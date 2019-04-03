Log in
Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA

(BAC)
Bank of America : Ranked Top Financial Institution in 2019 LinkedIn Top Companies list

04/03/2019 | 12:54pm EDT

Bank of America was today ranked the top financial institution in the 2019 LinkedIn Top Companies list. This is the first time the bank has been included in the fourth annual list that recognizes the 50 most sought-after places to work in the U.S.

To compile the list, LinkedIn says they analyzed billions of data points generated by their 546+ million members to come up with a blended score used to rank the winners by country. Significantly, they used the actions – versus the opinions – of workers and job-seekers to map where the world wants to work now.

“Today’s recognition is a testament to our commitment to being a great place to work,” said Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America. “We do this in many ways that support our employees’ physical, emotional and financial wellness through a wide range of benefits and programs, and through career programs that enable our teammates to develop and grow. I’m delighted that Bank of America has been recognized by LinkedIn members.”

Commenting on Bank of America’s No. 18 position, LinkedIn said: “Some 17,800 Bank of America employees have already enrolled in the bank's national ‘empathy’ training program, which teaches them how to personalize a customer’s experience according to life stages such as early adulthood, parenting and retirement.”

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 1,800 lending centers, 2,200 Merrill Edge investment centers and 1,500 business centers; approximately 16,300 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with more than 36 million active users, including over 26 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com


© Business Wire 2019
