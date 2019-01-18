Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BofA Unit Bucks Brokerage Trend -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 02:49am EST

By Lisa Beilfuss

Bank of America Corp.'s wealth-management business did what its Wall Street rivals couldn't during a wild fourth quarter: It grew its revenue.

For the parent of Merrill Lynch and U.S. Trust, wealth-management revenue rose 7% to $4.99 billion from a year earlier. That is as violent stock-market swings at the end of 2018 hurt other brokerage firms, diminishing client account balances and generating lower fees for personal-financial advice.

Wealth-management head Andy Sieg said the result represents the highest quarterly revenue since Bank of America bought Merrill Lynch a decade ago. While client balances at Merrill Lynch shrunk as markets fell, Mr. Sieg said brokers have been recruiting clients and gathering new assets more aggressively because of pay changes that the firm introduced two years ago. Those changes make Merrill's compensation structure more aggressive than some rivals', rewarding growth in assets and client debt and punishing the lack of it via pay clawbacks.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. each reported steep declines in fourth-quarter revenue in their wealth-management arms.

As brokerages have been shifting customers into fee-based accounts from commissions, firms' fortunes are more closely tied to market moves. They typically charge 1% to 2% of the value of customer assets, meaning a client with a $1.5 million investment account pays $15,000 to $30,000 a year. Income from advisory fees surged as balances ballooned during the stock market's nine-year boom, but renewed market volatility in the fourth quarter shows brokerages can't rely on their asset stockpiles growing on autopilot as they did for much of the past decade.

Executives say charging fees makes for more reliable revenue since commissions tend to be sporadic, and regulatory efforts in recent years have given firms more reason to prefer fees. The Labor Department's fiduciary rule was thrown out last year by a U.S. Circuit Court, but firms had made substantial shifts toward fees before its demise. That is in part because charging commissions could violate the rule, which required wealth managers handling retirement savings to act in clients' best interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission is working on its own version of a rule that may hold brokers to a higher standard than simply giving suitable financial advice.

At Morgan Stanley, fee-based assets now represent 45% of total client assets, and Chief Executive James Gorman said Thursday that he expects the share to eventually be more than half. There, wealth-management revenue dropped 6%, to $4.14 billion, in the fourth quarter from a year earlier. "Results reflect the difficult environment," the firm said in its earnings release.

For JPMorgan, revenue in the unit fell 5% from a year earlier, to $3.44 billion, thanks to lower investment-management fees. Wells Fargo said brokerage revenue slid 9% from the end of 2017, to $3.96 billion, because of smaller asset fees and other items.

Worried about slowing economic growth and trade tensions, investors pulled a net $84 billion from U.S. mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that track stocks over the last two months of 2018, with $75.5 billion of those outflows coming in December alone, the biggest exodus from stock funds in a single month ever, according to Lipper data going back to 1992.

The outflows pulled the S&P 500 down to its lowest point of 2018 during a tumultuous Christmas Eve selloff that left the broad index within half a percentage point of a bear market, defined as a fall of 20% or more from its Sept. 20 record.

Since then, the S&P 500 has clawed back 9.6%. But some analysts suggest the wild swings and continuing macroeconomic concerns might have more lasting impacts on consumers, who are shifting more money into cash from investments at the highest rate in years.

"Investor concerns are building," said Steven Chubak, brokerage analyst at Wolfe Research. "The biggest sign of the shift in sentiment is the portion of client cash as a percentage of assets," he said.

Merrill Lynch's Mr. Sieg said clients are dashing toward cash in a way he hasn't seen in years. "I haven't seen an uptick like this...in such a compressed period of time since the merger," he said, referring to when Bank of America bought Merrill Lynch in the throes of the financial crisis.

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at lisa.beilfuss@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 1.90% 28.99 Delayed Quote.15.46%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.67% 24370.1 Delayed Quote.4.47%
NASDAQ 100 0.75% 6718.453 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.71% 7084.4633 Delayed Quote.5.86%
S&P 500 0.76% 2635.96 Delayed Quote.5.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
02:49aBofA Unit Bucks Brokerage Trend -- WSJ
DJ
01/17Bank of America's Wealth-Management Business Bucks Trend in Volatile Quarter
DJ
01/17BANK OF AMERICA : Correction to 'Interest Rates Push Bank of America Profit High..
DJ
01/17BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
PU
01/17Amazon, Alphabet and Walmart Were Top IT Spenders in 2018
DJ
01/17BANK OF AMERICA : profit surges in Q4 on higher rates
AQ
01/17BANK OF AMERICA : Named 2019 Catalyst Award Winner
BU
01/17BANK OF AMERICA : BofA Benefits From Rates, Taxes
DJ
01/17Japan's Nikkei dips on investor caution, Topix buoyed by BOJ talk
RE
01/16BANK OF AMERICA : Diego De Giorgi to Leave Bank of America -Reuters
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 94 178 M
EBIT 2019 39 141 M
Net income 2019 27 424 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 10,12
P/E ratio 2020 9,14
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,02x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,94x
Capitalization 285 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 31,9 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA15.46%284 514
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.00%340 855
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.95%271 965
WELLS FARGO6.21%230 373
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%225 280
BANK OF CHINA LTD-2.49%186 831
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.