group for a total enterprise value of about 180 million euros (163 million pounds) on a U.S. GAAP basis.

Liberty Global's DTH satellite TV operations serve four east European markets - Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania, the company said in a statement.

Merrill Lynch International, a subsidiary of Bank of America Co, is acting as financial advisor to Liberty Global on the transaction, it added.

Liberty Global, an international TV and broadband company, has operations in 10 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC.

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
