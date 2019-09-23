Bank of America : An amendment to a SC 13D filing

Log in
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 02 )*

PIMCO CORPORATE & INCOME OPPORTUNITY FUND

(Name of Issuer)

Auction Rate Preferred

(Title of Class of Securities)

72201B

(CUSIP Number)

Bank of America Corporation Bank of America Corporate Center Charlotte, North Carolina 28255

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

September 20, 2019

(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box. o

Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See §240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

  • The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

1

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/

56-0906609

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)o

(b)x

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS

OO

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(e) or 2(f)

x

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF SHARES

5,038

BENEFICIALLY OWNED

BY EACH REPORTING

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

PERSON WITH

9

0

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

5,038

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

5,038

12

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

o

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

59.23%

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

HC

1

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)

Bank of America, N.A.

94-1687665

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)o

(b)x

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS

OO

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(e) or 2(f)

o

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF SHARES

387

BENEFICIALLY OWNED

BY EACH REPORTING

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

PERSON WITH

9

0

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

387

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

387

12

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

o

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

4.55%

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

BK

1

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)

Blue Ridge Investments, L.L.C.

56-1970824

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)o

(b)x

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS

OO

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(e) or 2(f)

o

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF SHARES

4,651

BENEFICIALLY OWNED

BY EACH REPORTING

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

PERSON WITH

9

0

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

4,651

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

4,651

12

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

o

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

54.68%

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

OO

Item 1. Security and Issuer

This Amendment of the Reporting Persons' (as defined below) statement on Schedule 13D (this "Amendment") relates to shares of auction rate preferred securities ("ARPS") of PIMCO CORPORATE & INCOME OPPORTUNITY FUND (the "Issuer"). This Amendment is being filed by the Reporting Persons as a result of Issuer's redemption of ARPS from ARPS holders that reduced the number of outstanding ARPS and increased the Reporting Persons ownership of the ARPS. The Reporting Persons did not participate in the redemption of ARPS.

The Issuer's principal executive offices are located at 1633 BROADWAY NEW YORK NY 10019.

All series of ARPS issued by the Issuer that vote together as a single class are treated as one class.

Item 2. Identity and Background

  1. This Amendment is being filed on behalf of each of the following persons (collectively, the "Reporting Persons"):
    1. Bank of America Corporation ("BAC")
    2. Bank of America, N.A. ("BANA")
    3. Blue Ridge Investments, L.L.C. ("Blue Ridge")

This Amendment relates to the ARPS that were held for the account of BANA, and Blue Ridge.

  1. The address of the principal business office of BAC is:
    Bank of America Corporate Center 100 North Tryon Street Charlotte, North Carolina 28255
    The address of the principal business office of BANA is:
    101 South Tryon Street Charlotte, North Carolina 28255
    The address of the principal business office of Blue Ridge is:
    214 North Tryon Street Charlotte, North Carolina 28255
  2. BAC, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, BANA and Blue Ridge is engaged in providing a diverse range of financial services and products. Since settlements with the Securities and Exchange Commission and certain state agencies in 2008, MLPFS and certain predecessors have worked with their customers and issuers of auction rate preferred securities to provide liquidity to the auction rate preferred securities market. This has included purchasing auction rate preferred securities from their customers and working with issuers so that they are able to redeem outstanding auction rate preferred securities. BAC's efforts to work with issuers continue and may include working with the Issuer in the future.
  3. Other than as set forth on Schedule II, during the last five years, none of the Reporting Persons, and to the best knowledge of the Reporting Persons, none of the Listed Persons, have been convicted in a criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations or similar misdemeanors) or was a party to a civil proceeding of a judicial or administrative body of competent jurisdiction as a result of which such person was or is subject to a judgment, decree or final order enjoining future violations of, or prohibiting or mandating activities subject to, federal or state securities laws, or finding any violation with respect to such laws.
  4. Other than as set forth on Schedule II, during the last five years, none of the Reporting Persons, and to the best knowledge of the Reporting Persons, none of the Listed Persons, have been convicted in a criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations or similar misdemeanors) or was a party to a civil proceeding of a judicial or administrative body of competent jurisdiction as a result of which such person was or is subject to a judgment, decree or final order enjoining future violations of, or prohibiting or mandating activities subject to, federal or state securities laws, or finding any violation with respect to such laws.
  5. BAC - Delaware BANA - United States Blue Ridge - Delaware
    Information concerning each executive officer, director and controlling person (the "Listed Persons") of the Reporting Persons is listed on Schedule I attached hereto, and is incorporated by reference herein. To the knowledge of the Reporting Persons, all of the Listed Persons are citizens of the United States, other than as otherwise specified on Schedule I hereto.

Item 3. Source and Amount of Funds or Other Consideration

No funds of the Reporting Persons were used in the redemption of the ARP Shares.

Item 4. Purpose of Transaction

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Corporation published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 21:26:01 UTC
