Bank of America Up Over 6% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

Bank of America Corp. (BAC) is currently at $28.23, up $1.68 or 6.34%
-- Would be highest close since Dec. 3, 2018, when it closed at $28.54
-- On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 12, 2016, when it rose 7.08%
-- Earlier Wednesday, Bank of America reported fourth-quarter profit rose sharply from a year ago, to $7.28 billion, compared with $2.37 billion. Per share, earnings were 70 cents. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected 63 cents per share. Fourth-quarter revenue was $22.74 billion, up from $20.44 billion a year ago. Analysts had expected $22.40 billion
-- Currently up five of the past six days
-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 9.73% over this period
-- Longest winning streak since Jan. 2, 2019 when it rose for five straight trading days
-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 15, 2016, when it rose 12.19%
-- Up 14.58% month-to-date
-- Down 9.45% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 17, 2018), when it closed at $31.18
-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today
-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 10:26:18 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet