Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA

(BAC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of America : ends joint venture with Fiserv's First Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 06:31pm EDT
A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Bank of America Co said on Monday it would end its electronic payment services joint venture with First Data Corp next June, hours after Fiserv Inc completed its acquisition of the payment processor.

The bank said it expects to incur a non-cash, pretax impairment charge of about $1.7 billion to $2.1 billion in the third quarter of 2019 due to the termination of the partnership started in 2009 .

The charge is expected to reduce the second-largest U.S. lender's common equity tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital against risk-weighted assets, by 9 to 11 basis points.

U.S. financial technology provider Fiserv announced the acquisition of First Data earlier this year, in a $22 billion all-stock deal.

Bank of America said http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-newsArticle&ID=2405030#fbid=tRUHJC6WQK3 on Monday it and First Data had agreed to provide uninterrupted services to clients of Banc of America Merchant Services through at least June 2023.

Fiserv's shares were down 1.5% at $103.10 in extended trading, while that of Bank of America's were broadly unchanged.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -0.81% 30.52 Delayed Quote.24.88%
FISERV INC 2.29% 104.64 Delayed Quote.39.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
06:31pBANK OF AMERICA : ends joint venture with Fiserv's First Data
RE
05:17pTech Down on Trade, Growth Nerves -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:51pBANK OF AMERICA : and First Data, Now Fiserv, Set Future Merchant Services Strat..
BU
04:27pPATRICK THOMAS : Bank of America, First Data End Payments Partnership
DJ
12:25pBANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
PU
11:45aMORGAN STANLEY : Launches Impact Investing Tool
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
07/28With Stocks at Fresh Highs, Investors' Portfolios Look Alike
DJ
07/26Industrials Down After Mixed GDP Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
07/26BANK OF AMERICA : Correction to Bank of America Board Article From Thursday
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 91 951 M
EBIT 2019 38 550 M
Net income 2019 26 833 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 9,90x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,10x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,07x
Capitalization 285 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 33,04  $
Last Close Price 30,52  $
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA24.88%287 472
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.05%376 960
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.56%284 271
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.99%217 886
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.54%200 897
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC2.40%165 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group