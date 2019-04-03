Bank of America : Ranked Top Financial Institution in 2019 LinkedIn Top Companies list

Bank of America was today ranked the top financial institution in the 2019
LinkedIn Top Companies list. This is the first time the bank has
been included in the fourth annual list that recognizes the 50 most
sought-after places to work in the U.S.
To compile the list, LinkedIn says they analyzed billions of data points
generated by their 546+ million members to come up with a blended score
used to rank the winners by country. Significantly, they used the
actions – versus the opinions – of workers and job-seekers to map where
the world wants to work now.
“Today’s recognition is a testament to our commitment to being a great
place to work,” said Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at
Bank of America. “We do this in many ways that support our employees’
physical, emotional and financial wellness through a wide range of
benefits and programs, and through career programs that enable our
teammates to develop and grow. I’m delighted that Bank of America has
been recognized by LinkedIn members.”
Commenting on Bank of America’s No. 18 position, LinkedIn said: “Some
17,800 Bank of America employees have already enrolled in the bank's
national ‘empathy’ training program, which teaches them how to
personalize a customer’s experience according to life stages such as
early adulthood, parenting and retirement.”
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading
financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and
middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of
banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk
management products and services. The company provides unmatched
convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million
consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail
financial centers, including approximately 1,800 lending centers, 2,200
Merrill Edge investment centers and 1,500 business centers;
approximately 16,300 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with more
than 36 million active users, including over 26 million mobile users.
Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and
investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes,
serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around
the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to
approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of
innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves
clients through operations across the United States, its territories and
more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is
listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005742/en/