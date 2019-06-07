Bank of America : Summer Internship Class Most Diverse on Record

This week, Bank of America welcomed its most diverse class of summer
interns to the company. The global class of more than 1,500 interns is
47 percent female (up from 45 percent last year), and its U.S. class is
57 percent people of color (up from 55 percent last year).
Bank of America has a multi-faceted recruitment process that puts the
focus on the candidate experience and recruiting the most diverse slate
of talent into its programs. Through strong diversity partnerships and a
global footprint, the company hires from more than 350 universities
around the world, with on-campus sourcing at nearly 100 core schools.
Over the past year, Bank of America has increased its work with
Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) in key locations, including Puerto
Rico, and has expanded its recruiting efforts at four Historically Black
Colleges/Universities (HBCUs). The bank has also attracted students from
a further 28 HBCUs through virtual and national efforts to reach
previously untapped talent. In addition, since 2013, Bank of
America has hired 168 interns from universities in Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt,
Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Togo, Uganda and Zimbabwe through
its Africa Internship Program.
“Our Summer Internship Program is a primary source of hiring into
full-time roles, so we seek the best and most diverse slate of
candidates,” said Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank
of America. “Over the course of our summer program, interns are
surrounded by professionals who guide them as mentors, champions and
advisors, helping us build a strong pipeline of future leaders.”
Over their 10 weeks with the company, interns will get a taste of how a
full-time role at Bank of America could look. Through mentoring
programs, leadership speakers and events, structured performance
evaluations, training, development and community service days,
candidates will expand their knowledge and hone their skills. Through a
partnership with Thrive
Global, this year, Bank of America has incorporated wellness
training into the program to help the interns balance work, life and
general well-being early in their careers, setting them up for future
success. Students also have access to the bank’s unique Life
Event Services team, a group of highly specialized professionals who
provide personalized connections to resources and benefits by tapping
internal and external experts in the moments that matter most in our
teammates’ lives.
Notes to Editor
Bank of America offers a variety of entry-level
opportunities including apprenticeships, insight programs, internships
and full-time roles. Summer internships typically last 10 weeks and
attract students in their penultimate year of college/university who aim
to start full-time work the following year. The summer internship class
is a primary source of hiring into full-time roles. More than 70 percent
of the incoming 2019 full-time class is comprised of former summer
interns. In some locations, summer intern opportunities are offered to
students in their first or second year of study, as well as fixed-term
placements such as off-cycle internships or industrial
placements/attachments that take place at different times throughout the
year and can vary in length depending on business need.
2019 Summer internship dates:
-
U.S. program: June 3–August 9
-
APAC program: June 10–August 9
-
EMEA program: June 17–August 23
