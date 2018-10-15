Log in
BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
Bank of America profit beats on lower costs, loan growth

10/15/2018 | 01:59pm CEST
Company logo of the Bank of America and Merrill Lynch is displayed at its office in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Bank of America Co reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Monday as the second-largest U.S. lender benefited from cost cuts, while higher interest rates and loan growth helped offset weaker bond trading revenue.

In his near-decade long tenure as chief executive officer, Brian Moynihan has tried to streamline the lender's sprawling operations by cutting jobs, digitizing retail operations and getting rid of crisis-era mortgages, which he inherited as part of its acquisition of Countrywide Financial.

Two years ago, Moynihan pledged to cut expenses to $53 billion by the end of this year and stick to that level until 2020.

Non-interest expense fell 2.4 percent to $13.07 billion in the third quarter, in part due to a 2 percent cut in headcount across businesses.

"Responsible growth, backed by a solid U.S. economy and a healthy U.S. consumer, combined to deliver the highest quarterly pre-tax earnings in our company's history," Moynihan said in a statement.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose 35 percent to $6.7 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Excluding items, the bank earned 67 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 62 cents per share, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Loans in its consumer banking business grew 6 percent to $285 billion. Total deposits rose about 5 percent to $1.35 trillion.

BofA relies heavily on higher interest rates to maximize profits as it has a large deposit pool and rate-sensitive mortgage securities.

Total interest income - the difference between what a lender earns on loans and pays on deposits - rose 6.4 percent to $11.87 billion.

Shares of the company were up 0.7 pct at $28.66 in early trading.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Stocks treated in this article : Citigroup, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase & Company
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 0.35% 28.46 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
CITIGROUP 2.14% 69.84 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -1.09% 106.95 Delayed Quote.0.01%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 91 527 M
EBIT 2018 37 040 M
Net income 2018 25 832 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,90%
P/E ratio 2018 11,28
P/E ratio 2019 9,82
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,97x
Capitalization 284 B
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%283 267
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.01%363 412
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%273 645
WELLS FARGO-14.11%247 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%214 414
BANK OF CHINA LTD-10.58%183 884
