Bank of America : Summer Internship Class Most Diverse on Record

This week, Bank of America welcomed its most diverse class of summer interns to the company. The global class of more than 1,500 interns is 47 percent female (up from 45 percent last year), and its U.S. class is 57 percent people of color (up from 55 percent last year).

Bank of America has a multi-faceted recruitment process that puts the focus on the candidate experience and recruiting the most diverse slate of talent into its programs. Through strong diversity partnerships and a global footprint, the company hires from more than 350 universities around the world, with on-campus sourcing at nearly 100 core schools. Over the past year, Bank of America has increased its work with Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) in key locations, including Puerto Rico, and has expanded its recruiting efforts at four Historically Black Colleges/Universities (HBCUs). The bank has also attracted students from a further 28 HBCUs through virtual and national efforts to reach previously untapped talent. In addition, since 2013, Bank of America has hired 168 interns from universities in Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Togo, Uganda and Zimbabwe through its Africa Internship Program.

“Our Summer Internship Program is a primary source of hiring into full-time roles, so we seek the best and most diverse slate of candidates,” said Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America. “Over the course of our summer program, interns are surrounded by professionals who guide them as mentors, champions and advisors, helping us build a strong pipeline of future leaders.”

Hear from full-time employees, many of whom started out in Bank of America’s Summer Internship Program.

Over their 10 weeks with the company, interns will get a taste of how a full-time role at Bank of America could look. Through mentoring programs, leadership speakers and events, structured performance evaluations, training, development and community service days, candidates will expand their knowledge and hone their skills. Through a partnership with Thrive Global, this year, Bank of America has incorporated wellness training into the program to help the interns balance work, life and general well-being early in their careers, setting them up for future success. Students also have access to the bank’s unique Life Event Services team, a group of highly specialized professionals who provide personalized connections to resources and benefits by tapping internal and external experts in the moments that matter most in our teammates’ lives.

Notes to Editor

Bank of America offers a variety of entry-level opportunities including apprenticeships, insight programs, internships and full-time roles. Summer internships typically last 10 weeks and attract students in their penultimate year of college/university who aim to start full-time work the following year. The summer internship class is a primary source of hiring into full-time roles. More than 70 percent of the incoming 2019 full-time class is comprised of former summer interns. In some locations, summer intern opportunities are offered to students in their first or second year of study, as well as fixed-term placements such as off-cycle internships or industrial placements/attachments that take place at different times throughout the year and can vary in length depending on business need.

2019 Summer internship dates:

U.S. program: June 3–August 9

APAC program: June 10–August 9

EMEA program: June 17–August 23

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,400 retail financial centers, including approximately 1,800 lending centers, 2,200 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor, and 1,500 business centers; approximately 16,400 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with more than 37 million active users, including over 27 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005082/en/