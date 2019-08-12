Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA

(BAC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of America : Names Andrew Diedrichsen Reno Market President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

Bank of America has named Business Banking Senior Vice President Andrew Diedrichsen the market president for Reno. As market president, Diedrichsen is responsible for connecting the banking and investment resources offered through the company's eight lines of business to companies and households in Northern Nevada. He will also lead Bank of America's deployment of capital and resources to address local social and economic concerns as part of the bank's overall effort to help build stronger communities.

A 13-year veteran of Bank of America, Diedrichsen began his career in Business Banking, assisting with commercial real estate and business banking needs. He will continue in his current role as senior vice president, Business Banking relationship manager for Northern Nevada, where he serves companies with annual revenues of $5 million to $50 million, providing a variety of financial solutions, including treasury, credit, investment banking, risk management, international and wealth management.

'Andrew has helped us deliver responsible growth by serving our clients and ensuring we are a great partner in Northern Nevada,' said Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer, Bank of America.

A Reno native, Diedrichsen graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, and is active in the community, serving on the board of directors for Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada and as a member of the Pacific Southwest Leadership Council. He lives in Reno with his wife and son.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,200 lending centers, 2,400 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and 1,700 business centers; approximately 16,600 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with more than 37 million active users, including approximately 28 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

###

Reporters May Contact:
Colleen Haggerty, Bank of America, 1.213.621.7414
colleen.haggerty@bofa.com

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 18:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
02:07pBANK OF AMERICA : Names Andrew Diedrichsen Reno Market President
PU
06:21aBANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
PU
08/09Broadcom Makes $10.7 Billion Deal to Buy Symantec Unit -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/09Tackle investment bank first, investors tell HSBC's caretaker boss
RE
08/09BANK OF AMERICA : Fwp
PU
08/09Broadcom Makes Deal for Symantec Security Business -- WSJ
DJ
08/08Trade war escalation nudges U.S. closer to recession
RE
08/08BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
PU
08/08Broadcom Makes $10.7 Billion Deal to Buy Symantec Unit -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/08Tackle investment bank first, investors tell HSBC's caretaker boss
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 91 884 M
EBIT 2019 38 496 M
Net income 2019 26 761 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,35%
P/E ratio 2019 9,97x
P/E ratio 2020 9,21x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,87x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,85x
Capitalization 264 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 33,05  $
Last Close Price 28,33  $
Spread / Highest target 55,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA14.98%263 704
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.42%350 840
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.21%263 602
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.48%204 003
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%184 432
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-3.85%151 973
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group