Bank of America : Mike Joo Is Named Operating Chief at Bank of America's Corporate and Investment Bank -- Reuters

-- Bank of America Corp.'s (BAC) head of global rates and currencies origination, Mike Joo, will become operating chief within the corporate and investment bank, Reuters reported Wednesday.

-- Mr. Joo will replace David Glaser, who is retiring in March, Reuters reported. Mr. Glaser joined Bank of America in 2008. He was previously with Bear Stearns.

-- In 2006, Mr. Joo joined Bank of America from Credit Suisse as head of debt capital markets in Asia.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bofaml-moves/bank-of-america-names-new-investment-bank-operating-chief-memo-idUSKCN1PH2WW

