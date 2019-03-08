Bank of America : Makes $100 Million Capital Commitment to Support Women Entrepreneurs With Affordable Loans Through Partnership With Tory Burch Foundation

Bank of America is doubling its investment in the Tory Burch Foundation
Capital Program, committing $100 million in capital to connect women
small business owners to affordable loans. Since the Tory Burch
Foundation Capital Program launched five years ago, more than 2,500
women entrepreneurs have received $46 million in loans through community
development financial institutions (CDFIs) to help them grow and refine
their businesses.
“We recognize that women entrepreneurs help fuel economic growth in
communities across the U.S., and that access to capital remains a key
challenge,” said Andrew Plepler, global head of Environmental, Social
and Governance (ESG), Bank of America. “Partnering with the Tory Burch
Foundation to advance women in small business is one way we invest in
the future of local economies.”
Launched in 2014, the Tory Burch Foundation Capital Program is a
partnership between Bank of America and the Tory Burch Foundation that
aims to increase the number and size of businesses owned and led by
women. Only 1 in 23 loan dollars is distributed to women-owned
businesses in the United States. The program connects women business
owners to affordable loans that are administered through local CDFIs,
which provide capital and financial services to underserved markets and
populations, including women entrepreneurs. Bank of America is the
largest investor in CDFIs, with more than $1.5 billion in investments to
255 CDFI partners across the U.S.
“We know women pay back loans at higher rates than men, but because of
cultural bias, they are denied critical capital to grow their
businesses,” says Tory Burch, founder of the Tory Burch Foundation.
“Over the past five years, the Capital Program has allowed us to reach
women businesses owners at scale, and we’re looking forward to doubling
that investment."
Through the Tory Burch Foundation Capital Program, business owners such
as Mia Parton, who founded Aeparmia Engineering, a minority woman- and
LGBTQ-owned professional civil engineering firm, are able to grow
strategically. Parton leveraged the funds provided through the Tory
Burch Foundation Capital Program for working capital to design and
manage infrastructure projects, such as water distribution and
wastewater collection systems that help advance and protect communities.
The program operates in 17 states, including Arizona, California,
Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri,
Nevada, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania,
South Carolina, and Texas. CDFIs participating in the capital program
offer a 2 percent interest rate reduction on loans for qualifying
borrowers. CDFI partners work with women representing a range of
industries, including accounting, hospitality, home improvement,
fashion, and child care.
Through partnerships like the Tory Burch Foundation Capital Program,
Bank of America has helped more than 11,000 women entrepreneurs through
mentoring, training and access to capital. The company has a
long-standing history of supporting women within the company, making the
financial lives of women clients and customers better and advancing
economic empowerment of women in communities around the world. The
bank’s investments to advance women entrepreneurs are part of its
approach to responsible growth and an example of how the company deploys
capital to advance economic and social progress.
For more information on the Tory Burch Foundation Capital Program,
please visit www.bankofamerica.com/toryburchfoundation
or www.ToryBurchFoundation.org.
Tory Burch Foundation
The
Tory Burch Foundation advances women’s empowerment and
entrepreneurship in the United States by providing access to capital,
education and digital resources: The Fellows Program has provided over
$600,000 in grants to help women grow their businesses; the Tory Burch
Capital Program, powered by Bank of America has distributed more than
$46 million in loans to more than 2,500 women entrepreneurs; more than
200 women have completed an in-depth business education course through
the Tory Burch Foundation cohort of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small
Businesses Education Program; and the Foundation’s website, www.ToryBurchFoundation.org,
is a go-to destination for women entrepreneurs. The Foundation’s global
initiative #EmbraceAmbition launched in March 2017, encouraging women
everywhere to own their power, their drive and their dreams. Each month,
the Foundation provides online tools and digital education to more than
270,000 women, and more than 10,000 women have created their business
plans on ToryBurchFoundation.org.
Follow the Tory Burch Foundation on Instagram,
Facebook,
LinkedIn
and Twitter
with #EmbraceAmbition.
Bank of America
At Bank of America, we’re guided by a common
purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every
connection. We’re delivering on this through responsible growth with a
focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG
is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help
fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a
company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with.
It’s demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create
for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our
clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local
economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong
partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community,
consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our
collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more
at about.bankofamerica.com,
and connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and
other important information, visit the Bank
of America newsroom. Click here
to register for news email alerts.
www.bankofamerica.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005096/en/