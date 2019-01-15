Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Spain's Santander drops Orcel as next CEO, blames pay gap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 02:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Alvarez, CEO of Spanish bank Santander, the euro zone's largest lender by market value, speaks during the annual results presentation at company's headquarters in Boadilla del Monte

MADRID (Reuters) - Banco Santander said on Tuesday that Italian banker Andrea Orcel would not take over as chief executive after it could not meet his pay expectations, in a rare and unusual move for a top bank.

Jose Antonio Alvarez will now stay on as CEO instead of Orcel, who previously worked for Swiss bank UBS and was appointed to the role at Spain's largest bank in September.

"The cost to Santander of compensating Mr Orcel for the deferred awards he has earned over the past seven years, and other benefits previously awarded to him, would be a sum significantly above the board's original expectations at the time of the appointment," Santander said in a statement.

Santander, also the euro zone’s largest bank by market value, said at the time of Orcel's appointment in September that it would be effective in early 2019 following regulatory approvals.

"The Board of Santander had agreed the terms of his annual remuneration in his future role at Santander, which were in line with that of Jose Antonio Alvarez," Santander said on Tuesday.

"It was not, however, possible, to determine in advance the final cost of the Group's share of compensating Mr Orcel for the remuneration awards, made to him by his previous employer, that would have been foregone."

Santander did not mention any figures and did not say how big the pay gap was.

Orcel did not immediately return requests for comment.

Orcel worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch between 1992 and 2012. Both Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS have advised Santander on many corporate moves.

Santander also said that Rodrigo Echenique, due to retire from his current role as chairman of Santander Spain in March, would remain until a successor is named.

UBS declined to comment.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Andres Gonzales; Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Sinead Cruise, Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alexander Smith and Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER 0.40% 4.2625 End-of-day quote.6.86%
BANK OF AMERICA 0.83% 26.545 Delayed Quote.5.64%
UBS GROUP 0.15% 12.945 Delayed Quote.5.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
02:20pSpain's Santander drops Orcel as next CEO, blames pay gap
RE
10:04aBANK OF AMERICA : Shamrock Shuffle Executive Race Director to Run and Raise $40,..
PU
09:49aBANK OF AMERICA : 10-d
PU
09:31aALLY FINANCIAL : Bank of America and Barings Announce an Investment of More Than..
PR
01/14Citigroup sees $2 billion more revenue from lending in 2019, shares rise
RE
01/14EXCLUSIVE : PG&E talking to banks on multibillion dollar bankruptcy financing - ..
RE
01/13EXCLUSIVE : PG&E talking to banks on multibillion dollar bankruptcy financing - ..
RE
01/12MARKET SNAPSHOT: As Stocks Rally, Most Important Skill Traders Need Isn't Whe..
DJ
01/11BANK OF AMERICA : Contacts Clients Affected by Government Shutdown
BU
01/11BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 91 334 M
EBIT 2018 37 556 M
Net income 2018 26 021 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,05%
P/E ratio 2018 10,39
P/E ratio 2019 9,40
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,83x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,75x
Capitalization 259 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 31,5 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA5.64%258 800
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.40%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.70%270 080
WELLS FARGO5.08%227 925
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.10%223 264
HSBC HOLDINGS-1.16%164 502
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.