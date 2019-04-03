Bank of America : Ranked Top Financial Institution in 2019 LinkedIn Top Companies list

Bank of America was today ranked the top financial institution in the 2019 LinkedIn Top Companies list. This is the first time the bank has been included in the fourth annual list that recognizes the 50 most sought-after places to work in the U.S.

To compile the list, LinkedIn says they analyzed billions of data points generated by their 546+ million members to come up with a blended score used to rank the winners by country. Significantly, they used the actions – versus the opinions – of workers and job-seekers to map where the world wants to work now.

“Today’s recognition is a testament to our commitment to being a great place to work,” said Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America. “We do this in many ways that support our employees’ physical, emotional and financial wellness through a wide range of benefits and programs, and through career programs that enable our teammates to develop and grow. I’m delighted that Bank of America has been recognized by LinkedIn members.”

Commenting on Bank of America’s No. 18 position, LinkedIn said: “Some 17,800 Bank of America employees have already enrolled in the bank's national ‘empathy’ training program, which teaches them how to personalize a customer’s experience according to life stages such as early adulthood, parenting and retirement.”

