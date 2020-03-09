Log in
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

(BAC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/09 04:07:12 pm
22.01 USD   -14.39%
07:14pBank Stocks Plunge Along With Oil Prices--Update
DJ
05:43pCorrection to Article on Bank Stocks Tumbling
DJ
02:53pBANK OF AMERICA : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Bank Stocks Plunge Along With Oil Prices--Update

03/09/2020 | 07:14pm EDT

By Orla McCaffrey

Shares of global and U.S. banks plummeted Monday after a collapse in oil prices sparked fears that financial institutions, already struggling with falling interest rates, could be in for trouble.

Shares of Bank of America Corp. fell 15%, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped 14%.

Oil prices suffered their worst day since 1991 after Saudi Arabia initiated a price war over the weekend. Brent crude, the global gauge of oil prices, dropped 24% to $34.36 a barrel, and U.S. crude futures fell 25% to $31.13 a barrel.

Sharply lower oil prices could make it harder for energy companies to stay current on their loans. A rise in defaults would be painful for banks with sizable portfolios of energy loans.

An emergency cut in interest rates last week also is keeping investors away from the financial sector. Lower interest rates crimp what banks can earn on loans.

What's more, a pessimistic outlook for economic growth due to the spread of the coronavirus foreshadows tough times ahead for banks, which tend to rise and fall with the economy. Investors wary of a global recession piled into U.S. government bonds, pushing the yield on the 10-year Treasury down to 0.501%. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index fell 14% Monday. It has lost more than 36% since stocks first began to fall on coronavirus fears two weeks ago.

The KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index fell 15%. U.S. Bancorp, the largest regional bank, fell 14% to $36.32. Birmingham, Ala.-based Regions Financial Corp., which lends to energy companies off the Gulf of Mexico, closed down more than 19%. Rate-sensitive Comerica Inc. was down about 20%; roughly 7% of the bank's commercial loans are energy-related.

Write to Orla McCaffrey at orla.mccaffrey@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -14.39% 22.01 Delayed Quote.-27.00%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -13.55% 93.44 Delayed Quote.-22.47%
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION -19.34% 10.47 Delayed Quote.-24.36%
US BANCORP -14.44% 36.32 Delayed Quote.-28.40%
WTI -23.14% 32.259 Delayed Quote.-24.68%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 91 243 M
EBIT 2020 38 024 M
Net income 2020 25 606 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,60%
P/E ratio 2020 7,38x
P/E ratio 2021 6,81x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,10x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,06x
Capitalization 192 B
Chart BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of America Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 36,63  $
Last Close Price 22,01  $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 66,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian T. Moynihan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Catherine P. Bessant Co-COO & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Kell Montag Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Donofrio Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. May Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.00%224 411
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.47%332 235
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.37%270 370
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.78%205 647
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-31.06%152 065
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.64%143 659
