Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA

(BAC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JC Flowers to sell $700 million worth of shares in Shinsei Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 05:06am EDT
A woman walks past a logo of the Shinsei Bank at its branch in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - Private equity investor JC Flowers & Co will cut its stake in Japan's Shinsei Bank to less than 4%, according to a filing by the lender, selling shares worth around $700 million nearly two decades after one of Japan's first buyout deals.

The share sale will see the fund's founder, J. Christopher Flowers, also sell down his personal stake in the lender, and exit the bank's board, according to the filing.

Flowers and other investors will sell as many as 45.6 million shares, including an over-allotment, to domestic and overseas investors. That would bring the JC Flowers & Co holding from 21.4% to 3.8% of outstanding shares.

The sale price has not been set, but the shares are worth around 74.2 billion yen ($700 million) as of Thursday's closing price of 1,627 yen.

JC Flowers partnered with private equity firm Ripplewood to buy the failed Long-Term Credit Bank and relaunch it as Shinsei in 2000, after it was saddled with massive bad loans following the collapse of Japan's asset bubble.

They renamed it Shinsei, meaning "new life", and took it public in 2004, making it the first Japanese lender to be owned by foreign investors and generating huge gains.

The sale of shares will be handled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Inc and Nomura Holdings Inc.

The share price will be set one day between Aug. 20 and Aug. 23, the filing showed.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by David Dolan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -1.86% 27.89 Delayed Quote.15.34%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.68% 65.14 Delayed Quote.25.12%
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC -0.37% 381.8 End-of-day quote.-7.51%
SHINSEI BANK LTD -1.09% 1629 End-of-day quote.27.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
05:06aJC Flowers to sell $700 million worth of shares in Shinsei Bank
RE
02:48aHuntsman To Sell Units To Rival for $2.1 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
08/07Huntsman to sell two units to Thai-based Indorama Ventures for $2.08 billion
RE
08/07Industrials Flat as Investors Weigh Trade Tensions -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
08/07DAVID HENRY : U.S. banks limp away from hopes of interest margin expansion
RE
08/06BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
PU
08/06Industrials Up as Currency Battle Fears Subside -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
08/06More Stock-Market Volatility Expected as U.S., China Dig In Heels Over Trade ..
DJ
08/06More Stock-Market Volatility Expected as U.S., China Dig In Heels Over Trade ..
DJ
08/05BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 91 919 M
EBIT 2019 38 496 M
Net income 2019 26 761 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 9,82x
P/E ratio 2020 9,07x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,82x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,80x
Capitalization 260 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 33,09  $
Last Close Price 27,89  $
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA15.34%259 609
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY13.12%353 046
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%263 077
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.59%206 779
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%184 709
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-3.01%154 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group