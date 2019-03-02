Bank of America : Small-Town Banks Crippled By High-Tech Costs

As services move online, community branches struggle

By Rachel Louise Ensign and Coulter Jones | Photographs by John Taggart for The Wall Street Journal

After the National Bank of Delaware County, a small community bank, bought Bank of America Corp.'s only branch in an upstate New York town, it didn't take long for things to go south.

People waited in four-hour-long lines at the Monticello, N.Y., branch and withdrew nearly half of their deposits, moving them to banks with more reliable technology. Technical glitches got customers so worked up that managers posted two security guards to protect employees. The community bank, which had been in business for more than a century, eventually sold itself in a fire sale.

"The analogy I use is if you bought a Cadillac Escalade and ripped out all of the expensive parts," said Leon Dixon, a former Bank of America manager who worked at the smaller bank following the sale.

Big banks have boosted profits in recent years by focusing on the largest U.S. cities, which are densely populated and more affluent. The community banks trying to fill the gaps they leave behind, meanwhile, are struggling.

The 4,600 U.S. banks with $1 billion or less in assets -- small community banks -- today hold 6.6% of all bank assets combined. Three decades ago, around the time new laws spurred industry consolidation, they held 31.5%.

Over the past 30 years, the number of such banks has declined by more than 11,000, largely through mergers. More than one-third of rural counties now have no locally owned bank.

Some of these small banks saw a unique opportunity when Bank of America decided to pull out of towns across the U.S. and they snapped up many of the 350 branches it sold between 2012 and 2015. Instead, the typical bank lost one-third of the deposits within a year of the announcement of the acquisition, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis. Nearly 100 of the purchased branches have since been closed or resold.

Technology is causing strains throughout the banking industry, especially among smaller rural banks that are struggling to fund the ballooning tab. Consumers expect digital services including depositing checks and sending money to friends, which means they don't necessarily need a local branch nearby. This increasingly means people are choosing a big bank over a small one.

Bank of America has spent $20 billion on new technology since 2012. BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. in February announced plans to merge in the largest bank tie-up since 2004, citing the need to spend more on technology to compete. In the case of National Bank of Delaware County, its new customers balked at having fewer locations and less-sophisticated technology.

For a while, the National Bank of Delaware County -- which at its peak had 12 branches -- was among those left standing. Interviews with more than a dozen employees, directors and others close to the lender depict a bank in slow decline for years before staking its future on the Bank of America branches.

The National Bank of Delaware County opened in 1891 in Walton, N.Y., a town located in the foothills of the Catskill Mountains, 140 miles from New York City.

Some 700 people showed up when, in 1962, it opened an air-conditioned headquarters that a local paper deemed "the most modern building in the village." In 1979, after a competitor in nearby Oneonta tried to buy it, shareholders who didn't want to lose their hometown lender led a successful revolt.

The bank wasn't publicly traded on an exchange. Instead, well-connected locals bought paper stock certificates. The stock, which paid a dividend of more than 5% in mid-2014, was a staple of retirement nest eggs and passed down to children. Residents who didn't know the right people had trouble getting their hands on it.

As in other small towns that were once vibrant, decades of economic change altered the fabric of Walton. The number of area farms dwindled and manufacturing jobs disappeared. Civic leaders tried to keep chain stores off the main street but eventually allowed a McDonald's and Family Dollar to open.

The West Branch Delaware River, which runs through the town, flooded in 1996 and 2006, causing millions of dollars of damage.

The bank's health reflected that of the local economy. It grew to six branches in Delaware County and was a flexible lender, though few loans ever went bad. Regulators eventually frowned on the "character loans" the bank often made based on a client's reputation.

Local restaurant owner and real-estate agent Wilma Hannan remembers branch employees blow-drying wet bills after the 2006 flood and giving out loans to help her and others rebuild.

"It's heartbreaking," said Keath Davis, a longtime Walton resident who until 2012 operated the last of what were once four new-car dealerships. Now he sells used cars. "Two floods and a recession," he said, making a slicing motion across his neck.

Eventually, there simply weren't enough people or businesses in Delaware County in need of loans. By the end of 2013, only 42% of deposits were lent out, compared with 69% at Bank of America.

It was around this time that Bank of America called. The Charlotte, N.C.-based firm did many deals before the financial crisis to become the biggest bank in the country for a period. While that gave it branches in most major cities, it also collected a smattering of less profitable small-town locations.

Bank of America started selling those more remote locations in 2012 as a part of a postcrisis plan to repair its balance sheet. The underperforming branches in adjacent Sullivan County had been earmarked for sale for years. They had been acquired in the $48 billion merger with Fleet Boston Financial Group Inc. in 2004.

Some of the small bank's directors were hesitant. The deal would double its branch count and bring it to an area that had economic issues of its own.

Sullivan County is closer to New York City and was home to the "Borscht Belt" resorts depicted in the movie "Dirty Dancing." Many of its large hotels closed years ago and the main street of its biggest town, Monticello, is dotted with empty storefronts. Still, it has more residents, tourism and money than Delaware County.

Ultimately, that swayed the bank's board. Its leaders decided they needed to grow to survive.

In 2014, the bank paid more than $1 million for the six branches, adopting the moniker NBDC Bank. It had to take out a $12 million loan from another bank to cover the sale and boost capital. The added debt left little margin for error.

Bank of America required the community lender to keep the branch employees for a year. At first, staffers were happy. NBDC was less focused on sales, which were tough to come by in such a sleepy market. That optimism quickly shifted. Deposits started leaving before the deal closed, something that also happened at many of the other banks that bought branches.

NBDC's name replaced Bank of America's on the Sullivan County branches in September 2014. The small bank neglected some steps typical when a branch changes hands. It was slow to send customers welcome packets with information about their new bank.

Within a few months, the acquired deposits had dwindled by nearly 50% to $71 million. Internal reports showed that many customers had left for JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s two Sullivan County branches.

"We were supposed to get $140 million. Then we went and closed on the deal and those deposits weren't there," said Leonard Govern, a former NBDC board member who is also a funeral director. "We were in over our heads."

The deal's economics didn't work without the expected deposits.

Former Bank of America employees were paid their old salaries, often tens of thousands of dollars more annually than those in the same jobs at NBDC. The bank also was paying steep interest on the money it borrowed to buy the branches. It became clear the bank was going to have to cut its dividend.

Word of the troubles spread among shareholders. The stock price dropped from more than $30 in 2012 to a low of about $12 in mid-2015, according to bank documents.

Shareholders aired their frustration at the bank's 2015 annual meeting. Jim Taggart, now retired from the local power company, was among the attendees. He and his wife accumulated about 4,000 shares since 1988, when her mother worked at the bank. The stock made up about a quarter of their retirement savings. "It was like a local IBM," he said.

His wife, Lindy, hand-wrote a letter to the bank's directors. "We were thrilled to be able to get them," Mrs. Taggart wrote of her family's shares, before suggesting ways the bank could make them appealing again. "We know times are different."

The bank stood by its plan. Executives ended their presentation to shareholders with an ominous slide: a chart of total U.S. banks over time. "The disappearance of hometown, community banks is not good for America," it read. By the fall, NBDC had hired bankers to find it a buyer.

Norwood Financial Corp.'s Wayne Bank, a larger lender based in Honesdale, Pa., was the highest bidder. Wayne found a way to succeed in towns like Walton. It is small enough to make money on the modest branches. But it is big enough, with $1.2 billion in assets, to pay for some of the technology NBDC couldn't. Wayne has its own mobile banking app and customers can access a nationwide network of ATMs without fees.

Walton residents are split on the town's future. Some see the loss of the one local bank as yet another step in the slow unraveling of the place. "Walton's dead," said Mr. Taggart, the shareholder.

