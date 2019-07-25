Log in
Bank of America Names Denise Ramos to Board

07/25/2019 | 12:36pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Bank of America on Thursday said it named former ITT chief Denise Ramos to its board.

Ms. Ramos, 62 years old, retired earlier this year as president and CEO of ITT after serving in those roles since 2011.

The Charlotte, N.C., bank's board now is composed of 17 directors, including seven women. Women now make up more than 50% of Bank of America's global workforce, more than 45% of its global management team, and more than 40% of the board.

BofA said 16 of its directors are independent, with 12 of them joining the board since the bank's 2012 annual meeting.

Ms. Ramos also serves on the boards of Phillips 66 and United Technologies.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -1.09% 30.34 Delayed Quote.22.77%
ITT INC -0.63% 64.57 Delayed Quote.34.62%
PHILLIPS 66 -1.70% 100.74 Delayed Quote.18.89%
PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP -0.15% 53.64 Delayed Quote.27.59%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 1.59% 136.4 Delayed Quote.26.73%
