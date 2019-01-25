Bank of America :'s Client Assistance Program Will Continue Offering Personalized Assistance to Clients as Federal Government Reopens

Tailored Options Include Help With Loan Payments, Credit Cards and Fee Waivers

Bank of America’s Client Assistance Program will continue to offer personalized assistance to clients as the shutdown ends and the federal government reopens. On January 11, customers were sent an email from Aron Levine, head of Consumer Banking, encouraging those impacted by the shutdown to call a priority assistance phone line at 844.219.0690 to contact a specialist who can walk them through tailored options including:

Special interest rate – A limited-time zero percent interest rate on credit card purchases and cash direct deposits into a Bank of America checking account.

Credit cards – Payment deferrals.

Auto loans – Payment deferral for up to two months.

Mortgage and Home Equity loans – Payment deferral for up to three months.

Impacted clients who call the Client Assistance Program for assistance during the shutdown also are assured that they will face no late fees or delinquency reporting to the credit bureaus for these options.

“We tailored these options to provide personalized assistance to our clients who are affected by the federal government shutdown,” said Levine. “Our Client Assistance Program specialists are there and they are helping people every day to get through this situation.”

In addition to calling the Client Assistance Program phone line (844.219.0690), clients also can go online to schedule an appointment to meet with a specialist.

