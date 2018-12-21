Bank of America : Liberty Global to sell Eastern Europe DTH operations to M7

Liberty Global's DTH satellite TV operations serve four east European markets - Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania, the company said in a statement.

Merrill Lynch International, a subsidiary of Bank of America Co, is acting as financial advisor to Liberty Global on the transaction, it added.

Liberty Global, an international TV and broadband company, has operations in 10 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC.

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)