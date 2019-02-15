Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of America    BAC

BANK OF AMERICA

(BAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/15 11:55:17 am
29.155 USD   +2.69%
11:41aThomas Cook enlists three banks to prepare airline sale - source
RE
10:57aBANK OF AMERICA : 10-d
PU
08:16aWSJ TAX GUIDE 2019 : The Banking Industry -- Journal Report
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thomas Cook enlists three banks to prepare airline sale - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 11:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Thomas Cook Airbus A330 aircraft taxis across the tarmac at Manchester Airport in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - Thomas Cook has enlisted Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to explore the possible sale of its airline business, a source familiar with the discussions said.

The holiday company this month said it was willing to sell its profitable airline business to fund its fightback from losses racked up in 2018.

Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.

Thomas Cook's airline, which fared much better last year than the tour operator business, consists of Germany's Condor and British, Scandinavian and Spanish divisions.

A sale of the airline unit, in whole or in part, would enable the company to invest more in its own hotels, improve its digital sales offering and drive further cost savings.

One banker said the enterprise value of the airline would be around 500-600 million pounds, a little more than the current market value of the whole company.

He added that Lufthansa, Ryanair and easyJet were all vying for bits of the airline business, but that no one wanted the whole unit, and that Thomas Cook had an ageing fleet which would need a massive investment programme to replace it.

Ryanair's marketing chief said on Thursday that the Irish airline was not interested in any large-scale acquisitions but could vie for airport slots should they become available.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Clara Denina in London and Arno Schuetze and Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt; Editing by David Goodman and Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 2.62% 29.14 Delayed Quote.16.48%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP 1.21% 11.74 Delayed Quote.7.41%
EASYJET 1.13% 1280.5 Delayed Quote.14.66%
LUFTHANSA GROUP 3.98% 22.49 Delayed Quote.9.80%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.68% 41.84 Delayed Quote.3.88%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 3.64% 11.4 End-of-day quote.9.62%
THOMAS COOK GROUP -5.56% 27.96 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF AMERICA
11:41aThomas Cook enlists three banks to prepare airline sale - source
RE
10:57aBANK OF AMERICA : 10-d
PU
09:35aBANK OF AMERICA : Regions Bank Names Juan A. Cazorla Head of Transportation and ..
AQ
08:16aWSJ TAX GUIDE 2019 : The Banking Industry -- Journal Report
DJ
02/14Ciena Selected by Conterra Networks to Support Network Growth - Ciena
AQ
02/14BANK OF AMERICA : Named One of the 100 Best Companies to Work For
BU
02/14BANK OF AMERICA : spends $400m on Brexit preparations
AQ
02/14BANK OF AMERICA : Fwp
PU
02/13BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
PU
02/13BANK OF AMERICA : spends $400m in Brexit preparations
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 94 309 M
EBIT 2019 39 718 M
Net income 2019 27 804 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 9,76
P/E ratio 2020 8,79
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,83x
Capitalization 275 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 32,6 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant President-Global Product Solutions & CMO
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA16.48%274 511
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.92%340 589
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%290 692
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%238 595
WELLS FARGO5.30%228 395
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC1.86%170 080
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.