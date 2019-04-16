Log in
BANK OF AMERICA    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA

(BAC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/16 07:48:33 am
29.835 USD   -0.02%
News 
Bank of America profit tops estimates on growing loan book

Bank of America profit tops estimates on growing loan book

04/16/2019 | 07:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America branch in Boston

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as a growing loan book and cost cuts made up for a drop in revenue in investment banking.

The second-biggest U.S. bank benefited from 3 percent growth in consumer loans and 4 percent growth in loans to businesses in the first quarter, allowing it to capture more revenue from higher U.S. interest rates. Revenue rose in two of the lender's four main businesses.

The bank has benefited from the central bank's four rate hikes in 2018, while a strong job market has also kept bad loans in check and borrowing healthy. BofA relies heavily on higher interest rates to maximize profits as it has a large deposit pool and rate-sensitive mortgage securities.

Net interest income - the difference between what a lender earns on loans and pays on deposits - rose 5 percent to $12.38 billion (£9.47 billion). Average deposits also rose nearly 5 percent to $1.36 trillion.

However, BofA's trading desks, like its peers, have had a slow start to the year due to the U.S. government shutdown and a drop in volatility, compared with a year earlier when changes in the U.S. tax code and trade war concerns spurred more trading.

Overall trading revenue declined 17 percent, with equities trading revenue falling 22 percent and fixed income trading revenue slipping 8 percent.

"It was a challenging capital markets environment," Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said in a statement.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose 6 percent to $6.87 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the bank earned 71 cents per share, beating the 66 cents per share analysts on average had expected, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue, net of interest expense, was flat at $23 billion and was below analysts' expectations of $23.30 billion.

Non-interest expense fell 4.5 percent to $13.2 billion.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -1.09% 29.84 Delayed Quote.21.10%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.06% 67.38 Delayed Quote.29.43%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP -3.82% 199.91 Delayed Quote.19.67%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -1.14% 109.94 Delayed Quote.12.62%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 93 687 M
EBIT 2019 39 308 M
Net income 2019 27 457 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,32%
P/E ratio 2019 10,38
P/E ratio 2020 9,35
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,99x
Capitalization 288 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 32,6 $
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA21.10%287 626
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.62%357 070
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.83%298 177
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.70%237 473
BANK OF IRELAND24.59%221 657
WELLS FARGO1.50%212 427
