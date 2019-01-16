Bank of America Up Over 6% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

Bank of America Corp. (BAC) is currently at $28.23, up $1.68 or 6.34%

-- Would be highest close since Dec. 3, 2018, when it closed at $28.54

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 12, 2016, when it rose 7.08%

-- Earlier Wednesday, Bank of America reported fourth-quarter profit rose sharply from a year ago, to $7.28 billion, compared with $2.37 billion. Per share, earnings were 70 cents. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected 63 cents per share. Fourth-quarter revenue was $22.74 billion, up from $20.44 billion a year ago. Analysts had expected $22.40 billion

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 9.73% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Jan. 2, 2019 when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 15, 2016, when it rose 12.19%

-- Up 14.58% month-to-date

-- Down 9.45% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 17, 2018), when it closed at $31.18

-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:26:18 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet