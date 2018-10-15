Bank of America : Profit Rises 32% -- 2nd Update

By Rachel Louise Ensign

Bank of America Corp. said Monday that third-quarter profit rose 32%, as higher interest rates and last year's corporate tax cut continued to lift bank earnings.

Quarterly profit at the Charlotte, N.C., bank, the second largest in the U.S. by assets, was $7.167 billion, compared with $5.424 billion a year ago. Per share, earnings were 66 cents. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected 62 cents per share.

Third-quarter revenue was $22.777 billion, from $21.839 billion a year ago. Analysts had expected $22.699 billion.

Earnings continue to benefit from last year's U.S. corporate tax cut as well as interest rates. Rising rates are typically good for banks because the companies turn a profit on the difference between what they pay on deposits and what they collect on loans. In September, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate, the eighth time it has done so since it started raising rates in late 2015.

Profit rose in all of the bank's major business segments, but was up the most in its retail banking and wealth-management units.

Banks have been able to pocket most of the benefits from the rate increases because customers aren't broadly demanding more interest on their deposits. Bank of America paid 0.50% on U.S. interest-bearing deposits in the third quarter, compared with 0.38% in the second quarter. Net interest income rose 6%.

Deposits grew by nearly 5% and loans were roughly flat from a year earlier. Loan growth has slowed down across the banking industry since the 2016 presidential election.

Quarterly expenses fell more than 2% to $13.067 billion, from $13.394 billion a year ago. The bank's income tax expense fell by more than 16%.

The bank's investment-banking unit continued to struggle, with fees down 18% from the prior year. The unit has slipped in key businesses including U.S. mergers this year. "We can do better," CEO Brian Moynihan said of the business on a call with analysts Monday. The bank also attributed some of the slide to sitting out highly leveraged debt deals over risk concerns.

Bank of America's trading revenue fell 2.5%. Trading results have been mixed across the industry. On Friday, Citigroup Inc. said trading revenue was up 7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s trading revenue slipped 2%.

Bank stocks jumped early in the year as market volatility fueled revenue on their equities-trading desks, but they have have flatlined since then. In premarket trading, Bank of America shares rose 0.6%.

