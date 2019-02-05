Bank of America : University Chair, Scholarship and Financial Center Established in Honor of Terry Laughlin, Former Vice Chairman and Head of Global Wealth and Investment Management at Bank of America

In memory of Terry Laughlin, vice chairman of Bank of America's wealth management businesses, who passed away in October 2018, Bank of America announced $2.5 million in gifts to the University of Pittsburgh and St. Francis University:

A $2 million gift by the Bank of America Charitable Foundation to the University of Pittsburgh, establishing the Terrence Laughlin Chair in Finance. Laughlin earned his MBA from the University of Pittsburgh Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business. For more than 10 years, he was a member of the university's board of trustees.

A $500,000 gift to St. Francis University, creating the Terrence Laughlin '77 Memorial Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is for Pittsburgh area freshmen with financial need.

A Bank of America financial center in Laughlin's hometown of Pittsburgh will be named the Terry Laughlin Financial Center. The center, which will open in June, is located in East Liberty, near the University of Pittsburgh. Bank of America opened its first financial center in the market in September 2018 in the South Hills area. These financial centers, and others Bank of America is opening in Pittsburgh, offer retail banking, lending, small business and investment services to more than 210,000 clients in the area. Bank of America presented a $35,000 grant to The Education Partnership at the South Hills opening as part of our commitment to support local nonprofits addressing economic mobility and community needs.

The charitable gifts and financial center naming were announced at the February 5, 2019, memorial service at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Nearly 500 family, friends and colleagues attended. Brian Moynihan, Bank of America chairman of the board and chief executive officer, Anne Finucane, Bank of America vice chairman and chairman of the board of Bank of America Merrill Lynch Europe, and Mike Lyons, executive vice president and head of Corporate and Institutional Banking and Asset Management Group for PNC Financial Services Group, delivered remarks, along with others close to Laughlin.

In honor of Laughlin's service to Bank of America, and his impact on the financial services industry, the Bank of America Corporate Center in Charlotte and the Bank of America Tower at One Bryant Park in New York City were lit Tuesday evening in blue and gold, the official colors of the University of Pittsburgh.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 1,800 lending centers, 2,200 Merrill Edge investment centers and 1,500 business centers; approximately 16,300 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with more than 36 million active users, including over 26 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

###

Reporters May Contact:

Jerome Dubrowski, Bank of America, 1.646.855.1195

jerome.f.dubrowski@bankofamerica.com

Julia Ehrenfeld, Bank of America, 1.646.855.3267

julia.ehrenfeld@bankofamerica.com