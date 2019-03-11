Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA

(BAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of America : names new co-heads of UK investment banking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 08:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of America has appointed James Robertson and Peter Luck as co-heads of UK investment banking as part of its push to win business from large corporate clients in Britain.

These latest appointments show the U.S. bank's commitment to build up its business in the country despite Brexit.

The newly created roles, detailed in a memo seen by Reuters, follow departures from the bank in the past few months, including that of Bank of America's head of global investment banking Diego De Giorgi and his boss Christian Meissner.

The Wall Street bank appointed Matthew Koder last year to succeed Meissner and revitalise its corporate and investment banking business after a slide in fees.

De Giorgi was replaced by Jack MacDonald and Thomas Sheehan who are co-heads of global investment banking out of the United States.

Robertson is joining Bank of America from UBS after a 22-year career at the Swiss bank where he recently headed its UK advisory business.

Luck worked closely with Robertson at UBS where he spent 13 years before moving to Bank of America to help to build its corporate broking franchise in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

He is currently heading the bank's corporate broking business and will retain these responsibilities in addition to his new role.

The two bankers also served in the same British Army regiment - the Royal Dragoon Guards - in the mid 1990s, before starting their respective careers in investment banking.

They will report to Matt Cannon and Richard King who are co-heads of UK & Ireland Corporate and Investment Banking and Luigi Rizzo, head of EMEA Investment Banking.

Bank of America has won some lucrative business recently from some of Britain's biggest companies, including Vodafone where the bank led a 3.4 billion pound mandatory convertible bond - the largest ever UK equity-linked offering and largest ever European mandatory convertible bond.

It also advised drugs group GSK on its $4.9 billion (3.8 billion pounds) acquisition of Tesaro and helped Unilever with its $4.6 billion purchase of Horlicks India from GSK.

Bank of America has also been expanding its team in Paris ahead of Brexit and transferring London-based executives, including Rizzo to the French capital. On Feb. 8, it named Sanaz Zaimi as head of its new Paris-based European Union broker-dealer unit BofA Securities Europe.

(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Pamela Barbaglia
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 0.35% 28.65 Delayed Quote.16.27%
UBS GROUP 1.62% 12.21 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
08:10aBANK OF AMERICA : names new co-heads of UK investment banking
RE
07:55aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Slump As Boeing's Stock Drops Premarket Followin..
DJ
03:47aBrexit fallout on UK finance intensifies - think tank
RE
03/08BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events cover..
PU
03/08BANK OF AMERICA : Declares Preferred Dividends
BU
03/08BANK OF AMERICA : Makes $100 Million Capital Commitment to Support Women Entrepr..
BU
03/07Millennials and Gen Z Choose Digital First Financial Brands Over Traditional ..
AQ
03/07BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
PU
03/06Federal Reserve scraps 'qualitative' test for U.S. banks in 2019 stress tests
RE
03/06Banks should focus on real investment to support the economy
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 94 200 M
EBIT 2019 39 660 M
Net income 2019 27 792 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,41%
P/E ratio 2019 9,86
P/E ratio 2020 8,88
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,94x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,86x
Capitalization 277 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 32,7 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA16.27%276 723
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.52%337 280
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%289 225
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.48%235 939
WELLS FARGO8.07%226 561
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-3.54%163 707
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.