Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA

(BAC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of America : Names Denise Ramos to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 10:51am EDT

The Bank of America Corporation Board of Directors today appointed Denise L. Ramos as a director, effective immediately.

Ramos, 62, retired in 2019 as the CEO, president and a director of ITT, Inc., after serving in those roles since 2011. She joined the company in 2007, serving as the senior vice president and CFO before becoming CEO. Under her tenure as CEO, market capitalization for the company increased nearly three times to more than $5 billion.

Currently, Ramos is on the boards of directors for Phillips 66 and United Technologies Corp. She previously served on the board of Praxair, Inc. from 2014 to 2016.

“Denise’s leadership in multiple industries – engineering, aerospace and technology, energy and sustainability – brings additional diversity and executive perspective to our board,” said Brian Moynihan, chairman and chief executive officer.

Ramos has been appointed to the Audit and Compensation and Benefits Committees of the Bank of America Board of Directors.

“Denise will bring great insights across a wide range of experiences and deep business acumen to the board,” said Jack Bovender, lead independent director.

Ramos was named fifth by Fortune on its 2014 Businessperson of the Year list, and that same year was honored by the New York Hall of Science with its Distinguished Leadership Award for her leadership in 21st-century STEM learning, workforce development, and commitment to establishing diversity throughout the STEM fields.

For more than two decades prior to joining ITT, Ramos held leadership positions in the oil and gas industry and also has significant retail and customer-centric experience. Her career began at Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO), and she also served as senior vice president and corporate treasurer for Yum! Brands, CFO for the U.S. Division of KFC Corporation and CFO for Furniture Brands International.

She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa and received an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,200 lending centers, 2,400 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and 1,700 business centers; approximately 16,600 ATMs; and award winning digital banking with more than 37 million active users, including approximately 28 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
10:51aBANK OF AMERICA : Names Denise Ramos to Board of Directors
BU
07/24BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
PU
07/24Deutsche Bank stumbles to big loss on road to reinvention
RE
07/24Deutsche Bank stumbles to big loss on road to reinvention
RE
07/22BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events cover..
PU
07/22BANK OF AMERICA : Opens First Financial Centers in Ohio
BU
07/22BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
PU
07/19Arcelormittal Announces The Publication Of Second Quarter 2019 Ebitda Sell-si..
DJ
07/19Investors pump $18.3 billion into bonds, stocks amid Fed rate cut hopes - BAM..
RE
07/19Morgan Stanley Profit Falls as Trading Slows -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 91 951 M
EBIT 2019 38 550 M
Net income 2019 26 833 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 9,95x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,12x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,08x
Capitalization 287 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 32,82  $
Last Close Price 30,67  $
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA22.77%286 538
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.20%378 938
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%284 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.14%214 129
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.44%200 138
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC1.47%165 877
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group