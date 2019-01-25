Bank of America :'s Client Assistance Program Will Continue Offering Personalized Assistance to Clients as Federal Government Reopens

Bank of America’s Client Assistance Program will continue to offer
personalized assistance to clients as the shutdown ends and the federal
government reopens. On January 11, customers were sent an email from
Aron Levine, head of Consumer Banking, encouraging those impacted by the
shutdown to call a priority assistance phone line at 844.219.0690 to
contact a specialist who can walk them through tailored options
including:
-
Special interest rate – A limited-time zero percent interest rate on
credit card purchases and cash direct deposits into a Bank of America
checking account.
-
Credit cards – Payment deferrals.
-
Auto loans – Payment deferral for up to two months.
-
Mortgage and Home Equity loans – Payment deferral for up to three
months.
Impacted clients who call the Client Assistance Program for assistance
during the shutdown also are assured that they will face no late fees or
delinquency reporting to the credit bureaus for these options.
“We tailored these options to provide personalized assistance to
our clients who are affected by the federal government shutdown,” said
Levine. “Our Client Assistance Program specialists are there and they
are helping people every day to get through this situation.”
In addition to calling the Client Assistance Program phone line
(844.219.0690), clients also can go online to schedule
an appointment to meet with a specialist.
