Bank of America : Recent Notable Debt Issuances and Preferred Stock Issuances

09/06/2019 | 03:07pm EDT

Recent Notable Bank of America Debt Issuances 1,2

As of September 6, 2019

ISIN

Entity 3

Pricing Date

Ranking

Currency

Maturity

Rate Type

Pricing (bps)

Size ($B)

XS2052193237

BAC

9/6/2019

Senior

USD

40NC5

Zero

3.96% 5

$0.2

XS2038039074

BAC

8/1/2019

Senior

EUR

10NC9 4

Fixed / Floating

0.580% /

3m Euribor+73 7

1.1

US06050TMN99

BANA

7/23/2019

Senior

USD

2NC1

Floating

3mL+32

1.5

US06051GHV41

BAC

7/18/2019

Senior

USD

11NC10 4

Fixed / Floating

3.194% / 3mL+118 7

2.5

CH0474977722

BAC

5/23/2019

Senior

CHF

7NC6

Fixed

0.25%

0.4

XS2004852625

BAC

5/23/2019

Senior

USD

30NC5

Zero

4.70% 5,6

0.1

XS1991265478

BAC

4/30/2019

Senior

EUR

7NC6 4

Fixed / Floating

0.808% /

3m Euribor+75 7

1.4

XS1991265395

BAC

4/30/2019

Senior

EUR

11NC10 4

Fixed / Floating

1.381% /

3m Euribor+91 7

1.4

CA060505FM13

BAC

4/17/2019

Senior

CAD

6NC5 4

Fixed / Floating

2.932%

/ CDOR+89.8 7

0.7

US06051GHU67

BAC

4/17/2019

Senior

USD

21NC20 4

Fixed / Floating

4.078% / 3mL+132 7

1.5

US06051GHT94

BAC

4/17/2019

Senior

USD

8NC7 4

Fixed / Floating

3.559% / 3mL+106 7

3.0

US06051GHR39

BAC

3/12/2019

Senior

USD

6NC5 4

Fixed / Floating

3.458% / 3mL+97 7

2.3

US06051GHS12

BAC

3/12/2019

Senior

USD

31NC30 4

Fixed / Floating

4.330% / 3mL+152 7

2.8

XS1963075913

BAC

3/8/2019

Senior

JPY

6NC5

Fixed / Floating

0.383% / 6m¥L+35 7

0.5

XS1963076051

BAC

3/8/2019

Senior

JPY

8NC7

Fixed / Floating

0.534% / 6m¥L+45 7

0.2

US06051GHQ55

BAC

2/4/2019

Senior

USD

11NC10 4

Fixed / Floating

3.974% / 3mL+121 7

3.0

US06050TMJ87

BANA

1/22/2019

Senior

USD

4NC3 4

Fixed / Floating

3.335% / 3mL+65 7

0.5

Recent Bank of America Preferred Stock Issuances

As of September 6, 2019

ISIN

Entity 3

Pricing Date

Name

Currency

Maturity

Rate Type

Pricing (bps)

Size ($B)

US060505FP42

BAC

6/17/2019

Series JJ

USD

Perpetual, NC5

Fixed / Floating

5.125% / 3mL+329.2 7

$1.0

US06053U6010

BAC

6/18/2019

Series KK

USD

Perpetual, NC5

Fixed

5.375%

1.4

____________________

  1. Includes unsecured long-term vanilla debt issues of benchmark size issued in the last twelve months. Green text denotes a green or social bond issuance.
  2. Substantially all of our senior and subordinated debt obligations contain no provisions that could trigger a requirement for an early repayment, require additional collateral support, result in changes to terms, accelerate maturity, or create additional financial obligations upon an adverse change in our credit ratings, financial ratios, earnings, cash flows or stock price.
  3. "BAC" refers to Bank of America Corporation. "BANA" refers to Bank of America, N.A.
  4. Also includes make-whole call option.
  5. Formosa bond issued in Taiwan; pricing is typically quoted based on yield rather than spread.
  6. Accrual yield is for reference only.
  7. Floating rate period begins on the issuer optional par call date.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 19:06:01 UTC
