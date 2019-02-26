Bank of America : to Drop Merrill Lynch Name From Some Businesses

By WSJ City

Bank of America plans to tell employees today that it will phase out the name Merrill Lynch from some of the bank's businesses.

KEY FACTS

-- Bank of America bought the storied Wall Street firm more than a decade ago. -- The investment bank, trading operations and units dealing with corporate clients were known as "Bank of America Merrill Lynch," or BAML. -- The units working with corporate clients will now go by Bank of America. -- The investment bank and trading businesses will be called BofA Securities. -- Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, the largest part of the bank's wealth business, will be renamed Merrill. -- The trademark bull will remain in its logo. -- US Trust, a 2007 wealth management acquisition, will now be called Bank of America Private Bank.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The rebranding marks the end of an era. Merrill Lynch had a long history on Wall Street. Unlike other firms that were bought during the crisis, it managed to live on, in name at least, after the acquisition. It also reflects how times have changed at Bank of America.

The bank was once too embroiled in various postcrisis issues to devote energy to renaming the major businesses it bought. But now it's minting steady, record profits, in part by getting its various units to work together better.

