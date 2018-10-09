Bank of America : Merrill Lynch Launches 10-City Event Series for Women Exploring How to Live Their Best Financial Lives

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management today announced that it will launch a new national event series to discuss issues that matter most to women investors across the country. The events will be held in 10 U.S. cities over the next two years and will address topics such as the cost of health care, balancing family financial support with retirement goals, investing with impact and leaving a lasting legacy.

The series kicks off with an event in Scottsdale, Arizona on October 9 featuring:

Lisa Genova, neuroscientist and author of New York Times best-seller 'Still Alice.'

Dr. Kathy Magliato, MD, MBA, FACS, cardiothoracic surgeon and founder, Multidisciplinary Women's Health Center at Providence St. John's Medical Center.

A financial wellness panel moderated by Merrill Lynch.

Kirstin Hill, Merrill Lynch managing director and Strategic Performance executive, said: 'We need to break the silence on money. Women have fundamentally different financial journeys from men, and these journeys should be acknowledged and discussed. We have an important opportunity to dive into the issues and priorities that are top of mind for women and to provide them a clear roadmap for investing strategies that align to their particular experiences and goals.'

Added Jennifer Auerbach-Rodriguez, director and head of Strategic Growth Markets for Merrill Lynch: 'We are committed to empowering women to live their best financial lives. Through this speaker series, our resources, and expertise, we are advocating for more candid conversations about money, investing and women owning their financial futures.'

A recent Merrill Lynch study conducted in partnership with Age Wave, Women and Financial Wellness: Beyond the Bottom Line, found that 70 percent of women feel that women and men have fundamentally different life journeys ‒ yet there is reluctance in talking about money.

The study found that 61 percent of women would rather discuss details about their own death than talk about their money. And while 64 percent of women say they would like to live to age 100, 44 percent worry they will run out of money by age 80. Some 30 percent of women ages 30 to 44 ‒ critical years for retirement savings - say they have not planned at all for their future.

The average woman is likely to have higher health costs in retirement than the average man - paying $195,000 more on average1 - because they live longer and may have to rely on long-term care. Women are also more likely to serve as caregivers to both their spouses and parents, which can come with serious financial repercussions, as underscored in the Merrill Lynch and Age Wave study The Journey of Caregiving: Honor, Responsibility and Financial Complexity.

Merrill Lynch created this event series in direct response to these issues. The series is designed to drive thoughtful and candid dialogue on women's financial concerns and life paths and to identify steps women can take to help achieve financial wellness at every stage of their lives. You can explore more insights and relevant topics for women investors at www.ml.com/women.

1 Age Wave estimate, based off Yamamoto, D.H, Health Care Costs - From Birth to Death, Health Care Cost Institute Report, 2013, HealthView, Retirement Healthcare Costs Data Report, 2016-2017.

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

Merrill Lynch is a leading provider of comprehensive wealth management and investment services for individuals and businesses globally. With 14,820 financial advisors and $2.3 trillion in client balances as of June 30, 2018, it is among the largest businesses of its kind in the world. Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, specializes in goals-based wealth management, including planning for retirement, education, legacy, and other life goals through investment, cash and credit management. Within Merrill Lynch, the Private Banking and Investment Group focuses on the unique and personalized needs of wealthy individuals, families and their businesses. These clients are served by approximately 200 highly specialized private wealth advisor teams, along with experts in areas such as investment management, concentrated stock management and intergenerational wealth transfer strategies. Merrill Lynch is part of Bank of America Corporation. For more information, please visit https://www.ml.com/financial-goals-and-priorities.html.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,400 retail financial centers, including more than 1,700 lending centers, more than 1,900 Merrill Edge investment centers and more than 1,300 business centers; approximately 16,100 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with more than 36 million active users, including 25 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is a marketing name for the Retirement Services business of Bank of America Corporation (BofA Corp). Banking activities may be performed by wholly owned banking affiliates of BofA Corp, including Bank of America, N.A. (BANA), member FDIC. Certain associates are registered representatives with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated (MLPF&S) - a registered broker-dealer, member SIPC, and wholly owned subsidiary of BofA Corp.

Investment products offered through MLPF&S:

Are Not FDIC Insured Are Not Bank Guaranteed May Lose Value

© 2018 Bank of America Corporation. All rights reserved.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

###

Reporters May Contact:

Susan Atran, Bank of America, 646.743.0791

susan.atran@bankofamerica.com