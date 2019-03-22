Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA

(BAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Corporate Bonds Mostly Weather Storm as Stocks, Treasury Yields Fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 02:41pm EDT

By Sam Goldfarb

Friday's downturn in stock prices is having some modest spillover effects in the corporate-bond market as traders react to falling Treasury yields and the latest bad economic data out of Europe.

The decline in Treasury yields is putting particular pressure on bank bonds given the potential for low yields to shrink lenders' net interest margins, traders said.

A Citigroup Inc. 4.075% note due 2029 recently traded with an excess yield, or spread, to U.S. Treasurys of 1.33 percentage points, according to Market Axess, up from 1.29 percentage points Thursday. The spread on a 10-year Bank of America Corp. bond also ticked up as much as 0.03 percentage point to 1.33 percentage points, though it stood at 1.31 percentage point in recent trading. Shares of Citigroup were down 4.4% and Bank of America was down 3.9% Friday afternoon.

Lower down the credit spectrum, some newly issued speculative-grade bonds were trading down roughly 0.5 cents on the dollar, reflecting the reduced appetite for riskier assets among investors.

The moves were more significant when measured against government bonds, given Friday's sharp decline in Treasury yields prompted by weak German manufacturing data.

While Tesla Inc.'s 5.3% notes due 2025 were recently down just 0.25 cents on the dollar, their extra yield over Treasurys at one point Friday jumped to 5.99 percentage points -- their highest on record -- from 5.83 percentage points Thursday, according to MarketAxess.

Prior to Friday, corporate bond investors have held a relatively optimistic outlook on the U.S. economy. The average speculative-grade bond spread was just 3.8 percentage points Thursday, down from 5.26 percentage points at the end of last year, according to Bloomberg Barclays data.

That benign market backdrop has allowed companies to sell nearly $57 billion of speculative-grade bonds in the U.S. so far this year after issuing less than $15 billion of bonds in the last three months of 2018, according to LCD, a unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -4.21% 27.035 Delayed Quote.14.37%
CITIGROUP INC. -4.40% 61.21 Delayed Quote.22.76%
TESLA -2.72% 266.62 Delayed Quote.-17.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
02:51pBank Shares Resume Slide as Growth Fears Spook Investors
DJ
02:41pCorporate Bonds Mostly Weather Storm as Stocks, Treasury Yields Fall
DJ
01:13pBANK OF AMERICA : Merrill Lynch to Pay More than $8 Million in SEC Probe of Prer..
DJ
12:40pBANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
PU
12:01pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Banks, tech stocks lead US indexes lower
AQ
10:01aBANK OF AMERICA : Provides $150,000 to American Red Cross to Support Relief and ..
AQ
09:57aBANK OF AMERICA : Erica Surpasses 6 Million Users
AQ
04:38aBANK OF AMERICA : Fintech Modo Announces Matt McBride, Digital/Cyber Executive, ..
AQ
03/21Bank Stocks Slump on Revived Global Growth Worries -- Update
DJ
03/21BANK OF AMERICA : EricaÂ® Surpasses 6 Million Users; Available Through the Compa..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 94 200 M
EBIT 2019 39 677 M
Net income 2019 27 850 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,45%
P/E ratio 2019 9,69
P/E ratio 2020 8,73
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,81x
Capitalization 272 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 32,8 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA14.37%271 626
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.38%336 821
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%290 750
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.99%237 880
WELLS FARGO8.20%226 462
BANK OF CHINA LTD4.99%198 570
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.