Bank of America : Names Andrew Diedrichsen Reno Market President

Bank of America has named Business Banking Senior Vice President Andrew Diedrichsen the market president for Reno. As market president, Diedrichsen is responsible for connecting the banking and investment resources offered through the company's eight lines of business to companies and households in Northern Nevada. He will also lead Bank of America's deployment of capital and resources to address local social and economic concerns as part of the bank's overall effort to help build stronger communities.

A 13-year veteran of Bank of America, Diedrichsen began his career in Business Banking, assisting with commercial real estate and business banking needs. He will continue in his current role as senior vice president, Business Banking relationship manager for Northern Nevada, where he serves companies with annual revenues of $5 million to $50 million, providing a variety of financial solutions, including treasury, credit, investment banking, risk management, international and wealth management.

'Andrew has helped us deliver responsible growth by serving our clients and ensuring we are a great partner in Northern Nevada,' said Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer, Bank of America.

A Reno native, Diedrichsen graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, and is active in the community, serving on the board of directors for Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada and as a member of the Pacific Southwest Leadership Council. He lives in Reno with his wife and son.

