U.S. House panels issue subpoenas to Deutsche Bank, others in Trump probe

04/15/2019 | 08:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is seen in front of one of the bank's office buildings in Frankfurt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. House of Representatives committees have issued subpoenas to multiple financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank AG, for information on President Donald Trump's finances, the panels' Democratic leaders said on Monday.

“The potential use of the U.S. financial system for illicit purposes is a very serious concern. The Financial Services Committee is exploring these matters, including as they may involve the president and his associates, as thoroughly as possible," the committee's chair, Maxine Waters, said in a statement.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement the subpoenas issued included a "friendly subpoena to Deutsche Bank."

A 2018 financial disclosure form showed liabilities for Trump of at least $130 million to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, a unit of the German bank. They are for properties including the Trump International Hotel in a former post office in Washington.

Deutsche Bank said in January, shortly after Democrats took control of the House following the November elections, that it had received an inquiry from the two committees on its ties to the Republican president.

Schiff said Deutsche bank had been cooperative. "We look forward to their continued cooperation and compliance," he said.

Kerrie McHugh, a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman, said the bank was engaged in a "productive dialogue" with the two committees. "We remain committed to providing appropriate information to all authorized investigations in a manner consistent with our legal obligations," she said in an emailed statement.

The New York Times, which first reported the committees' actions on Monday, said Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp had also received subpoenas.

Trump lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Additional reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Cynthia Ostermanand Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -1.09% 29.84 Delayed Quote.21.10%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.06% 67.38 Delayed Quote.29.43%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.43% 7.648 Delayed Quote.9.77%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -1.14% 109.94 Delayed Quote.13.92%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 93 687 M
EBIT 2019 39 308 M
Net income 2019 27 457 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,29%
P/E ratio 2019 10,49
P/E ratio 2020 9,46
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,10x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,03x
Capitalization 291 B
