BANK OF AMERICA    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
News 
News

Bank of America : Mike Joo Is Named Operating Chief at Bank of America's Corporate and Investment Bank -- Reuters

01/23/2019 | 08:01pm EST

-- Bank of America Corp.'s (BAC) head of global rates and currencies origination, Mike Joo, will become operating chief within the corporate and investment bank, Reuters reported Wednesday.

-- Mr. Joo will replace David Glaser, who is retiring in March, Reuters reported. Mr. Glaser joined Bank of America in 2008. He was previously with Bear Stearns.

-- In 2006, Mr. Joo joined Bank of America from Credit Suisse as head of debt capital markets in Asia.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bofaml-moves/bank-of-america-names-new-investment-bank-operating-chief-memo-idUSKCN1PH2WW

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 94 373 M
EBIT 2019 39 439 M
Net income 2019 27 535 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 10,09
P/E ratio 2020 9,11
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,90x
Capitalization 281 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 32,2 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA18.06%281 280
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%342 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%278 366
WELLS FARGO8.20%234 703
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.61%228 309
HSBC HOLDINGS-0.87%165 620
