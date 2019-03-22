Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA

(BAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of America : Merrill Lynch to Pay More than $8 Million in SEC Probe of Prereleased ADRs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 01:13pm EDT

By Bowdeya Tweh

A Bank of America Corp. unit has agreed to pay more than $8 million to settle federal charges that it improperly handled prereleased American Depositary Receipts, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday.

The settlement with Merrill Lynch is the ninth enforcement action the SEC has obtained in what it described as an ongoing investigation.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Deutsche Bank AG, Bank of New York Mellon Corp. and Citigroup Inc. are among banks that have reached settlements with the SEC in connection with the matter. The SEC said the probe has resulted in settlements totaling more than $370 million.

ADRs were created to help investors avoid complexities and costs of directly owning shares in foreign companies while at the same time widening the corporations' investor base in the U.S.

Without admitting guilt, Merrill agreed to pay more than $4.4 million in disgorgement, more than $724,000 in prejudgment interest and a $2.89 million penalty.

An attorney listed as representing Merrill couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Merrill voluntarily stopped trading prerelease ADRs more than four years ago, a Bank of America representative said in a statement.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
01:13pBANK OF AMERICA : Merrill Lynch to Pay More than $8 Million in SEC Probe of Prer..
DJ
12:40pBANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
PU
12:01pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Banks, tech stocks lead US indexes lower
AQ
10:01aBANK OF AMERICA : Provides $150,000 to American Red Cross to Support Relief and ..
AQ
09:57aBANK OF AMERICA : Erica Surpasses 6 Million Users
AQ
04:38aBANK OF AMERICA : Fintech Modo Announces Matt McBride, Digital/Cyber Executive, ..
AQ
03/21Bank Stocks Slump on Revived Global Growth Worries -- Update
DJ
03/21BANK OF AMERICA : EricaÂ® Surpasses 6 Million Users; Available Through the Compa..
AQ
03/21Bank Stocks Slump on Revived Global Growth Worries
DJ
03/21BANK OF AMERICA : Receives Accolades for Innovation, Digitization and Transactio..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 94 200 M
EBIT 2019 39 677 M
Net income 2019 27 850 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,45%
P/E ratio 2019 9,69
P/E ratio 2020 8,73
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,81x
Capitalization 272 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 32,8 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA14.37%271 626
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.38%336 821
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%290 750
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.99%237 880
WELLS FARGO8.20%226 462
BANK OF CHINA LTD4.99%198 570
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.