Bank of America :'s Client Assistance Program Will Continue Offering Personalized Assistance to Clients as Federal Government Reopens

01/25/2019 | 06:11pm EST

Tailored Options Include Help With Loan Payments, Credit Cards and Fee Waivers

Bank of America’s Client Assistance Program will continue to offer personalized assistance to clients as the shutdown ends and the federal government reopens. On January 11, customers were sent an email from Aron Levine, head of Consumer Banking, encouraging those impacted by the shutdown to call a priority assistance phone line at 844.219.0690 to contact a specialist who can walk them through tailored options including:

  • Special interest rate – A limited-time zero percent interest rate on credit card purchases and cash direct deposits into a Bank of America checking account.
  • Credit cards – Payment deferrals.
  • Auto loans – Payment deferral for up to two months.
  • Mortgage and Home Equity loans – Payment deferral for up to three months.

Impacted clients who call the Client Assistance Program for assistance during the shutdown also are assured that they will face no late fees or delinquency reporting to the credit bureaus for these options.

We tailored these options to provide personalized assistance to our clients who are affected by the federal government shutdown,” said Levine. “Our Client Assistance Program specialists are there and they are helping people every day to get through this situation.”

In addition to calling the Client Assistance Program phone line (844.219.0690), clients also can go online to schedule an appointment to meet with a specialist.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 1,800 lending centers, 2,200 Merrill Edge investment centers and 1,500 business centers; approximately 16,300 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with more than 36 million active users, including over 26 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com


© Business Wire 2019
