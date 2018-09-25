Log in
BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
Bank of America : Nxt-ID Announces Investor Webcast to Discuss Recent News of the Spin-off of Its Payments Division

09/25/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

SEBASTIAN, Florida, September 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) a provider of healthcare devices as well as payment, credential management, and authentication platform services, announces its management team will host an investor webcast to discuss the recently announced plan to spin-off its payment division.

The webcast will commence Thursday, September 27th at 4:10 p.m. EST.

The Company previously announced that it intends to separate its payments, authentication and credential management business into an independent company and distribute shares of the newly created company to its shareholders through the execution of a spin-off, which the Company believes will qualify as a tax-free distribution. Immediately following the transaction, which is expected to be completed by November 15, 2018, Nxt-ID shareholders who own common shares of Nxt-ID on the dividend date of October 15, 2018 will own shares of both companies. The webcast format will feature a management discussion with analysts regarding the spin-off strategy and process.

Shareholders, investors and interested parties wanting to participate in the webcast must use this link to register prior to the event:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/awmcthz3

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call for a limited time and on the company's website following the event.  

About Nxt- ID, Inc. 

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) provides a comprehensive platform of technology products and services that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). With extensive experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization and sensor technologies, Nxt-ID develops and markets groundbreaking solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its industry-leading technology products and solutions include MobileBio®, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers' mobile platforms, the Wocket™, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.  

Nxt-ID includes three mobile and IoT-related subsidiaries: LogicMark, LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems ("PERS") sold through dealers/distributors and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs; Fit Pay, Inc., a proprietary technology platform that delivers end-to-end solutions to device manufacturers for contactless payment capabilities, credential management, authentication and other secure services within the IoT ecosystem, and 3D-ID LLC, which is engaged in biometric identification and authentication. Learn more about Nxt-ID at http://www.nxt-id.com. Fit Pay and the Fit Pay Payment Platform are the sole property of Fit Pay, Inc. For Nxt-ID Inc. corporate information contact: info@nxt-id.com  

Forward-Looking Statements for Nxt-ID: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

Media Contacts:
Chris Orlando
chris.orlando@nxt-id.com
+1-760-468-7273

D. Van Zant
+1-800-665-0411
press@nxt-id.com

SOURCE NXT-ID, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
