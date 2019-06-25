Bank of America : Registration of certain classes of securities 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 25, 2019 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-A FOR REGISTRATION OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF SECURITIES PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) or 12(g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware (State of incorporation or organization) 56-0906609 (IRS Employer Identification No.) BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Bank of America Corporate Center 100 North Tryon Street Charlotte, North Carolina (Address of principal executive offices) 28255 (Zip Code) Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Name of each exchange on which to be so registered each class is to be registered Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of New York Stock Exchange 5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(c) or (e), please check the following box. ☒ If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(d) or (e), please check the following box. ☐ Securities Act registration statement file number to which this form relates: 333-224523 Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

INFORMATION REQUIRED IN REGISTRATION STATEMENT Item 1. Description of Registrant's Securities to be Registered The securities to be registered hereby are the depositary shares (the "Depositary Shares"), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of 5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK (the "Preferred Stock"), of Bank of America Corporation (the "Registrant"). The descriptions of the Preferred Stock and the Depositary Shares are contained in (i) the Registrant's Prospectus, dated June 29, 2018 (the "Prospectus"), included in the Registrant's registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-224523) under the captions "Description of Preferred Stock" and "Description of Depositary Shares" and (ii) the Registrant's Prospectus Supplement, dated June 18, 2019, under the captions "Description of the Preferred Stock" and "Description of the Depositary Shares," and those sections are incorporated herein by reference. Item 2. Exhibits Exhibit No. Description 3.1 Certificate of Designations of the Preferred Stock, dated June 25, 2019 4.1 Deposit Agreement related to the Depositary Shares, dated June 24, 2019, among the Registrant, Computershare Inc., Computershare Trust Company, N.A. and the Holders from time to time of the Depositary Receipts 4.2 Form of Depositary Receipt for the Depositary Shares (included in Exhibit 4.1) 2

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereto duly authorized. Dated: June 25, 2019 BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION By: /s/ Ross E. Jeffries, Jr. Ross E. Jeffries, Jr. Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary 3

Exhibit 3.1 CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATIONS OF 5.375% NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES KK OF BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Bank of America Corporation, a corporation organized and existing under the laws of the State of Delaware (the "Corporation"), hereby certifies that, pursuant to authority conferred upon the Board of Directors of the Corporation (the "Board of Directors") by the provisions of the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Corporation, which authorize the issuance of not more than 100,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, and pursuant to authority conferred upon the Preferred Stock Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Committee") in accordance with Section 141(c) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the "General Corporation Law"), the following resolutions were duly adopted by the Committee pursuant to the written consent of the Committee duly adopted on June 18, 2019, in accordance with Section 141(f) of the General Corporation Law: RESOLVED, that, pursuant to the authority vested in the Committee and in accordance with the resolutions of the Board of Directors dated January 31, 2018, the provisions of the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, the By-laws of the Corporation, and applicable law, a series of Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Corporation be, and hereby is, created, and that the designation and number of shares of such series, and the voting and other powers, designations, preferences and relative, participating, optional or other rights, and the qualifications, limitations and restrictions thereof, of the shares of such series, are as follows: Section 1. Designation. The designation of the series of preferred stock shall be "5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK" (the "Series KK Preferred Stock"). Each share of Series KK Preferred Stock shall be identical in all respects to every other share of Series KK Preferred Stock. Series KK Preferred Stock will rank equally with Parity Stock, if any, will rank senior to Junior Stock and will rank junior to Senior Stock, if any, with respect to the payment of dividends and the distribution of assets in the event of any voluntary or involuntary liquidation, dissolution or winding up of the affairs of the Corporation. Section 2. Number of Shares. The number of authorized shares of Series KK Preferred Stock shall be 60,950. That number from time to time may be increased (but not in excess of the total number of authorized shares of preferred stock) or decreased (but not below the number of shares of Series KK Preferred Stock then outstanding) by further resolution duly adopted by the Board of Directors or any duly authorized committee of the Board of Directors and by the filing of a certificate pursuant to the provisions of the General Corporation Law stating that such increase or decrease, as the case may be, has been so authorized. The Corporation shall have the authority to issue fractional shares of Series KK Preferred Stock. Section 3. Definitions. As used herein with respect to Series KK Preferred Stock: "Business Day" means each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday on which banking institutions are not authorized or obligated by law, regulation or executive order to close in New York, New York or in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Capital Treatment Event" means the good faith determination by the Corporation that, as a result of any: (i) amendment to, clarification of, or change in, the laws or regulations of the United States or any political subdivision of or in the United States that is enacted or becomes effective after the initial issuance of any shares of the Series KK Preferred Stock; (ii) proposed change in those laws or regulations that is announced or becomes effective after the initial issuance of any shares of the Series KK Preferred Stock; or (iii) official administrative decision or judicial decision or administrative action or other official pronouncement interpreting or applying those laws or regulations that is announced or becomes effective after the initial issuance of any shares of the Series KK Preferred Stock, there is more than an insubstantial risk that the Corporation shall not be entitled to treat an amount equal to the full liquidation preference of all shares of the Series KK Preferred Stock then outstanding as "additional Tier 1 capital" (or its equivalent) for purposes of the capital adequacy guidelines or regulations of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or other appropriate federal banking agency, as then in effect and applicable, for as long as any share of the Series KK Preferred Stock is outstanding. "Depositary Company" shall have the meaning set forth in Section 6(d) hereof. "Dividend Payment Date" means March 25, June 25, September 25 and December 25 of each year, beginning on September 25, 2019. "Dividend Period" means the period from, and including, the date of issuance of the Series KK Preferred Stock or any Dividend Payment Date to, but excluding, the next Dividend Payment Date. "DTC" means The Depository Trust Company, together with its successors and assigns. "Junior Stock" means the Corporation's common stock and any other class or series of stock of the Corporation now existing or hereafter authorized over which Series KK Preferred Stock has preference or priority in the payment of dividends or in the distribution of assets on any voluntary or involuntary liquidation, dissolution or winding up of the Corporation. "Parity Stock" means the Corporation's (a) 7% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series B, (b) Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E, (c) Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F, (d) Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G, (e) 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L, (f) 6% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series T, (g) Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U, (h) Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series V, (i) 6.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series W, (j) Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X, (k) 6.500% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y, Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Z, (m) Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series AA, (n) 6.200% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series CC, (o) Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series DD, (p) 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series EE, (q) Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series FF, (r) 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG, (s) 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH, (t) Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1, (u) Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2, (v) Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4, (w) Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5, (x) Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series JJ, and (y) any other class or series of stock of the Corporation hereafter authorized that ranks on a par with the Series KK Preferred Stock in the payment of dividends and in the distribution of assets on any liquidation, dissolution or winding up of the Corporation. "Senior Stock" means any class or series of stock of the Corporation now existing or hereafter authorized which has preference or priority over the Series KK Preferred Stock as to the payment of dividends or in the distribution of assets on any voluntary or involuntary liquidation, dissolution or winding up of the Corporation. 2

