Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA

(BAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Big banks to report first quarter results with lowered expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/06/2019 | 02:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors will focus on falling profits, a more dovish Federal Reserve and lower interest rates as major U.S. banks kick off what analysts expect to be the first quarter of contracting corporate earnings since 2016.

On Friday, April 12, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co will post results to begin the earnings season in earnest. Citigroup Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc will report the following Monday, followed by Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley on Tuesday.

In the wake of the Federal Reserve's cautious shift due to signs of softness in the U.S. economy and the subsequent drop in 10-year Treasury yields, S&P 500 banks are seen posting year-on-year first-quarter earnings growth of 2.3%, down from 8.2% forecast six months ago, according to Refinitiv data.


(For an interactive graphic on evolving bank earnings estimates click,https://tmsnrt.rs/2HOVt1D

"The Fed pivoted so abruptly, which gives one pause about what they're saying about the economy," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "Flat to falling interest rates are not good news for bank interest margins. It's not surprising that analysts are taking down earnings estimates."

The central bank's change in tack put the brakes on what had been a pattern of quarterly rate hikes, amid signs of slowing economic growth.

Slowdown jitters have also hit 10-year Treasury yields. The benchmark bond's yield hit a 15-month low in the first quarter, flattening the yield curve and narrowing the gap between the interest banks pay depositors and the interest they charge consumers, which is bad news for profits.

"That's why the estimates are going down," Carlson added. "(Analysts are) fearful of interest margins for banks and there's an underlying concern about loan growth."

In the first three months of the year, the S&P 500 bounced back from a sell-off in December, gaining 13.1%, its biggest quarterly increase since 2009. But financials underperformed the wider market, gaining 7.9% in the quarter as the new low-interest-rate normal that boosted other sectors was a headwind for banks.

Since October, analysts have drastically lowered their expectations for S&P 500 earnings in 2019, with first-quarter estimates dropping from 8.1% growth to a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. That would mark the first quarter of negative growth since the earnings "recession" that ended in 2016.

The partial federal government shutdown in January and an expected drop in trading revenues provided additional impetus for analysts to cut first-quarter bank earnings estimates.

In a KBW note dated April 3, lead analyst Brian Kleinhanzl sees median year-on-year revenues from both equities and fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) trading to have dropped by 15% in the quarter.

"Within financials, the industry that's been hit hardest is capital markets," said Tajinder Dhillon, senior research analyst at Refinitiv on London. "Those downward revisions have intensified over the last 90 days. Of the big 6 banks, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan have seen the biggest declines" in first-quarter earnings estimates.

But some analysts believe the effects on banks of a more accommodative Fed and the flattened yield curve are overstated.

Oppenheimer lead analyst Chris Kotowski wrote in a March 25 note "to be sure, rates and the yield curve have had an effect on bank earnings." But he called the impact from the Fed's decision "a minor one," and wrote that aside from these impacts, "bank fundamentals are remarkably stable."

Recent history shows that large U.S. financial institutions have beat analyst estimates at a higher rate than the broader market. In the eight most recent quarters, the six banks have beat earnings estimates 83.3% of the time on average, compared with the S&P 500's 75.4% average beat rate. Additionally, bank revenues surprised to the upside 79.2% of the time, while S&P 500 company revenues came in ahead of analyst estimates 68.3% of the time, per Refinitiv data.


(For a graphic on 'U.S. banks beat/miss track record' click,

In today's late-cycle reality, however, it is not clear that banks can beat even lowered expectations. Either way they should set the tone for what analysts predict will be a rocky earnings period.

"Psychologically, these are bellwether companies that tend to drive sentiment," Dhillon added, suggesting that their quarterly reports are proxy indicators of corporate earnings health. "Banks are up there."

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Alden Bentley and Dan Grebler)

By Stephen Culp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -0.24% 29.08 Delayed Quote.18.02%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.41% 65.55 Delayed Quote.25.91%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 26424.99 Delayed Quote.13.28%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.07% 202.38 Delayed Quote.21.15%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.24% 105.31 Delayed Quote.7.88%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.07% 44.9 Delayed Quote.13.24%
NASDAQ 100 0.51% 7578.83998 Delayed Quote.19.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.59% 7938.691853 Delayed Quote.18.94%
S&P 500 0.46% 2892.74 Delayed Quote.14.86%
WELLS FARGO -0.79% 48.78 Delayed Quote.5.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
02:29aBig banks to report first quarter results with lowered expectations
RE
04/05BANK OF AMERICA : ramps up branch modernization
RE
04/05BANK OF AMERICA : to Add 350 New Financial Centers by 2021
DJ
04/05BANK OF AMERICA : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
04/05BANK OF AMERICA : Accelerates Financial Center Expansion and Modernization Effor..
BU
04/04MARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks end mostly higher on Wall Street
AQ
04/04BANK OF AMERICA : Commits $300 Billion by 2030 to Low-Carbon, Sustainable Busine..
AQ
04/04BANK OF AMERICA : To Invest $300 Billion in Low-Carbon Business Activities
DJ
04/04BANK OF AMERICA : Commits $300 Billion by 2030 to Low-Carbon, Sustainable Busine..
BU
04/03BANK OF AMERICA : Ranked Top Financial Institution in 2019 LinkedIn Top Companie..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 93 789 M
EBIT 2019 39 340 M
Net income 2019 27 544 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 10,13
P/E ratio 2020 9,13
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,92x
Capitalization 281 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 32,6 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA18.02%280 975
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.13%342 617
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.83%292 631
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.80%236 220
WELLS FARGO6.71%221 693
BANK OF CHINA LTD7.76%200 347
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About