BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
  News  
Bank of America Up Over 6% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

01/16/2019 | 10:51am EST

Bank of America Corp. (BAC) is currently at $28.23, up $1.68 or 6.34%

-- Would be highest close since Dec. 3, 2018, when it closed at $28.54

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 12, 2016, when it rose 7.08%

-- Earlier Wednesday, Bank of America reported fourth-quarter profit rose sharply from a year ago, to $7.28 billion, compared with $2.37 billion. Per share, earnings were 70 cents. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected 63 cents per share. Fourth-quarter revenue was $22.74 billion, up from $20.44 billion a year ago. Analysts had expected $22.40 billion

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 9.73% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Jan. 2, 2019 when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 15, 2016, when it rose 12.19%

-- Up 14.58% month-to-date

-- Down 9.45% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 17, 2018), when it closed at $31.18

-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:26:18 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Change
BANK OF AMERICA 6.86% 28.3636 Delayed Quote.7.02%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.50% 24189.3 Delayed Quote.3.16%
NASDAQ 100 0.23% 6684.4551 Delayed Quote.3.33%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.34% 7046.9158 Delayed Quote.4.08%
S&P 500 0.31% 2618.53 Delayed Quote.3.02%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 91 334 M
EBIT 2018 37 556 M
Net income 2018 26 021 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,05%
P/E ratio 2018 10,39
P/E ratio 2019 9,40
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,83x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,75x
Capitalization 259 B
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA7.02%258 800
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.16%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.13%269 697
WELLS FARGO3.45%227 925
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.16%222 947
HSBC HOLDINGS-0.79%164 502
