Bank of America : Shamrock Shuffle Executive Race Director to Run and Raise $40,000 for Local Charities

01/15/2019 | 10:04am EST

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle announced today that executive race director Carey Pinkowski will join the 40th anniversary celebration on Sunday, March 24 by running the 8K and raising funds for four local charities with a focus on youth fitness: Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, After School Matters, Special Olympics Chicago, and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

Pinkowski's participation shines a broader light on the event's charitable impact and the second annual Charity Matching Campaign. From Monday, January 28 to Monday, February 11, Bank of America will provide a 1:1 match of donations up to $20,000 when runners choose the '8K Run + Charity Donation' option at the point of registration.

'The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle underscores the spirit and diversity of Chicago's running community, a community that has helped us build an iconic event like the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle and a global phenomenon like the Bank of America Chicago Marathon,' said Pinkowski. 'And with the ongoing growth and development of our charity programs, these events have continually given back to communities across the world. It is an honor this year to run on behalf of four organizations making a profound difference in the lives of Chicagoans.'

Pinkowski laced up his Nikes last year to run the 2018 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, raising $20,226 for the American Cancer Society. He aims to double his impact this year and raise $40,000 in honor of the event's 40th year of racing in Chicago. Pinkowski initially made a name for himself as an elite athlete, finishing third in the 1988 Shamrock Shuffle in 24:07. He came to the helm of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in 1990. Given his own history with youth athletics, he recognizes the importance of focusing on youth-based charities that will inspire the next generation of Shufflers.

To help kick-start Pinkowski's fundraising campaign, Bank of America is making a one-time donation of $10,000. 'The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is one of Chicago's best running traditions,' said Paul Lambert, Chicago market president, Bank of America. 'It's an honor to be a part of this great running community, and we're excited to join Carey on his mission to encourage the next generation of runners to get out there and join the Shuffle.'

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle welcomes the involvement of charities in a variety of capacities. The two-week Charity Matching Campaign was started in 2018 to emphasize the significant work that charities are doing. Runners who sign up during the two-week period can select the $55 '8K Run + Charity Donation' option at the point of registration to make a donation to the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle charity of their choice. The Shamrock Shuffle works with more than 40 charities.

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle returns to Grant Park for its 40th year on March 24, offering a flat, fast and scenic course that loops through the heart of downtown Chicago. More than 20,000 runners are expected to form a sea of green to kick off the 2019 running season and extend the St. Patrick's Day celebrations with one of Chicago's most festive and fun running traditions. The Shamrock Shuffle features both the Deloitte Open Team Competition and the Deloitte Elite Club Competition. Individuals interested in joining the anniversary field can still register for the 8K run or two-mile walk at shamrockshuffle.com. The walk will close once the event has reached its 1,500-person capacity.

About the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle
Long recognized as an annual rite of spring, a celebration of St. Patrick's Day and the kickoff to the outdoor running season in Chicago, the 40th annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle treats runners to a scenic 8K run through downtown Chicago and two-mile walk along Chicago's lakefront. The 8K run will kick start at 8:30 a.m., followed by the two-mile walk at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 24. Follow the race runners can enjoy live music at the traditional Post-Race Party in Grant Park. In advance of the event, the two-day packet pickup will take place at McCormick Place on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23. For more information about the event and how to get involved, go to shamrockshuffle.com.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.

###

Reporters May Contact:
Alex Sawyer, Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, 1.312.992.6618
alex.sawyer@cemevent.com

Diane Wagner, Bank of America, 1.312.992.2370
diane.wagner@bankofamerica.com

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 15:03:06 UTC
